Yagi Studio

QOE Capital: Co-Authored by Antonio Mello

Investment Thesis

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) offers an intriguing opportunity for long-term value creation in the sporting goods and outdoor recreation retail sector. As a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States, Academy Sports has demonstrated a commitment to stronger financial performance, company differentiation, and significant growth potential through various channels.

The company's strategic positioning is built on a foundation of playing to its biggest strengths, as outlined in management's comprehensive strategy and growth plan. This approach has enabled Academy Sports to navigate the challenging retail landscape while simultaneously laying the groundwork for future expansion and market dominance. Particularly, Academy has geared its attention towards updating their store economics, penetrating omnichannel opportunities, accumulating market share organically by improving its existing business, and perfecting their supply chain.

Company Background

Academy Sports and Outdoors was founded in 1938 as a military surplus store, and has since grown into a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. The company is headquartered in Katy, Texas, operating over 260 stores across 17 states, primarily in the South and Southeast regions as the company primarily runs in smaller regional markets.

Academy's transformation from a surplus store to a sporting goods retailer began in the 1970s under David Gochman's guidance and leadership. The company experienced significant expansion in the 1980s and 1990s, opening up more and more locations outside of Texas and into neighboring states. In 2011, private equity firm KKR acquired Academy and further accelerated its growth. The company went public in October 2020.

Academy's business model centers on offering a wide range of products, including sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and outdoor recreation gear, in large-format stores. The company targets value-conscious consumers with a mix of national brands and private label products.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has strong positioning in a very competitive market. This leaves the company in a favorable position, yet still vulnerable to losing market share, demanding constant expansion and differentiation as evidenced by Porter’s Five Forces:

Threat of New Entrants

The sporting goods retail industry presents significant barriers to entry. Specifically, there are high capital requirements for establishing retail store networks, economies of scale in purchasing and distribution, and the complexity of inventory management. While e-commerce has been a growing facet of retail in this space and has lowered some barriers, building a competitive omnichannel presence still remains challenging. Thus, Academy Sports faces a relatively low threat of new entrants, as it is an established business with a large presence in the market.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Academy Sports’ supplier relationships are balanced, meshing major brands with much more significant bargaining power and private label products where Academy Sports has more control and power. The company's diverse product portfolio mix and supplier base help to minimize the dependency on single suppliers. Consolidation in some supplier industries may increase their leverage over time, posing a threat eventually.

Bargaining Power of Buyers

As a business to consumer company, individual consumers have limited bargaining power. As a collective influence, the buyer has significant bargaining power due to the competitive industry and multiple alternative options and price sensitivity. E-commerce has increased price transparency, intensifying competition. The focus on value-conscious consumers and efforts to build customer loyalty through programs and exclusive products has been strategic and mitigated bargaining power of buyers.

Threat of Substitute Products

The wide availability of substitutes puts significant pressure on Academy Sports. Mass merchants, online marketplaces, specialty retailers, and direct-to-consumer channels from major brands all offer alternatives to Academy Sports’ products. This high threat of substitutes necessitates continuous efforts to differentiate through product mix, pricing, and customer experience focus.

Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

The sporting goods retail market is highly fragmented with intense competition from national chains, mass merchants, and e-commerce giants. Limited product differentiation often leads to price-based competition. High fixed costs and slowing industry growth further intensify rivalry as companies compete for market share in a market with tapering growth. Academy Sports must continuously prioritize increasing operational efficiency and enhancing customer experience to maintain a competitive position and favor among its addressable market.

Summary of Forces

Academy Sports and Outdoors operates in a highly fragmented and competitive industry with significant challenges from existing rivals, substitute offerings, and price-sensitive consumers. While protected somewhat by high barriers to entry, Academy Sports’ success hinges on its ability to navigate these competitive forces through strategic positioning, operational efficiency, and customer-centric initiatives.

Main Investment Points

As Academy Sports aims to continue opening stores and penetrating regional markets, it has emphasized updating its new store economics as a centerpiece of its strategy. Academy is leveraging insights gained from recent store openings to refine its approach. These learnings are being applied to update and improve the economic model for new stores. The company aims to drive operational efficiencies based on experiences from new store openings.

Academy is looking to deliver a better balance of new and existing market store openings, with the target being to open 50% in new and adjacent markets and 50% in existing markets. This balance will allow them to penetrate new territories for brand expansion, strengthen its presence in established markets, diversify risk across different market types, and optimize resource allocation between market development and reinforcement.

Additionally, Academy is aiming to execute more smaller and mid-sized market opportunities which will lead to lower volumes of stores, yet will maintain high profit opportunities. By driving for a balanced weighting of openings within the year and entering new/adjacent large markets with multiple stores, Academy will be able to leverage pre- and post-opening costs and accelerate brand awareness while obtaining market share.

Academy is not only expanding through store openings, but is prioritizing developing true omnichannel capabilities. As of recently, Academy has established itself as a true omnichannel retailer and has built an e-commerce and mobile platform that have a true connection with our stores. To iterate how effectively this has been, 75% of e-commerce sales are fulfilled in stores, 60+% of Omnichannel customer spend came from those within 10 miles of a store (Nov-Dec 2022), 60+% growth in omnichannel customers when opening a new store, and Omnichannel customers spend more and shop more often than the average Academy customer.

The omnichannel shopping has allowed Academy to offer its customers better search capabilities, faster check out, more payment options, and an integrated mobile app with various benefits.

Management has also acknowledged the absolute need to target market share currently as well. In a market that is set to experience tapering growth terminally, establishing Academy’s position as a dominant player in the industry is as important as it has ever been. Market share opportunities will become smaller and smaller and thus, Academy is set on fully targeting their addressable market opportunity.

Academy has done a great job in growing market share across multiple segments, thanks to their unique strategy of targeting regional markets on such a large scale. Namely, from 2019 to 2022, Academy has grown their market share by 44 bps in apparel, 36 bps in footwear, 25 bps in firearm (NICS), 10 bps in team sports and equipment, and 8 bps in fishing.

The growth that Academy has experienced is largely attributable to the differentiated experiences, value-based differentiation, and balance of its product mix with value. Academy Sports has prioritized its customers and their image of the brand via superior customer experience, team member enthusiasts, product education, local events, and vendor demonstrations. This has led to the ultimate customer experience coupled with the value and wide offerings of products.

Academy is also able to adjust to their customer demands and trends in real time with their new customer data platform. Through their new customer data platform, they are able to understand their customers and preferences at a higher level, allowing for swift and immediate response.

Finally, Academy is continually improving and perfecting their supply chain to offer more efficient operations with margin expansion and robust free cash flow generation. Academy has ensured it has enough distribution capacity to handle the majority of new store growth plans. Academy’s new warehouse management system is expected to yield efficiencies and Academy will leverage supply chain visibility to drive transportation efficiencies from increased planning and flexibility in their network.

Valuation Analysis

To value Academy Sports and Outdoors, we utilized a bottoms up approach ultimately projecting revenue out by segment as a measure of Academy’s market share in their addressable markets. We justified this by attaching it to management’s strategy of growing out their market share as a pipeline of growth. Below is the growth we forecasted from Academy in each of their core revenue streams.

QOE Capital

Then, we forecasted the company’s income statement by assuming their expenses and costs as percentages of revenue based on the company’s trajectory and historical figures. Academy’s profitability should grow at a tapered rate as they continue implementing strategies into their flywheel.

QOE Capital

Below are the expenses and costs as measured by revenue. For the sake of consistency, they were kept fixed across the next ten years as they have seen little volatility and may even decrease with the company’s focus on continuing to perfect their supply chain and margins.

QOE Capital

Finally, to calculate our free cash flows, we attached a 5% growth rate to change in Net Working Capital and Capital expenditures as 3% of revenue. In doing so, we calculated an implied share price of $63.23 with an upside of 22.47%.

QOE Capital

To fully understand the investment opportunity, we also constructed a sensitivity analysis reliant on terminal growth and their discount rate. The terminal growth rate is more concerning for a company like Academy as the industry will likely see slowing growth and so the terminal growth could see a decline which would hinder the returns. However, the discount rate is relatively high and should not see too much change as their focus has been on expansion and thus, the business has been capital intensive yet still posting high upside. Regardless, Academy can afford flexibility on both aspects while still maintaining upside potential.

QOE Capital

We also constructed a comparables analysis to put together multiples valuations. We utilized a mean forward EV/EBITDA multiple and a mean forward P/E multiple from the comparables analysis to calculate implied share prices of $141.17 and $200.10 respectively. We then weighted the DCF model at 90% and each of the multiples valuations at 5% to put together an implied share price of $73.97 and upside of 43.27%.

QOE Capital QOE Capital

Risks

Academy Sports faces a slew of risks that could hinder company performance. First and foremost, Academy Sports is in an industry with large numbers of substitutes and strong competition from other sporting goods retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), big-box stores like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), and e-commerce giants like Amazon (AMZN). As market share has been a targeted emphasis, the strong competition poses a large risk for the company as the industry will likely see little growth and the competitors vying for the addressable market, especially through e-commerce channels as there is a shift to online shopping.

Another strong risk is the economic landscape, as their products are largely discretionary, so their sales become vulnerable in times of discretionary spending contracting. Consumer confidence also impacts their sales, as changes in consumer confidence can significantly impact purchasing behavior, limiting and stunting the company’s growth for extended periods of time.

With the supply chain being a focal point in the company’s margin expansion and robust free cash flow generation, the reliance on overseas and foreign suppliers invite a number of threats such as trade disputes and tariffs, currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks, and logistics disruptions which was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While these are some of the larger risks, there are also a number of other risks that apply such as regulatory risk which would threaten firearms and ammunition sales (a major segment for Academy); geographical risks which leave them vulnerable to regional economic downturns and exposure to specific weather patterns that could disrupt multiple stores simultaneously; and private label risks where there is a chance of inventory write-downs if private label products underperform, potential conflicts with major branded suppliers, and quality control challenges affecting brand reputation.

Conclusion

Academy Sports and Outdoors presents an attractive investment opportunity in the sporting goods and outdoor recreation retail sector. The company's strategic initiatives, focus on operational efficiency, and commitment to market expansion position it well for long-term value creation despite operating in a highly competitive industry. Key strengths and opportunities include:

Strategic store expansion with improved economics, balancing new and existing markets Strong omnichannel capabilities, driving customer engagement and spending Consistent market share growth across multiple product segments Focus on customer experience and data-driven decision-making Supply chain optimization for margin expansion and cash flow generation

In conclusion, Academy Sports and Outdoors demonstrates a strong strategic position with clear pathways for growth and value creation. The company's focus on improving store economics, enhancing omnichannel capabilities, and optimizing operations provides a solid foundation for future success. While risks exist, particularly from competition and economic factors, the potential rewards appear to outweigh these concerns based on current valuation metrics suggesting that the company is currently trading at a discount and is operationally sound.

For investors seeking exposure to the sporting goods retail sector, Academy Sports and Outdoors represents an attractive opportunity with a balanced risk-reward profile. The company's ability to execute its growth strategies while navigating industry challenges will be crucial in realizing its full potential value.