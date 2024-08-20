Bill Ackman Bryan Bedder

Last week, Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital (OTCPK:PSHZF) disclosed in a 13F that it had acquired 6.8 million shares of Brookfield Corp (NYSE:BN). The release showed that Pershing Square acquired the $285 million position over the course of the second quarter. By my estimate, the shares are now worth $316 million.

Ackman adds to a growing list of superinvestors who have invested in Brookfield in recent years. Their names include Chuck Akre, Mohnish Pabrai (later sold), and Tom Gayner of Markel Corp (MKL). In addition to these famed investors, Howard Marks sold part of his company to Brookfield, citing characteristics that might be relevant to an investor considering buying it (i.e. a strong culture, emphasis on sound investment strategies, etc).

So, Ackman is just the latest in a long line of investors who have decided that Brookfield is worth the investment. His specific buy, however, was interesting in that he did not get in at an especially cheap price. Brookfield is just 6% off its all-time high today. The TSX listed version of the stock actually surpassed its 2021 high this year, the difference in the trading of the U.S. version being simply a matter of Canada/U.S. currency changes. Further, if you add the value of the spun off Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) shares ($17B) to Brookfield’s market cap ($71.9B), then the whole pre-spinoff Brookfield entity is at an “all time high” on the NYSE as well.

What I’m getting at with this apparent digression is that Bill Ackman’s Brookfield investment was likely made at prices fairly close to today’s. That bodes well for those still long the stock. The idea of buying Brookfield as a “sum of the parts” value play has been discussed extensively here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, and the play has largely worked out well. It has worked out well enough that the discount to the sum of the parts valuation is smaller than in the past. Management still thinks that BN’s net asset value is $74 per share, which implies that there’s another potential 63% in upside still to be realized. However, other estimates of Brookfield’s NAV per share (such as the one posted on Value Investor's Club) have already been exceeded. In later paragraphs, I will demonstrate that a small discount to NAV probably still exists--but not one big enough to get excited about.

There is still reason to get excited about Brookfield if it is now a modestly valued compounder. If that's the case, then the shares at today's levels could be thought of as a kind of GARP play. In subsequent paragraphs, I will show that BN is indeed a compounder, and should continue being one for the foreseeable future. I'll also make the case that reasoning such as this is the likely reason why Bill Ackman bought Brookfield.

When I last wrote about Brookfield, I rated it a strong buy on account of its valuation and growth prospects. While I remain long Brookfield today, I am slightly less enthusiastic about the stock than I was when I last wrote about it, because it has made some gains since that time. Though I remain bullish on Brookfield, I am downgrading my rating to buy, because the stock is somewhat more expensive than it was three and a half months ago.

An Update on My Bullish Thesis

Since I continue having a basically bullish outlook on Brookfield, I should take a minute to briefly review what I wrote about the stock the last time I covered it. I’ll include some updates on the points I made in light of the recent second quarter earnings release.

Observations I made about Brookfield in my last article included:

High growth in the insurance business. This continued in the first and second quarters, with insurance assets doubling in size. This was largely due to the acquisition of American Equity, but there was also $3.5 billion worth of organic growth in annuity sales in the second quarter. High growth in distributable earnings (“DE”). This continued in the second quarter, with DE before realizations coming in at $0.71 per share, up 11%; and overall DE coming in at $1.35, up 80%. A catalyst in the form of Brookfield Renewable Partners’ (BEPC) Microsoft (MSFT) deal–the largest such deal in history, it will see BEPC provide MSFT with 10.5 gigawatts of clean power. This partnership is still going ahead as of the most recent reports. A modest sum-of-the parts valuation. I’ll explore this factor in a later dedicated session.

As you can see, most of the reasons I liked Brookfield three months ago are still valid today. I will not be selling my Brookfield shares any time soon. However, the stock price is a little bit higher than it was when I last wrote about it. As a result, my enthusiasm for buying more shares has been dimmed.

A Quality Compounder

Buying Brookfield as a deep value "sum of the parts" play a year ago was a fairly popular trade in value investing circles. It was discussed extensively on platforms like Seeking Alpha, Value Investors' Club and elsewhere.

Arguing that Brookfield will grow and compound from today's prices is a tougher case to make. However, that's the case you have to make now because the stock is a lot pricier than it was a year ago. I believe I can make such a case, revolving largely around the company's reputation.

Brookfield Corp has a great reputation, as indicated by Oaktree selling 73% of itself to it, Microsoft going to BEPC as a clean energy supplier, and major countries like Qatar entrusting Brookfield with their funds. Oaktree and Microsoft are both very sophisticated enterprises, and Qatar is one of the world's richest countries. So Bruce Flatt's claim that Brookfield is highly trusted and able to get in on deals that others' can't, is corroborated by the company's list of partners.

This has bearing on Brookfield's future growth because Brookfield's main industry, asset management, is largely about trust. You need investors to entrust you with your money, and sellers to entrust you with running their companies. Indeed, Brookfield is getting considerable trust from both investors and sellers. It recently concluded a $28 billion infrastructure fund raise--the largest in history--and scored deals with Oaktree, Microsoft and AEL. So Brookfield's good reputation is translating to fee-bearing capital and deals to invest said capital in.

How much money will Brookfield make off of this growth in capital and deal making?

It's hard to make projections, but assuming total fees are 1%, then the $28 billion recent funding round should produce $280 million in new fees, another recent $10 billion fund raise should produce $100 million in new fees, and so on. For a company doing $4.8 billion in DE per year, the $380 million above should make a big difference to the bottom line (particularly since the asset management subsidiary runs a 67% EBITDA margin).

Another thing that should aid Brookfield's compounding going forward is the company's intelligent use of leverage. Brookfield is in theory highly leveraged, but most of the leverage is attributable to specific properties, partially owned subsidiaries, and funds. In the end, only $14 billion of the Brookfield companies' $227 billion in debt is directly attributable to Brookfield Corp, yet the company gets to use all of that leverage in its deal-making. This should over time aid the company in growing its asset base.

How Ackman’s Buy Changes Things

The main way Ackman’s buy changes the game on Brookfield is by providing support for the notion that there is value beneath all of Brookfield’s complexity. One challenge for retail investors buying Brookfield is that the company has a complex structure and hard-to-interpret financial statements. At times, the company has been accused of allegedly ginning up its numbers. For example, short seller Keith Dalrymple accused subsidiary Brookfield Infrastructure of using the consolidation method to hide unflattering numbers. I’ve explored this matter in the past, ultimately concluding that beneath all of its complexity, Brookfield has real economic value.

I believe the fact that Ackman is buying is further corroboration of this notion. Ackman is known for doing months of due diligence before taking positions in companies, and he has a very low portfolio turnover. It’s quite likely that Ackman and his analysts pored over Brookfield’s financial statements for prolonged periods of time before actually initiating their position. Their conclusion was apparently the same as mine (it’s a buy), but the fact that a major player like Pershing Square arrived at the same conclusion I and others on Seeking Alpha did, or at least a similar one, lends credibility and authority to the long thesis in the stock in my opinion.

Discount to the Sum of the Parts is Disappearing

Another reason why Ackman’s buy is bullish is because it suggests that the company has more going for it than the “discount to NAV” that people were writing about extensively last year and early this year. Ackman bought in the most recent quarter, the NAV discount was already quickly disappearing due to BN’s price appreciation at that point. Ackman therefore likely saw more in this stock than just a potential quick asset based trade. Indeed, the company’s recent earnings performance (both Q1 and Q2 results showed high growth in DE) suggests there is more to this story than just the discount to NAV. Recent earnings results show that Brookfield is compounding its DE, in line with my "compounder" thesis outlined above.

This is important because, in this author’s opinion, the NAV discount has mostly disappeared. Below you’ll see a table showing Brookfield’s main partnerships, its ownership position and the implied NAV.

NAME NAV % owned by Brookfield Brookfield’s share Brookfield Renewable $27.9B 60% $16.74B Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) $30.1B 30% $9B Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) $18.2B 64.7% $11.77B Brookfield Property group $35B 100% $35B Brookfield Reinsurance $9B 100% $9B Click to enlarge

Brookfield's stakes sum to $81 billion. You can add to that $11 billion in cash balances held directly by Brookfield, and then subtract $14 billion in corporate level debt. That leaves us with a $78 billion “net asset value” estimate, which is only $7 billion or 10% higher than Brookfield’s current market cap. This definitely implies that BN is cheaper than the conventional, reported book value indicates, but it’s not the deep value play it was late last year.

Risks

Although I think that Brookfield is a good value at today's prices, there are some real risk factors, including:

Credit rating downgrades. Brookfield Property Partners defaulted on $2 billion worth of debt last year and was promptly downgraded to 'BB' by Fitch. Although this was not a corporate-level Brookfield Corp rating, it affected the cost of capital at one of the company's major subsidiaries. Also, the downgrade of the subsidiary's debt might cause creditors to look askance at the parent, even though its own ratings technically aren't affected.

Brookfield Property Partners defaulted on $2 billion worth of debt last year and was promptly downgraded to 'BB' by Fitch. Although this was not a corporate-level Brookfield Corp rating, it affected the cost of capital at one of the company's major subsidiaries. Also, the downgrade of the subsidiary's debt might cause creditors to look askance at the parent, even though its own ratings technically aren't affected. A very aggressive pace of dealmaking. Brookfield is doing a lot of deals. It was the world's most prolific dealmaker in 2023, doing $50 billion worth. Such deals are often applauded by investors, but they usually involve taking on more leverage, and more risk. Brookfield's leverage is well managed (i.e. distributed across entities), but the raw amount of it is quite high, and the company appears to be adding more and more each year. This increases the risk of defaults.

Brookfield is doing a lot of deals. It was the world's most prolific dealmaker in 2023, doing $50 billion worth. Such deals are often applauded by investors, but they usually involve taking on more leverage, and more risk. Brookfield's leverage is well managed (i.e. distributed across entities), but the raw amount of it is quite high, and the company appears to be adding more and more each year. This increases the risk of defaults. Interest rates. Brookfield's high leverage makes it sensitive to interest rates. Much of the company's debt is variable rate. Therefore, if Fed doesn't come through with the rate hikes the market expects, then Brookfield's stock could take a dip, as it is priced with lower future interest rates in mind.

The Bottom Line

The big picture takeaway on Bill Ackman’s Brookfield investment is that it indicates that the company has long term potential. Ackman is a long term, buy and hold investor with a low portfolio turnover rate and a 5-6 year average holding period. When he buys, he usually buys for the long term. With most of the easy gains from Brookfield’s NAV discount having been made, an investment in the stock requires a justified belief in the company’s long term prospects. As I've written, Brookfield’s growth, reputation and profitability metrics provide grounds for that belief. Ackman’s buy further lends credibility to the long thesis in BN stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.