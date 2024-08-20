China's Third Plenum: Focus On Manufacturing And Very Short-Term Stimulus

Aug. 20, 2024 10:05 AM ETWBAT
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.51K Followers

Summary

  • China’s four-day Third Plenum emphasized a very short-term stimulus to achieve this year’s growth target and continued investment in manufacturing, leading to a negative market reaction, with the CSI 300 Index dropping by 3.4% and the Hang Seng Index falling by 4.4%.
  • Despite mentioning potential reforms like fiscal reform and easing restrictions on migrant workers, the documents did not introduce significant new information or fundamental reforms to boost consumption despite weak GDP growth and deflation risks.
  • Specific industries - particularly in manufacturing with advanced technology - might benefit from new policies, with the lithium-ion battery industry showing strong potential due to global demand for renewable energy and energy storage solutions.

A world globe with a Chinese flag pin showing China

Richard Drury

By Baoqi Zhu & Liqian Ren

China’s four-day Third Plenum, which typically centers on economic policies and reforms, concluded on July 18, 2024. The meeting highlighted a very short-term stimulus to achieve this year’s growth target and emphasized continued investment in

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.51K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WBAT--
WisdomTree Battery Value Chain and Innovation Fund ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News