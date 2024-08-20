Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Antonio Federico as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Brembo N.V. (OTCPK:BRBOY, OTCPK:BRBOF) offers right now a very interesting investment opportunity. While its top and bottom-line growth prospects remain strong, it is now selling well below its historical price/earnings, price-to-book, and price-to-sales levels and, as you will see below, it is also selling well below its equity value (calculated with the discounted cash flow method).

We are excited about the possibility of adding to our portfolio such an amazing brand, an icon in the automotive parts/components market.

We are also very positive thanks to the continuous efforts the company is making to stay on top of the market, anticipating and sometimes leading the industry trends. As we will see below, we look forward to the introduction into the market of their Sensify brakes in 2025, from which we expect positive impacts reflected both on the company's financial documents and stock performance.

Industry Background

It is no secret the automotive industry is cyclical and, under some important aspects, the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket brake sales are also following the cycle.

Given the high inflation in the commodities market and the consequent translation into higher prices for the ultimate automotive industry, cracks in demand for vehicles are now coming to the surface.

So, if we are in a downtrend in the automotive industry, why are we so interested in Brembo right now? Let's have a look

Business Description

Initially established in a small suburb in Bergamo, Italy, in 1961, the company was founded by Emilio Bombassei and Italo Breda. Its history is available here.

Brembo is the world leader in the design, development, and production of brakes for cars, motorbikes, industrial vehicles, and for racing.

Brembo assists key vehicle manufacturers from the engineering phase to the aftermarket phase. Brembo also supplies the entire list of F1 teams and MotoGP teams, leading them to significant performance and success.

In line with the AI trends and the need for more intelligent vehicles, the company expanded its offer with Sensify, the first fluid-free intelligent braking system that constantly interacts with the driver, passing different and complementary messages to each wheel and also with a vision in the future for a lower emission technology. Sensify will be offered to the market in 2025, but it is already familiar to the main manufacturers around the world.

Financial Statements - Trends And Company's Health

Income statement

Revenues

Brembo presents its financial results, breaking down its revenues into four main segments: Passenger cars, Motorbikes, Commercial Vehicles, and Racing.

Having a look at Figure 1, we can observe the main source of revenue from Brembo has historically been passenger cars, leading with approx. 70% total revenue.

Brembo data and author's estimates

Figure 1 - revenue by segment

The compounded revenue growth rate has been a significant annual 8.1% during the last 5 years and a staggering annual 9% if we look back from 2012.

We foresee the main source of revenue for Brembo will remain Passenger cars.

Brembo data and author's estimates

Figure 2 Revenues by segment and forecasts (black columns)

Operating Costs And Results Before Taxes

The company has displayed good capacity to contain costs over time and a tendency to develop economies of scale.

In fact, the gross operating income has increased at a faster rate than revenues (which is a thing we particularly like when we analyse companies).

Gross operating income increased at an annual compounded rate of 12% if we look back at 2012 (vs. revenue growth of 9%). The main driver was economies of scale generated by the raw materials, consumables, and goods cost line.

If we navigate further down to the income statement, we can discover even better information by looking at the results before taxes, growing at a 13.8% annual clip in the last 12 years. This is mainly due to Brembo's tendency to perform good partnerships/acquisitions with other companies and to its capacity to contain its debt while generating income from cash on hand.

Income Statement - Outlook

To determine how Brembo's revenues will perform in the next few years, we have to consider some factors:

The Automotive Industry

The car, truck, and motorbike producers are the main clients for Brembo and, if they struggle, Brembo will possibly struggle too.

How much Brembo will struggle during automotive industry downtrends also depends on:

Brembo's capacity to leverage on prices: Brembo offers unique technologies that make its products irreplaceable for its customers (unless they want to review their quality and performance standards)

Racing: Brembo makes approx. 5% of its revenues are from the racing segment which is not necessarily correlated with the automotive industry and most related to sports events instead. While we are talking of a mere 5%, it is still a little "added" shield from the automotive cycles.

All Of The Above Makes Us Wonder - Where Are We In The Automotive Industry Cycle?

FRED data (sales units) and author's estimates

Figure 3 - Automotive Boom and Burst

The NA market has historically been a good standard for our estimates, and according to the historical records available on FRED for light vehicle sales and to our estimates/forecasts, we can see that 2024 and 2025 are going to be possibly difficult years for the automotive industry. See Figure 3.

The very low rates available until 2023, the significant money printing of the last few years, and the cash available to industries and households have inevitably led to sales above trend, leading up to reductions in the inventory level of automakers and growing cash flows.

In the last few years, with the significant increase in interest rates (see trend here), cash reserves have been progressively drained up. This will inevitably lead to decreases in units sold in 2024 and possibly 2025.

This is a problem for automakers, pushed by the positive trend, they have increased their production capacity and increased their fixed costs. At the same time, they are also discounting the effects of increased commodity prices.

Based on historical records, automakers normally take between 2 and 3 years to catch up with the trend, which would tell us we could have to wait until 2026 to start seeing some positive numbers and outlooks back into automakers' statements.

Are We Worried About Brembo's Revenues In The Next Couple Of Years?

As the reader can notice in Figure 2 Revenues by segment and forecasts (black columns) we are concerned about the eventual growth rate slowdown. We expect passenger car sales to slow down to 2% in 2024 and be in a range of -5 to +5% for 2025, more or less the same for motorbikes and commercial vehicles. That said, this is going to be a much rosier outlook if compared to automakers, and we can also anticipate (more on this below in the article) that we see this possible slowdown more than priced in already.

Cash Flow Statement

In our analysis, the cash flow statement is a very powerful tool as it helps determine not only future free cash flow trends but, also combines the company's historical patterns with current outlooks and their outlook statements, helping us determine possible future deployment of cash and cash piling.

In the case of Brembo we have observed an increasing interest from management to dedicate cash to buybacks (it will eventually touch €100 million in 2024, the highest level in the company's history) but also a possible increasing dividend (we estimate an approx. 6 to 9% annual growth in the next 5 years). Both factors (especially the former) are making this company even more interesting to the eye of the value investor.

Balance Sheet

Brembo's balance sheet appears to be quite healthy. The current ratio is at about 1.3, and we expect will improve even further in the next few years given their capacity to reduce long-term debt.

We expect tangible assets to grow at an approx. 7% clip.

Total equity growth is so summarized.

Brembo data and author's estimates

Figure 6 - Equity growth

Valuation

While we appreciate both the comparative and the discounted valuation methods, there is no specific standard method we like the most, as we believe all of them have some intrinsic peculiarities that could add up to your comprehensive valuation. In the following section, we will describe each of the methodologies we normally use and then make a comprehensive valuation summary.

DCF - Weighted Average Cost of Capital Calculation

Here is the table that specifies the values we used to get to our WACC:

Cost of equity (Ke) 9.56% Equity/Capital 68.39% Cost of debt (Kd) 3.83% Debt/Capital 31.61% WACC 7.75% Click to enlarge

Cost of Equity (Ke)

Risk-free rate (Rf) 2.38% Market historical return (Rm) 8.32% Risk premium (Rp) 5.94% Beta 1.21 Cost of equity (Ke) 9.56% Click to enlarge

How did we get to our beta? We have calculated it, comparing the Brembo's weekly performance to the STOXX Europe 600. We consider the last 3 years' historical background to be our best approximation to reality.

Practically speaking, there is no univocal and perfect index to calculate a company's beta. There are simply indexes that turn out to be more suitable for one or another reason. In our reasoning process, we have considered the broadest European stock market index and a good approximation to reality.

7 years DCF valuation

Author's estimates

Figure 7 - DCF 7 years

10 years DCF valuation

Author's estimates

Figure 8 - DCF 10 years

Comparative Valuation

This kind of valuation turns out to be quite reliant on a business like Brembo.

Despite some fluctuations caused by the cycles of the automotive industry on Brembo's results, this company has turned out to fluctuate within some specific valuation ranges.

Here below we are summarizing some averages referring to the last few years:

Brembo data and author's estimates

Figure 9 - comparative valuation averages

The company currently sells for a forward (2024) P/E of 11.2, and we estimate we could have a downward risk to eventually touch a P/E of 8 if investment sentiment gets very grim. We can't find reliable records displaying any P/E record below 8 for the company.

On the other hand, the company has most frequently been selling for a P/E of approx. 15, a P/B of approx. 2.5 and P/S of 1.3.

In our estimation we want to simply average at a P/E of 12.5, given our financial projections we get to:

Brembo data and author's estimates

Figure 10 - Comparative valuation outlook

Risk Factors

The automotive sector could recover more slowly than we have anticipated above, which would turn out to be a possible challenge for Brembo to get back to its average valuation values and reach our DCF valuation. We expect that more concrete data highlighting a very grim scenario for automotive and a significant forecasted reduction in demand for Brembo brakes would turn our bullish stance into a hold stance.

Using a forward P/E of 9, the price could reach the €8 level, meaning a 20% downside risk. The good news is that we see this downside risk as quite remote and very short-lived. According to our projections, the company is well set to recover from the current downtrend, with sales growth rate bouncing consistently by 2026.

Conclusion And Investment Case Bottom Line

Based on the above-mentioned figures, we can notice how close our DCF and comparative valuation results turn out to be.

According to our estimates, Brembo's shares could very likely touch the €20 level by 2030.

Short-Term

The short-term investment outlook for Brembo doesn't look to be the rosiest. The real and main risk for investors is to have their cash parked on a dormant stock until the automotive cycle bumps back up. This doesn't make Brembo the most attractive investment opportunity out there.

Medium - Long-Term

The patient and savvy investor will definitely benefit from investing in Brembo, given the upside potential described above.

Buy And Sell

Given the current market and financial position of Brembo:

Buy from 10-ish and below.

Sell at 16 (if reached within 1 year).

Sell at 20 (if reached within 5-7 years).

