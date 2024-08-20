Improved Execution Is Letting BRF SA Fully Benefit From A Strong Poultry Cycle

Aug. 20, 2024 10:57 AM ETBRF S.A. (BRFS) Stock
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.9K Followers

Summary

  • A healthy global poultry market and good execution on operational improvements has driven strong gains in BRF's share price.
  • Second quarter results exceeded expectations for revenue and margins, with strong volumes and meaningful improvements in cost efficiency, helped by lower grain prices and improved efficiency.
  • How long this poultry cycle will stay positive is an open question; if the cycle follows past trends, BRF is likely to see poultry margins flatten out from here.
  • I'm bullish on the prospects for further growth in processed foods and operational efficiency improvements, but investors shouldn't get too far ahead of the story, as commodity cycles still matter.
Chicken farm.

pidjoe

I’ve said this many times before – successful turnarounds can far surpass initial expectations, and when it’s a cost-driven company operating in commodity markets, the combination of improved execution and cyclical upswings can be powerful indeed.

Such is the case

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.9K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRFS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BRFS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRFS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRFS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News