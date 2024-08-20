anyaberkut

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) is a business development company (BDC) concentrating on the lower middle market, US entities with EBITDA ranging from $4m to $15m. GAIN remains industry-agnostic; however, its current investment portfolio is oriented around three main sectors:

business/consumer services

manufacturing

consumer products

GAIN concentrates on debt investments. As with many BDCs, GAIN's stock price benefited from the high-interest rate environment. Considering its current stock price, GAIN trades at ~2.5% premium to its NAV, which stood at $13.01 per share as of June 30, 2024.

While the valuation is attractive, as GAIN's stock price has recently experienced a pullback, its business lies on the riskier side of the BDC sector. Many BDCs have:

significantly lower non-accruals

substantially higher share of first-lien debt investments

better dividend coverage

therefore - a more defensive nature

Naturally, this comes at a price, as many trade at a higher premium to NAV. As a result, I put GAIN on 'hold', but that's based solely on its relatively cheap valuation and on the assumption that current investors managed to build attractive yield-on-cost. However, there are better alternatives, and the potential entry-level (for investors bullish on GAIN) should be better in the upcoming quarters.

GAIN is a 'hold' for me, and I would not recommend entering now.

Increased Volatility Will Likely Occur

Two primary factors make me believe that we will experience higher volatility within the BDC sector:

changes in the interest rate environment

likelihood of missing the 'soft landing'

Let's start with the former. The market is currently expecting a 100% chance of an interest rate cut in September 2024 and another one at the year-end.

GAIN's portfolio is oriented around debt investments. Its long-term strategy assumes ~75% debt investments (at cost) and 25% equity investments. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's debt investments were all at variable rates with certain floors. Therefore, a potential decrease in interest rate level, which is highly anticipated, would result in a decrease in interest collected by the Company through its debt investments, i.e., a decrease in income. On the other hand, GAIN (as well as other BDCs) may benefit from increased transactional activity due to the narrower gap between buyers' and sellers' expectations. In addition, the variable-rated debt would also require less interest costs.

Nevertheless, although the decrease in interest rate may be a double-edged sword, GAIN seems to be on the worse end of it due to its investment structure and fixed-rate oriented debt structure:

While considering this topic, it's worth analysing the Company's stance on this matter, confirming the following:

the materiality of this risk

fixed-rate-oriented debt structure (with potential for some hedging activities)

variable-rate-oriented debt investment structure

For reference, another relatively small BDC - Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) has already taken precautionary measures:

Going back to the latter - the likelihood of missing the 'soft landing' - potential recession under still relatively high interest rate environment, which has been going on for quite some time, would hurt the ability of many entities to service their debts. Especially smaller businesses would be impacted, and GAIN concentrated on the lower middle market segment. That could lead to higher non-accruals (already reflected in GAIN's metrics). Let me quote Ares Capital's (ARCC) management thoughts on that shared during the Q4 2023 Earnings Call, as I believe Kipp deVeer put it clearly:

We've said this in the past that we're likely to see defaults in the industry just increased this year. It does take a little bit of time for that to manifest itself, right? So in the bottom quartile of our portfolio and probably everybody else is, you have some companies that are making interest payments but continue to live off revolver availability, cash, et cetera, but the liquidity is getting tighter and tighter. And so my expectation is that the fall will go up this year, probably more towards the historical norm. We've had a little bit of amendment activity that's elevated; I think others probably have two but nothing that's causing us a whole lot of concern. I think it's just a regular letting out as obviously rates are higher and companies have higher debt service costs and all that. But generally, I think we'll see that as well others.

Gladstone Investment: Are You Prepared?

As mentioned earlier, GAIN's portfolio is oriented around debt investments with a long-term goal of upholding 75% debt investments at cost. As of June 2024, GAIN's portfolio (at fair value) consisted of:

~52% of secured first-lien debt

~15% of secured second-lien debt

~33% of preferred & common equity

Most of its portfolio is invested in debt, so it may seem to be a defensive structure regarding the payment priority at potential default.

However, there are many BDCs with substantially more defensive portfolio structures. For instance, the first lien debt share in the portfolio (at fair value) stood at:

93% for TSLX

98.6% for Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL), which is one of my top picks to jump into at a potential pullback resulting from higher volatility

The not-so-defensive structure of GAIN's portfolio is also reflected in its non-accruals. As of June 2024, its non-accrual status stood at 13.1% of debt investments (at cost basis) and 7.8% (at fair value). These metrics have increased significantly since March 2024, when they stood at 9.0% and 4.8%, respectively. One could refer to the quote I provided earlier and consider it an expected outcome, but I consider it a manifestation of a portfolio that is not as well-suited to the current market environment as it could be. For a reference point, the non-accrual level at a fair value stood at:

1.1% for TSLX

0.2% for BXSL

Also, let's look at the regular dividend per share (DPS) coverage by GAIN's Net Investment Income (NII). Towards the end of 2022, the payout ratio (assuming the above metrics) looked reasonable, ranging from 75% to 80%; however, that has tightened significantly. During the last quarter, GAIN's adjusted NII amounted to $0.24 per share - the same as its regular DPS. For details, please refer to the chart below. Please note that the periods in the chart below are calendar, not fiscal.

GAIN has a great history of not cutting its regular dividends, and even if it did - the yield could still be attractive (depending on the magnitude of the cut). Nevertheless, that's an additional risk factor to consider, as I don't consider its regular DPS sustainable - at the very least, I'd sleep better with some other BDCs recording better metrics. To provide additional perspective, let me quote GAIN's management's stance on this matter from its fiscal Q1 2024 Earnings Call (bold added):

(question): Dave, when we look at the forward interest rate curve and consider that all your debt investments are at floating rates and most of your debt liabilities are at fixed rates, there's a scenario where NII per share could decline below your distribution, assuming no changes in the size of the portfolio or its credit quality. So GAIN has a great track record of not cutting the dividend and I like to understand what levers you can pull to avoid that scenario and would the board be comfortable with NII running below the dividend for a while? (answer): Yes, Mickey thanks for the question. Yes, I would not -- I'm not sure I can answer it really the way you're asking. What I'll tell you is this right now as we look forward and of course we do our projections and try to understand where our portfolio is, we don't see, frankly, a decline in that spread where we would be looking to cut our dividend. And as you point out, this is not something that we consider doing. We also remember supplement our kind of call it the spread income with other income that we generate during any one period of our portfolio. And as a result of that, we would expect that we will continue to have total NII available for distribution above what our run rate dividend is.

Valuation Outlook and Bottom Line

As mentioned earlier, GAIN is relatively cheap, with just a ~2.5% premium to its NAV. For reference, the premium to NAV:

exceeds 20% for TSLX

stands at around 35% for BXSL

That's the only reason I'm not recommending selling GAIN now to relocate to higher-quality BDCs. Nevertheless, investors should expect higher stock price volatility and realise that GAIN lies on the riskier side of the BDC sector, as it has:

high non-accruals

relatively risky portfolio structure

weak dividend coverage

Should the valuation (due to the possible increase in market volatility) improve for higher-quality BDC representatives, I'd recommend relocating from GAIN to the likes of TSLX or BXSL. I don't see much upside potential with GAIN, but long-time holders may benefit from high yield-on-cost, even assuming a potential dividend cut.

Nevertheless, there are and certainly will be much better opportunities than GAIN. Overall, that's a 'hold' for me with a high 'potential' to become a 'sell'.