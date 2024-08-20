Himalaya Shipping: Potential In Ton-Mile Demand, But Overvalued And Overleveraged

juliannafunk

Investment Thesis

Himalaya Shipping likely has the youngest fleet on water, no upcoming financing needs, and is currently benefitting from a promising iron ore and bauxite market. Combined with a seasoned management team, which, with its majority owner, owns about a third of the company, it offers some exciting fundamentals.

However, it is a highly leveraged business, relying on Chinese imports of iron ore and bauxite, and has a narrow market focus. These factors expose it to risks that, combined with low liquidity in its share, mean that there are other, possibly better, alternatives for investors wanting exposure to the Capesize/Newcastlemax segments. Its current pricing could be more attractive. In sum, this makes this company a Sell under current conditions.

Company Overview

Himalaya Shipping Ltd., headquartered in Bermuda, is an NYSE and Oslo-listed owner and operator of 12 brand-new LNG dual fuel Newcastlemax bulkers. HSHP's average fleet age is less than one year, as its oldest ships were delivered new only in March 2023. Its goal is to maximize shareholder returns by employing its lower-emission fleet to generate premiums for its lower emissions. As of June 2024, all its ships are used on bareboat charters (p. 6).

Management and Ownership: The Hallmarks of Experience and Control

The company is majority-owned and run by people previously working with and for shipping magnate John Fredriksen. It is headed by Herman Billung, who served 11 years as CEO of Golden Ocean Group ((GOGL). Tor Olav Trøim, Mr. Fredriksen's former business partner, owns 31.7% through his private investment vehicle, Drew Holdings (as of March 20, 2024, according to its 2023 20-F). In other words, it is a very experienced team.

Mr. Trøim has become somewhat of a magnate of his own, having controlling ownership interests in 2020 Bulkers (OTCPK:TTBKF) and Borr Drilling (BORR), in addition to Himalaya Shipping. He worked closely with Mr. Fredriksen for 19 years until they split in 2014. An informative article by the Norwegian Broadcasting Association (NRK) provides some of the backstory (in Norwegian, no paywall, can easily be translated) for those interested.

From September 1, 2024, another ex-Fredriksen affiliate will join HSHP. Lars-Christian Svensen, former CCO and CEO of Golden Ocean Group, will join HSHP as CCO. The same notification announced a succession plan for the current CEO, Herman Billung, who will retire in April 2025. The 66-year-old will be succeeded by Mr. Svensen, who - at the young age of 39 - has had a meteoric rise since starting as an analyst in 2007. After 11 years in Western Bulk, the last three as SVP, South Atlantic, and US Gulf, he joined GOGL as CCO in 2020. In June 2023, he commenced his duties as acting CEO.

Mr. Svensen left GOGL just five months after being made permanent CEO. According to the notification, he wanted to "seek new opportunities." To my knowledge, Mr. Svensen has yet to speak publicly about this matter.

GOGL announced his departure in late May, and HSHP announced his entrance two weeks later. If Mr. Svensen was indeed fired from GOGL, HSHP jumped on the opportunity. Borrowing a quote from the NRK article linked above: "No one works for [Mr.] Fredriksen forever."

Fleet and Contracting Strategy

The following screenshot from the company's Fleet page shows its contract coverage:

Contract Coverage as of August 19, 2024 (HSHP's website)

A few things can be deduced from this overview:

HSHP's mention of "scrubber benefit" points to its strategy of generating returns through its lower-emission fleet.

It targets more extended-time charters. Every ship is currently contracted, with an average remaining duration of 1.8 years (as of August 2024)

While this strategy provides duration visibility, it does not offer earnings visibility, as just two of the 12 contracts are fixed rates. One of those contracts will change to index-linked starting in 2025. Its variable-rate contracts reward HSHP with a "premium" to the index.

We can evaluate this strategy using the company's published monthly commercial updates. The following graph has been put together using data from the notifications. It shows the average realized TCE, the Baltic 5TC monthly average, and the difference between realized TCE and the index:

AB (AB)

For most of the period, the difference from the index has been equal. However, Dec-23 and Mar-24 stand out. Using the same data, we can create the following graph. It shows the number of vessels trading on fixed and variable charter rates, as well as the share of vessels trading on variable rates:

CD (CD)

In December 2023, HSHP had no ships trading on variable charters as it changed its charters to fixed rates. Similarly, the share of vessels on variable charters increased starting in April.

HSHP attempts to reach the optimal monthly share of variable to fixed charters. Using this strategy, it has commanded a premium over the index for 13 of the past 15 months.

Dividend Policy

HSHP's investor relations page states that the company has "an intention to pay out the majority of its free cash flow after debt service on a monthly basis."

Dividends are declared in USD and paid from the company's Contributed Surplus account. This does not affect non-Norwegian shareholders. With its Norwegian shareholders in mind, it is only a technical matter since the contributed surplus is not taxed, as dividends are (currently at 38%).

It declared a dividend for the first time in January 2024 and has since paid out a monthly, increasing dividend every month up (at the time of writing, the last declared dividend was in July).

It has declared a sum of $0.26 for Jan-Jul, implying an annualized yield of about 6% based on its Aug 19 closing price of $7.23.

Financing: Highly Leveraged, But No Upcoming Balloon Payments

As of June 30, 2024, HSHP had $725 million of long-term debt, net (p. 24), with the following amortization schedule:

Amortization Schedule Long-Term Debt as of June 30, 2024 (Interim financial report 6-K, Six Months to June)

While the $725 debt means that HSHP has a high debt-to-capital ratio of 80%, most of its debt is payable from 2029 onwards.

Since HSHP has no more payments on newbuildings (all of its ships have been delivered), it can focus on paying down debt at the lowest interest rates it can achieve. It accrued $22 million in interest expense for the first six months of 2024 (about $44 million annually) and expects to amortize about $26 million on its debt in the next few years. That's a total debt service capital requirement of about $70 million.

In the first six months of 2024, HSHP generated $28.8 million on its operating activities. On an annual basis, that's about $57 million - far less than needed to service debt, not the least pay dividends. However, one must note that it has taken delivery of six ships - half of its fleet - this year, with the latter two being delivered in mid-June. In other words, HSHP can be expected to generate a higher operating cash flow, all else being equal.

HSHP only had 12 vessels available for trading towards the end of June:

Delivery Dates (Interim financial report 6-K, Six Months to June)

Using the delivery dates above and assuming that ships began trading shortly after delivery, we can calculate that HSHP had about 9.2 vessels trading in this period:

Six vessels trading at the end of 2023 6 + Bandeira, Hua, Elbrus for available for five months 5/6 * 3 = 2.5 2.5 + Denali available for two months: 2/6 0.3 + Aconcagua and Emai unavailable 0 = Ships trading in Jan-Jun 2024 8.8 Click to enlarge

Assuming everything else is equal, HSHP has 12/8.8 = 36% more capacity available for trading in the second half of 2024. Assuming it would be able to contract out those ships at the same rates, the first half of 2024 would change as follows:

Effect of trading at full capacity (Author's calculations based on 6-K)

It would add about $15 million in profits. General and administrative expenses, depreciation/amortization and financial expenses would not be affected. This would add $15 million of cash, increasing its operating cash to about $43 million, or $86 million annually. This would leave about $16 million for dividends, split across 43.9 million outstanding shares, which is $0.98/sh. Based on its last closing price, that's a 13% dividend yield. Again, assuming everything else is equal.

Valuation: Trading at above NAV?

To assess HSHP's valuation, let's investigate what a Newcastlemax could be worth. Fearnley's Weekly Report lists $73 million as the current newbuilding price, but a ship ordered today would not be delivered for years due to stretched yard capacity. According to TradeWinds, the class could trade at $75 million. Due to delivery time, I'll assume a new ship could fetch $75 million and plug that into a NAV calculation:

NAV calculation for HSHP (Author's calculations)

As we can see, these calculations indicate that HSHP may be overvalued.

Market Outlook

HSHP itself tries to paint a compelling world view in its latest earnings presentation. Its main arguments are

Increased ton-mile demand as a result of new supply of iron ore and bauxite coming in the Atlantic basin: Guinea is set to become a large exporter of bauxite, and Vale has new projects in Brazil. These will increase the sailing distance (to China) significantly, compared to the Australia to China route.

Low orderbook-to-fleet ratio, with limited yard capacity to replace an aging fleet. Combined with progressively stricter IMO regulations, this dynamic will favor younger fleets.

Peer GOGL reports, in its latest available report, strong year-on-year increases in Chinese iron ore import:

Chinese Iron Ore Imports, 2017-2024 (GOGL Q1 presentation)

That report also shows an illustration of China's transitioning away from relying heavily on its property sector, and into segments such as autos and energy:

Chinese steel consumption by segment (GOGL Q1 report)

A whitepaper by Veson presents some additional information on the emerging Guinea bauxite export. As can be seen from the illustration below, China has doubled its monthly production of new electric vehicles in 2023 alone, from about 50,000 units to more than 110,000 units:

Chinese electric vehicle and solar panel production (Veson whitepaper)

Risks Relating to HSHP

Market Concentration Risk

As HSHP focuses on Newcastlemax ships, it looks at key trading routes Brazil-China and Australia-China. Its prospectus offers this illustration:

HSHP key trade routes (Prospectus)

While these routes are not marred by weather risks (Panama Canal) or war (Bab-al-Mandab strait), having a high trading volume on these routes means that the company is dependent on the outlook for iron ore demand in China. In turn, this means a high degree of dependency on the Chinese economy.

Financing and Interest Rate Risk

As explained above, HSHP is highly leveraged. Compared to its most liquid peers, it rivals only DSX in terms of leverage.

Data by YCharts

While it does not have balloon payments coming up in the short term, its future success hinges on its ability to refinance and manage interest rate risk effectively.

Liquidity Risk

Compared to its listed peers in the dry bulker industry, HSHP is among the least liquid stocks. Low liquidity poses additional risks, such as potentially more volatility in times of uncertainty.

Avg 3-month liquidity, HSHP and peers (Seeking Alpha)

Guinea Delays

Guinea's bauxite export is set to begin in 2025, reaching full capacity in 2028. Delays will cause rates to lose support from what is set to become a key driver of ton-mile demand.

Conclusion

This article has taken an in-depth view of Newcastlemax tonnage provider Himalaya Shipping. The company offers some promising fundamentals in terms of highly competent management and what is likely the youngest fleet on water. The market for its services looks set to grow, as new supply of iron ore and bauxite is set to appear further away from the most prominent buyer of those resources, China. However, it is dragged down by high leverage and low liquidity. Its future success is tied to the outlook of the Chinese economy, and its ability to manage interest rate risk and refinance effectively. For exposure to the Capesize and Newcastlemax there are other alternatives.