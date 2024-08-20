Franklin DynaTech Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Top Holdings
Holdings
% of Total
Nvidia Corp
14.40
Microsoft Corp
7.82
Amazon.com Inc
7.51
Alphabet Inc
4.95
Meta Platforms Inc
3.92
ServiceNow Inc
3.52
ASML Holding NV
2.98
Mastercard Inc
2.91
Synopsys Inc
2.89
Cadence Design Systems Inc
2.75
Performance review
- Although the fund posted widespread gains in absolute terms, its 2Q24 performance versus the benchmark Russell 1000 Growth Index was dampened by the negative effects of overall positioning in five out of 11 equity sectors, though two of those groups had little impact (utilities and energy).
- IT remained a core theme (averaging nearly 60% of the portfolio) and produced mixed results at the industry level, with relative returns curbed foremost by a drastic underweighting in Apple (AAPL) as it rallied well beyond the benchmark average.
- In software, several overweighted holdings pulled back, including Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) and Workday (WDAY). In general, software sat on the weak side of the IT sector amid a cluster of troubling earnings reports, with several software platform developers reporting disappointing quarterly revenue and weak guidance.
- ServiceNow (overweight) and others reduced their full-year revenue forecasts, as did certain software-centric names in other industries, including document-database developer MongoDB (MDB) and e-commerce platform provider Shopify (SHOP) in IT services. Several of these companies said economic conditions were hindering their ability to sign up new customers and get existing ones to expand purchases. MongoDB and others cited a cautious macroeconomic environment and a shift in customers' budgetary foci toward AI model training (over application development or other non-AI tech spending) as reasons for the slowdown.
- Turning to key contributors, the largest areas of sector outperformance were consumer discretionary and industrials, but the fund also benefited from its lack of exposure to three lagging sectors (consumer staples, materials and real estate), while our IT sector results were buoyed by off-benchmark or heavily overweighted stakes in semiconductor and semi equipment industry holdings, which were positive outliers in both relative and absolute terms (led by NVIDIA (NVDA), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), Broadcom (AVGO), KLA (KLAC), Analog Devices (ADI) and ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY)). NVIDIA, which we recognize as a category leader in one of the biggest secular trends of our lifetime, continued to blow away expectations on nearly every business metric. In our view, the company's earnings guidance and management commentary suggest that demand for legacy and next-generation GPUs (graphics processing units crucial for GenAI applications) is well in excess of supply.
Outlook
- Despite predictions of an inflation-linked recession, the economy has remained relatively strong thus far in 2024, and we think it will likely continue. Technology, in general-and AI, robotics and hyperscale cloud computing, in particular-are inherently deflationary and a large enough force to affect the entire economy through increased productivity. Because of this, we expect disinflationary trends to generally hold into 2025.
- We remain optimistic about five main platforms: disruptive commerce, genomic advancements, intelligent machines, energy transformation and exponential data.
- We expect continued technological transformation driven by development themes around the byte, the atom and the gene. Gains across the economy from GenAI, robotics and genomics may even accelerate this rate of change in the near future. Our research gives us an edge in predicting when new technologies will likely be adopted and monetized as the economic paradigm shifts.
Performance data quoted represents past performance, which does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the figures shown. Principal value and investment returns will fluctuate, and investors' shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Performance would have been lower if fees had not been waived in various periods. Total returns assume the reinvestment of all distributions and the deduction of all fund expenses. Returns with sales charge reflect a deduction of the stated maximum sales charge. An investor cannot invest directly in an index, and unmanaged index returns do not reflect any fees, expenses or sales charges. Returns for periods of less than one year are not annualized. All classes of shares may not be available to all investors or through all distribution channels. For current month-end performance, please visit www.franklintempleton.com.
The fund began offering Advisor Class shares on 5/15/2008, the fund began offering R Class shares on 12/1/2008, and the fund began offering R6 Class shares on 5/1/2013. Performance quotations have been calculated as follows: (a) for Advisor Class periods prior to 5/15/2008, a restated figure is used based on the fund's Class A performance; for R Class periods prior to 12/1/2008, a restated figure is used based on the fund's Class A performance; for R6 Class periods prior to 5/1/2013, a restated figure is used based on the fund's Class Advisor performance. The performance was adjusted to take into account differences in class-specific operating expenses and maximum sales charges. (b) For periods after share class offering, performance for the specific share class is used, reflecting the expenses and maximum sales charges applicable to that class.
Gross expenses are the fund's total annual operating expenses as of the fund's prospectus available at the time of publication. Actual expenses may be higher and may impact portfolio returns. Net expenses reflect contractual fee waivers, expense caps and/or reimbursements, which cannot be terminated prior to 01/31/2025 without Board consent. Additional amounts may be voluntarily waived and/or reimbursed and may be modified or discontinued at any time without notice. There is a 1% CDSC on any Class C shares you sell within 12 months of purchase.
What should I know before investing?
All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Equity securities are subject to price fluctuation and possible loss of principal. To the extent the portfolio invests in a concentration of certain securities, regions or industries, it is subject to increased volatility. Small- and mid-cap stocks involve greater risks and volatility than large-cap stocks. The manager may consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in the research or investment process; however, ESG considerations may not be a determinative factor in security selection. In addition, the manager may not assess every investment for ESG criteria, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated. These and other risks are discussed in the fund's prospectus.
Important information
The S&P 500 Index features 500 leading U.S. publicly traded companies, with a primary emphasis on market capitalization. Source: © S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. All rights reserved. The Russell 1000 Growth Index measures the performance of the large-cap growth segment of the U.S. equity universe. Source: FTSE. Information is historical and may not reflect current or future portfolio characteristics.
All portfolio holdings are subject to change. Important data provider notices and terms available at www.franklintempletondatasources.com.