DaVita: Scope For Valuation Upsides With Strengthening Economics (Rating Upgrade)

Investment update

Following my last publication on DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) the stock is +65% and there have been multiple updates to the investment debate. Some of these relate to DVA's fundamental economics, which are constructive to the conversation. That said, my view is the repricing from October '23 to January '24 was largely beta-related, as large-caps like DVA caught the bid and pushed the tape higher. There were no major changes to the outlook in this short period of time - only to the broader market/economy.

Figure 1. DVA price evolution vs. SPY correlation (bottom frame), OCT '23 - date. Note, the repricing was mainly beta back then.

TradingView

But the present day is a different set of facts, and as Keynes said, "when the facts change, I change my mind". Such is the case here with DVA after 1) major improvements in its Q2 numbers, 2) more aggressive growth outlook backed by pull-thru from investments it's made to manage revenue cycles [the focus is now on automation + bumping the rate of claims submissions], and 3) valuations supported to ~$200/share under my FY'24-'26E assumptions which are below consensus [see: Appendix 1]. Net-net, I revise DVA to a buy on the valuation asymmetry backed by tailwinds discussed here.

Q2 earnings breakdown

DVA put up $3.2Bn of sales (+6.3% YoY) in Q2 on $506mm of adj. operating income - above internal expectations and consensus views. Operating earnings have curled higher since FY'23 supporting a more constructive view on DVA's earning power (Figure 2). This was underscored by upsides in revenue per treatment ("RPT"). Despite this, management said volumes were lower due to elevated mistreatments related to spring storms + lower-than-expected census gains.

Management raised FY'24 guidance and is now calling for $1.9-$2Bn in adj. operating income (~$12.5-$13Bn sales of +5-6% growth). Consensus sees 15% earnings growth on this and 16% bottom-line growth in FY'25 - if this pulls through, it = 2.6x earnings leverage and is highly attractive to me. It eyes ~350-400bps RPT growth and ~100bps treatment volume growth to drive these figures. My FY'24-'26E estimates (see: Appendix 1) support valuation asymmetries to the upside with just 2.1% sales CAGR to FY'26 (discussed later) and this is a tremendously low hurdle to meet in order to trade higher. This is definitely a bullish factor to my revised thesis.

Figure 1.

Company filings

Figure 2.

Author's estimates

Further breakdown of the unit economics includes the following:

RPT was up ~$6/treatment sequentially - underlined by seasonality factors inc. 1) higher patient coinsurance and 2) the rate of deductibles booked in Q1. For the full year, management looks for 3.5%-4% growth in FY'24 as mentioned.

Treatment volumes were behind expectations - despite a sequential increase of 1.1% in no. treatments/ day in Q2 vs. Q1, volumes were only +50bps YoY. Severe weather events in May/June contributed ~20bps headwind to this, along with higher-than-forecasted mortality rates. This is forecast to negatively impact treatment volume growth in H2'24. Management full-year treatment volume growth ~50-100bps. Meanwhile, patient care costs per treatment were flat quarter-over-quarter.

Reported earnings were higher, but it's important to know there's been a minor accounting change in how DVA will book center closure costs, which have now been incorporated into the company's non-GAAP reporting due to recent SEC guidance. Per management on the call:

"As a result of a recent common letter from the SEC to DaVita we will no longer treat center closure costs as an adjustment in our non-GAAP presentations. These center closure costs impact our patient care cost, G&A and depreciation and amortization expense lines. Our adjusted OI and adjusted EPS for Q2 now include center closure costs and our updated full-year 2024 guidance shared today follows the same methodology. "To help with comparisons to prior periods, we are also now showing prior period results under the new methodology. In aggregate, these costs represent approximately $15 million per quarter in 2024 for a total of roughly $60 million expected this year. For comparison, center closure costs in 2023 were approximately $100 million.

A big driver to the revised thesis has been DVA's share buybacks, which have been highly productive to value in my view. Shares outstanding are down to ~89mm from 105mm in FY'21 as the business recycles its high and stable FCF's into buying back stock, increasing the ownership of investors without them having to do so individually. DVA threw off ~$655mm FCF + repurchased 2.7mm shares in Q2. Management notes it already bought ~1.1mm more hares at the time of the earnings call. It left the quarter with ~3.1x leverage (net debt/EBITDA).

My view of the company's earnings is they continue a revived business performance that's been in situ the last 12-18 months or so. One of the criticisms I have on DVA in the last analysis was its sluggish business performance, which, on the latest examination, management appear to be doing a reasonable job in correcting. For instance, since FY'21 management has thrown ~$13.40/share back into the business to maintain its competitive position, increase efficiencies and grow. It has grown post-tax earnings $3.41/share in doing so (inc. buybacks) for a 25% incremental return. The compounding ability is somewhat compressed (it only reinvested ~9% of cumulative NOPAT at these rates), but there is plenty of cash - making this a highly valuable enterprise in my view.

Valuation biased to the upside

Invested capital has grown at a reasonable clip vs. FY'21 as management rotated ~$406mm surplus funds back into the business in total. Investors have rewarded this with a 4x multiple, suggesting management created ~$4 for every $1 put back in the business. We've got DVA still priced at very fair multiples of ~1.8x EV/IC and this isn't dissuasive when factoring the long runway in which it has to deploy these funds over.

Figure 3.

Company filings

Valuation insights

Given 1) the reasonably high ROICs DVA earns for a business this size, 2) assumed reinvestment rates of ~4-5% at 10% marginal return, and 3) runway to deploy this over, my numbers arrive at a valuation of ~$200/share today, corroborated over the next 3yrs. This supports a revised rating on fundamental + valuation grounds, and the expectations (momentum + valuation) are mismatched from the quality of the business.

On the downside, this enables a fade in multiples on NOPAT to ~16x vs. 17x current. These aren't high hurdles to cross to trade higher.

Figure 4.

Author's estimates

The discounted value of cash obtained under my revised assumptions (Appendix 1) produced above an 8% threshold, then discounted at 12% arrive to ~$179/share. This is the value of cash that can be stripped out for a private owner of DVA in present value terms. Again, this supports a buy in my view. Further, the valuation calculus is biased to the investor with a 5% multiple contraction offset with a 5% growth in earnings. Multiples could contract up to 25% with 15% earnings growth forecast by consensus.

Figure 5.

Author's estimates [see: Appendix 1]

Figure 6.

Author

Risks to thesis

The obvious risk to the thesis is 1) if my revised modelling is way off the mark but all 3 upside/base/downside scenarios are conducive to a high rating on the business, 2) investors contract multiples <1.5x EV/IC, and 3) the broader set of macroeconomic risks that must be factored into all equity evaluations at this point in time - namely, the inflation/rates axis, geopolitical risks and the potential spillover of both into broad equities.

Investors must know these risks in full before proceeding.

In short

I've revised my FY'24-'25 outlook on DVA to a buy due to 1) strengthening fundamentals with projected earnings leverage, 2) expectations are low with <2x EV/IC and price momentum smoothing and 3) valuations supported ~$179-$200/share with conservative inputs that don't call for high expectations to produce a good result. Net-net, revise to buy on these grounds.

