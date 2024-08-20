Brastock Images/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP), domiciled in Luxembourg, operates 53 airports globally across Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. CAAP has multiple unique assets with local monopolies. However, those assets face above-average risk and compared to competitors, less predictable growth, due to their geographic position.

CAAP's business model

The revenue generation is not as straightforward as for other companies, which might sell a product or service.

CAAP's revenue is split into aeronautical, commercial, and construction service revenue.

Aeronautical revenue: As airlines use their airports or park their planes there and for each passenger departing, CAAP charges a fee and thus generates revenue. Here, Passenger use fees dominate, with a share of 84%.

Commercial revenue: Services delivered by the airport are recognized as commercial revenues. The services with the most share of commercial revenue are Warehouse use fees, which include stored cargo (30%), fuel (15%), and Duty-free shop fees (11%). The services growing the fastest over the last year were VIP lounges, advertising, and catering.

Construction service revenue: When CAAP extends an airport by building an additional runway, it will invoice the cost incurred to the government. Even if CAAP doesn't manage to get a concession extension, both parties profit here. CAAP can still charge 3rd parties, like airlines, additional fees for using the new facilities and thus generate additional revenue. This is beneficial for both the government and CAAP in my opinion.

CAAP passenger volume growth (CAAP Investor presentation)

Sector overview

Infrastructure; anything from toll roads to power transmission lines to railways, port terminals, or airports, often provides strong inflation isolation, long-term stability, and very predictable cashflows.

Usually, the way a non-state-controlled company gains the right to operate an asset like the ones mentioned, is by bidding on a concession. A concession is an agreement in which the company and a responsible government body agree on terms under which the company will operate the assets in question. This usually includes the concession fees paid by the company, the period of operation, insurance requirements, and often some amount of indexation of prices to inflation or a guaranteed rate of return for operating the assets. After the concession ends, the operator has to return the assets of operations to the government. However, it's not unusual for the initial concession agreement to include terms for a concession to get extended.

The advantage for a government to outsource the operations of its assets is that it may not have the knowledge or funds to operate or expand its assets, whereas an infrastructure company can generate revenue and knows how to operate these assets efficiently.

CAAP's assets

Looking at any Infrastructure businesses assets is very important, as they are fixed in location and usually hard to replace easily - that goes both ways, however, as it can be to both the advantage and the disadvantage of the company.

I will treat the asset's geographies as the distinction between them here, as I think that makes the most sense to manage risk and assess possible upside. Listed by geography and importance, I will give a deeper look into the assets of CAAP and highlight why exposure to them might be favorable or detrimental in my view. Further, I will give a final verdict for each geography.

Argentina

% of EBITDA: 57%

% of total Passengers: 54%

Passenger mix

• 70% Domestic

• 27% International

• 3% Transit

Concession terms: 2038 (+10 years extension, subject to government approval) and 2026/2031 for a single airport each

With 37 out of the 53 operated airports located in Argentina, it is by far the largest geography CAAP is active in. The operated airports include two of the airports in the capital city, both being the only international ones. Further, CAAP's airports transport over 95% of Argentina's total passengers a year.

As most passengers are domestic, the overall exposure to foreign economies is rather small. This is favorable for risk management, as vacation travelers are often bound to economic cycles - most people cut back on travel when money is not as easily available. On the other side, if Argentina wasn't projected to grow fast (graph further below), it could mean slower growth.

Overall, I think Argentina is fine as a core market. While (organized) crime has been a minor issue, compared to other Latin American countries, political protests or strikes have, in general, stayed peaceful. Further, it has a history of general political stability. With President Milei planning to attract investment into the country, it could experience an economic upturn - potentially boosting passenger numbers, after over two decades of poor economic development and 40% of the country's population living in poverty.

Brazil

% of EBITDA: 7%

% of total Passengers: 21%

Passenger mix

• 64% Domestic

• 3% International

• 33% Transit

Concession terms: 2037/2040 for each of the two airports operated

The Brasilia Airport, one of two that CAAP operates in the country, is Brazil's third-largest airport in terms of passenger traffic.

Brazil is only the 5th (out of 6) largest geography by share of earnings for CAAP. However, 20% of Argentina's international travelers come from Brazil, so in reality, Brazil and its economy have a much bigger impact than it might appear at first glance. I estimate about 13% of Earnings, which is still lower than Armenia. But there is another reason I want to write about Brazil first.

And that reason is economic growth. Brazil is already the biggest economy in Latin America, so Brazil's possible success could have a big impact on the entire continent. And by that CAAP, as the company has most of its assets in LatAm.

To visualize the forecasted GDP growth for the core geographies of Argentina, Brazil, with Italy and Germany as a reference point due to size and as representation for Western markets:

Forecasted GDP by 2050 and forecasted GDP CAGR per country (PricewaterhouseCoopers' "The World in 2050")

Generally, I think Brazil could do very well in the future. While growing pains remain in the form of economic inequality and political divide, its economy is already big and should grow bigger over the coming decade(s).

Armenia

% of EBITDA: 16%

% of total Passengers: 7%

Passenger mix

• 0% Domestic

• 100% International

• 0% Transit

Concession terms: 2032 for both airports with the option to extend every five years

Armenia's (forecasted) GDP growth 2019-2029 (Statista)

Armenia, a small country nestled next to Turkey, is expected to grow at one of the fastest rates in the world, only behind established growth machines like India or the Philippines. Management seems to see a good opportunity here, as Armenia's share of revenue has doubled since the company's IPO in 2018. However, Armenia has also experienced multiple political clashes, luckily most have stayed peaceful.

As the country has historically struggled through a war, with an almost 4 times economically stronger neighbor, Azerbaijan, there may be more stones in its way to come. As Russia has historically worked to keep the region at peace, the political situation is also tied to the stability of Russia, which introduces further risk.

Yet, the two airports CAAP operates here, Yerevan and Shirak, are of rather high quality, with Yerevan being the only International airport in Armenia.

Historically, especially Turkish or Middle Eastern airports like Doha or Dubai have been the main airports for mid-way stops of long-distance commercial airplanes for Europe. While this still holds true for most, Armenian airports have become an alternative, especially for Russian passengers.

All pictures don't only show extreme rebounds in passenger traffic compared to pre-pandemic levels, but more importantly where the traffic is going and who is making it possible.

In the first picture, we can see how, especially Russia, is a top destination/point of departure for passengers:

Air Service One

Here we see the top airlines servicing Yerevan, the country's biggest and only international Airport. If you don't know any of the airlines shown, you are not alone, as most are Eastern European or Russian-domiciled.

For example, I could not find the identity of the owner of the largest carrier, FlyOne, besides it being registered in Moldova, a tiny country next to Russia. This could increase risk, as these airlines might face a higher risk of bankruptcy compared to established, global players.

Air Service One

The third picture shows us two-way passenger growth; passengers that go through the Airport both when going and when coming back from their destination:

Air Service One

Why is any of this important? Because it increases risk. Importantly, the risk of loss of passenger traffic should the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalate further, as civilian aircraft would not be safe to take off or land if battles were going on in immediate proximity. Georgia supporting Russia, and therefore potentially becoming a battleground, should be noted as well.

A real-time map of the conflict is below, Armenia can be found in the bottom-right corner marked in blue:

Realtime (15th of August 2024) view of the Russia-Ukraine war, with Armenia marked in blue (Liveuamap)

I believe that considering the stable core market in Argentina, the earnings/asset mix seems acceptable when examined together. Mainly justified by the Armenian airports bringing a lot of growth and profitability with a strong guaranteed return of 20% currently, this however also has some uncertainty built in as the Armenian President has publicly stated he doesn't want to guarantee an as high return in the future.

Overall, I see the Armenian collection of assets as favorable in the current situation. However, this could turn into an asymmetrical downside scenario quickly, particularly should, i.e. Moscow get encircled, possibly blocking any flights. However, that remains the worst-case scenario for the company's portfolio.

The Russian-Ukraine conflict, the passengers and air traffic serviced, customer concentration, and the Armenian political landscape are important to keep an eye on for (potential) shareholders.

Ecuador

% of EBITDA: 8%

% of total Passengers: 6%

Passenger mix

• 53% Domestic

• 46% International

• 2% Transit

Concession terms: 2026/2031 for each of the two airports operated

Ecuador's growth projections seem lackluster compared to the risk taken, with the country experiencing high rates of organized crime and political instability.

As the country also isn't very dominant, like i.e. Brazil, I view the exposure to Ecuador as unfavorable.

GDP YoY growth forecast for Ecuador (Statista)

Italy

% of EBITDA: 7%

% of total Passengers: 10%

Passenger mix

• 21% Domestic

• 79% International

• 0% Transit

Concession terms: 2045/2048 for each of the two airports operated

While, arguably the most attractive assets, the stakes in the Airports of Pisa and Florence, only make up a small amount of the overall assets and earnings of CAAP.

The high international passenger share, comprised of a majority of US and Chinese travelers, is good, as international passengers generally spend more money at airports. However, with that, it is also dependent on the economic state of those countries.

As both Florence and Pisa enjoy a strong brand with travelers and are situated in a country with a long track record of political stability, I think this exposure is favorable in the short and long term.

Uruguay

% of EBITDA: 5%

% of total Passengers: 2%

Passenger mix

• 0% Domestic

• 99% International

• 1% Transit

Concession terms: 2033 for the minor concession of one airport, 2053 for the other 7

In Uruguay, CAAP operates, among others, the largest airport in the country. Additionally, it operates one of two airports that allow access to the Galápagos Islands.

I view Uruguay as a stable market, in fact, it has one of the lowest crime rates in Latin America and has experienced political stability for years. However, it also provides lower growth than other markets with more risk. Overall, I see Uruguay as accretive exposure, as it shows lower risk yet is still projected to outgrow developed markets at a rate of ~2% of GDP growth.

Peru

Peru could have been another interesting concession case. However, the government has breached the existing concession and bailed on the agreement, which included the operation of 4 existing Airports and one that's not finished yet. The joint venture, CAAP held 50% in, was able to settle the case in court and receive $90 million in claims.

Still, it shows us that there's risk to operating in emerging markets, but also being tied to large, single deals to retain and acquire new revenue.

Moat

Multiple Assets of CAAP have a built-in moat, usually through their location.

Airports by nature are usually at least local monopolies. This is why operating dominant ones, i.e. by being the only ones that offer international flights, like the ones in Armenia can be very powerful.

These assets are unlikely to ever be replaced due to the immense switching costs of building new airports, especially in countries where money is far from abundant and given the relationship and strong operating track record CAAP has with their governments.

As CAAP only operates but doesn't own the underlying assets, I think a narrow moat for multiple assets is given, however only for the time of operation.

Finances

CAAP annual revenue 2015-2023 (Qualtrim)

Revenue has steadily grown since before the pandemic, however, seems to be subject to fluctuations. While overall not a bad graph, we can also see that pre-pandemic levels have still not been reached again. In my opinion, this is likely due to lower vacation travel exposure.

Graph shows CAAPs long-term debt and Cash + short-term investments (Qualtrim)

CAAP debt maturity (1Q24 Earnings call presentation)

The near-term debt profile looks fine, and if profitability remains stable, I don't see any issues with repaying or refinancing debt whatsoever. Possible revenue losses from incidents in Armenia or other higher-risk geographies should not be able to significantly impair their ability to settle their debt.

As we can see, free cash flow has been comparably, as we will see later, stable:

CAAP sbc-adjusted free cash flow (Qualtrim)

Customer mix

CAAP Investor Presentation

The substantial customers are all large and established players, while still not making up too big a share of the revenue.

Overall, I think the finances are solid, although I would like to see a reduction in debt over the medium term to provide cushioning against risks in their more risky emerging markets.

Valuation

Company CAAP Fraport (OTCPK:FPRUF) Aena (OTCPK:ANYYY) TAV (OTCPK:TAVHY) Revenue (2023, USD) 1.4B 4.47B 5.57B 1.16B Forward P/E-ratio* 8.7x 9.3x 13.8x 58x Forward FCF-Yield* 14% FCF negative 7.4% FCF negative 5y Revenue CAGR (pre-pandemic, 2015-2019) 5.5% 7.3% 5.17% Negative Pre-pandemic revenue (2019) exceeded in 2023 No Yes Yes Yes Click to enlarge

(*Forward is determined by Analyst estimates)

While a 14% FCF Yield is far cheaper than Aena's (ANYYY) 7.4%, the Spanish company is much more predictable and has grown continuously since 2011, excluding the pandemic years. With Spain being a popular vacation destination for the entire European middle class, Aena has similar historic growth as CAAP with its emerging markets but without their risks. Further, it does not have the uncertainty shareholders may face through the exposure to, especially Armenia, and by that Russia. The same applies to Fraport (FPRUF), which has also historically grown faster. However, Fraport is not consistently cash flow positive, something that TAV (TAVHY) is also struggling with:

Fraport (Xetra ticker) sbc-adjusted free cash flow (Qualtrim)

TAV sbc-adjusted free cash flow (Qualtrim)

On another note, I could not find an apparent reason for TAVs multiple to be this elevated, even after some research, neither the quality of their cashflows nor growth would justify a multiple this high to me. But this article is about CAAP, so I did not want to take a deep look into it here either. Aena's multiple, on the other hand, seems justified on lower risk and higher predictability.

I think the potential for the company is fully priced in at this moment (15.97/share at market close, 15/8/24). Looking at the valuation for next year's forecasted results, I think the stock will likely only see further upside with further investment into new concessions or further extensions to existing concessions, in my opinion. The comparably stable cashflows do add to the quality of the company, however.

A look at past performance

Since its IPO in 2018, CAAP's stock has not performed very well, although revenue has grown steadily. I think it might have been due to defensive infrastructure not being the most attractive during a strong bull market, and the starting valuation has likely also played a role.

Seeking Alpha

Possible future

CAAPs management stated in the last earnings call that their main objective over the next years is to grow their portfolio. They are currently the preferred bidder to acquire concessions for major airports in Nigeria, the major economy of Africa projected to grow its GDP at over 4% CAGR over the next decades, specifically that of its capital city Abuja. However, as stated in the last earnings call, talks currently seem to have stalled

Further, it is looking to extend the airports operated in all geographies through new runways, shopping facilities, and new terminals. I see that as a positive as it provides both revenue growth with little cost and strengthens the relationship with the governments.

Both new concessions and extensions should be accretive to long-term shareholder value and might be catalysts to the stock price, especially acquiring the concessions in Nigeria. And while it will require more capital, there are no plans to dilute shareholders by issuing shares.

Notable shareholders

ACI Airports, owned by Airports Council International, a global airport (lobbying) organization, holds 82% of the outstanding shares. This creates an interesting dynamic for CAAP, as ACI also works towards a strong global airport business community and can most likely help CAAP acquire new favorable assets.

The ultimate majority owner is Eduardo Eurnekian, an Argentinian-Armenian billionaire and uncle of the CEO, who has historically co-invested with CAAP, which I see as a good sign. In my opinion, it shows that he is aligned with the company's interests and wants it to be successful.

Risks

Concentration

Most of the company's assets are concentrated in emerging markets, in the cases of Ecuador and Armenia, without good track records of continuous political stability or public safety. Further, its customer concentration is also pretty high, with the top 6 Aeronautical customers making up 48% of revenues.

Political

Most of the company's assets are exposed to political risk; specifically, the assets in Armenia or Ecuador, and potentially Brazil and Argentina. With only Italy and Uruguay providing track records of long-term political stability.

The Armenian airports being used by mostly Russian travelers poses an additional risk, as the country is not very stable at the moment, which might have effects on Russian travel volumes in the future.

Macro

For travel (which makes up almost 45% of CAAP's passenger count) to be plentiful, CAAP not only requires a stable, but ideally a strong, economic environment, especially in the core markets of Argentina and Brazil.

Currency

Neither the Argentinian Peso nor the Brazilian Real exactly have a strong record of even holding their value. This can hit both the top and bottom lines of CAAP's earnings.

Catastrophes

Natural or man-made catastrophes like an earthquake or a plane crash can have substantially adverse effects on the operations of CAAP's assets, or make them at least temporarily unusable.

Concessions

Renewal: To maintain revenue, CAAP is dependent on the renewal of concessions.

Acquisition: To grow revenue, CAAP is in part dependent on winning concession agreement bids.

Conclusion

My investment strategy is focused on companies with strong moats in growing and resilient industries, as long-term predictability is my goal. With that, the Armenia exposure, the slow recovery, and the big travel exposure (45%) are putting me off, and I therefore rate it a hold.

For those who see those risks as a worthwhile trade-off, for the potential long-term growth they bring, I think the company is currently fairly valued, and a buy can be justified.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.