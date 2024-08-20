Franklin DynaTech Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Performance data quoted represents past performance, which does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the figures shown. Principal value and investment returns will fluctuate, and investors' shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Performance would have been lower if fees had not been waived in various periods. Total returns assume the reinvestment of all distributions and the deduction of all fund expenses. Returns with sales charge reflect a deduction of the stated maximum sales charge. An investor cannot invest directly in an index, and unmanaged index returns do not reflect any fees, expenses or sales charges. Returns for periods of less than one year are not annualized. All classes of shares may not be available to all investors or through all distribution channels. For current month-end performance, please visit www.franklintempleton.com. The fund began offering Advisor Class shares on 5/15/2008, the fund began offering R Class shares on 12/1/2008, and the fund began offering R6 Class shares on 5/1/2013. Performance quotations have been calculated as follows: (a) for Advisor Class periods prior to 5/15/2008, a restated figure is used based on the fund's Class A performance; for R Class periods prior to 12/1/2008, a restated figure is used based on the fund's Class A performance; for R6 Class periods prior to 5/1/2013, a restated figure is used based on the fund's Class Advisor performance. The performance was adjusted to take into account differences in class-specific operating expenses and maximum sales charges. (b) For periods after share class offering, performance for the specific share class is used, reflecting the expenses and maximum sales charges applicable to that class. Gross expenses are the fund's total annual operating expenses as of the fund's prospectus available at the time of publication. Actual expenses may be higher and may impact portfolio returns. Net expenses reflect contractual fee waivers, expense caps and/or reimbursements, which cannot be terminated prior to 01/31/2025 without Board consent. Additional amounts may be voluntarily waived and/or reimbursed and may be modified or discontinued at any time without notice. There is a 1% CDSC on any Class C shares you sell within 12 months of purchase.