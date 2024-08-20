Brookfield: Quality Compounder, Ackman Position Adds To My Bullish Thesis

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
11.32K Followers

Summary

  • Last week Bill Ackman disclosed that he had purchased 6.8 million shares of Brookfield in the second quarter.
  • The shares, valued at $285 million, represent a sizable stake.
  • Bill Ackman is known for following a fairly disciplined value/quality approach in his investments.
  • His investment is a vote of confidence in the idea that there is real economic value beneath Brookfield's complex financial statements in my view.
  • In this article I explain why I remain bullish on Brookfield in light of Ackman's buy.

2016 DealBook Conference

Bill Ackman

Bryan Bedder

Last week, Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital (OTCPK:PSHZF) disclosed in a 13F that it had acquired 6.8 million shares of Brookfield Corp (NYSE:BN). The release showed that Pershing Square acquired

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
11.32K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BN
--
BN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News