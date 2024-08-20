MicroStockHub

Introduction

Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) has outperformed the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) so far in 2024, delivering a circa 16% total return against the low-single-digit gain for the benchmark ETF:

KLPEF vs VNQI in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

I also covered the shares back in May 2024, arguing the shares had little upside potential as they were approaching their NAV. After reviewing the company's H1 2024 results, in this article I want to expand on an idea I only hinted at in my previous piece, namely using covered calls to boost returns. I think Klepierre offers an excellent setup to generate options income due to:

Moderate leverage of around 40% which should limit share price volatility.

Muted cash flow per share growth, considering the impact of refinancing.

An attractive total return potential driven by dividends and property value gains.

I should note options are only available on the native LI stock ticker on Euronext Paris.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Klepierre is a retail REIT focused on continental Europe, with France accounting for 38.8% of total portfolio value, followed by Italy at 23.1%:

Portfolio overview by country (Klepierre H1 2024 Financial Report)

Operational Overview

Klepierre reported net current cash flow of €1.25/share in H1 2024, up 3.3% Y/Y, driven by a 4.9% increase in net rental income, partially offset by higher interest expenses. Tenant sales grew 3.9% Y/Y, outpacing footfall growth of 2% Y/Y. Occupancy stood at 96.2%, up 0.5% Y/Y.

Net current cash flow bridge (Klepierre H1 2024 Results Presentation)

While robust, I would note the operational performance lagged the largest European peer Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF), which recorded a 4.2% increase in tenant sales, respectively footfall growth of 2.9%, benefitting from the strong performance of its US malls.

Increased 2024 Guidance

Following a strong H1 2024 performance and EPS-accretive acquisitions in France and Italy, the company boosted its net current cash flow target to €2.50- €2.55/share in 2024, representing an increase of about 1.8% Y/Y.

I should note the company also has 2.6% of its portfolio in development properties/land, providing some growth potential, with Klepierre targeting yields on cost of above 8%:

Development portfolio pipeline and achievements (Klepierre H1 2024 Results Presentation)

Debt Position

Klepierre ended H1 2024 with a proportionate net debt of €7.4 billion, indicating that net debt accounts for 49% of the company's €15 billion enterprise value.

The more conservative European Public Real Estate Association, or EPRA, LTV measure stood at 43.5%, versus an IFRS LTV of 37.6%. The average cost of debt was 1.6%, still benefitting from interest hedges, while the average debt maturity was 6.2 years.

For reference, the company's 3.875% 2033 bonds are trading at par, indicating that stable long-term financing is currently available at significantly higher rates than the company's 1.6% cost of debt average.

Indeed, refinancing the company's €7.4 billion in net debt at 3.875% will result in a circa €169 million hit to cash flows, or about €0.59/share hit on net current cash flow. Of course, the impact will be mitigated by rent growth over the coming years.

Property Valuations

After increasing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and ECB rate hiking cycle of 2022-2023, the EPRA net initial yield finally stabilized at 5.9% in H1 2024 (it stood at 5% at the end of 2019):

EPRA valuation yields (Klepierre H1 2024 Financial Report)

Given the increasing rental income, all EPRA NAV measures increased versus year-end 2023:

EPRA NAV measures (Klepierre H1 2024 Results Presentation)

Considering that almost all European REITs are trading below book value, I like to watch the more conservative EPRA net disposal value, or NDV, metric. It stood at €28.9/share at the end of H1 2024, but most notably included a €1.5/share benefit from fixed-rate bonds trading below par (as visible by the wide discrepancy between the 1.6% average cost of debt and long-term market financing at 3.875%). Hence, excluding this €1.5/share boost which will fade out as the company refinances debt, adjusted EPRA NDV stood at €27.4/share.

Prospects and Valuation

I estimate the market-implied cap rate stands at about 6%, i.e. it is largely in line with valuations. Furthermore, the EPRA topped-up net initial yield, which assumes an expiration of lease incentives such as rent-free periods, also stands at 5.9% for Klepierre. Hence, I think the company will see little rent growth outside of indexation/lease renewals.

Even so, as long as yields remain stable at about 5.9%, I estimate the company will manage to record valuation gains of about €1.2/share per year, or a circa 4.5% return against the current share price of €26.6/share.

Furthermore, the company currently pays a €1.80/share dividend, representing a yield of 6.76%. I expect low-single-digit dividend growth in the near future as refinancing will continue to weigh on cash flows. Longer-term, dividend growth may pick up as refinancing will no longer be a drag on earnings.

The combined return potential is thus around 11.3% annually excluding dividend growth.

The Case for Covered Calls

Covered calls can further increase these returns, largely dependent on whether you manage to collect interim dividend payments on top of options premium (the REIT pays a bi-annual dividend in March and July). Below, I highlight some options you may find interesting:

Option Expiration\Annualized option return at the strike price €27 €28 December 2024 11.3% 6.5% June 2025 N/A 6.4% Click to enlarge

Source: Author calculations

Obviously, the €27 strike price options include a high rollover risk, with your position likely to get called. We also see the long-dated June 2025 options price in, you will be able to collect a dividend in the meantime. I should also note the annualized returns do not include any capital gains you may get between the current share price and the strike price.

Last but not least, you can also earn a return on the options premium you receive upfront, further amplifying your gains.

Risks

The main risk in employing a covered call strategy is that you are limiting your upside but remain fully exposed to the downside. With Klepierre, arguably the upside potential relative to peers is more limited already - the company is trading close to its NAV, cash flows will remain under pressure from refinancing, and rent growth going forward will be driven primarily by indexation, as visible from the flat topped-up EPRA net initial yield. We should also note that selling covered calls provides downside protection during market corrections, which is always a plus.

The other risk I would highlight is that I expect to see some real estate cap rate compression as a result of ECB rate cuts. While I do not anticipate cap rates to fall back to 2019 levels, i.e. 5% EPRA net initial yield, a decline to about 5.5% looks reasonable in my opinion. I estimate such a move would boost NAV by about €4.1/share over a two-year period, perhaps by the middle of 2026, or a one-off gain of circa 15%. You can mitigate this risk by choosing strike prices that are more out of the money, allowing you to capture much of the share price gains.

Conclusion

Klepierre recorded excellent results in H1 2024 and increased its full-year outlook. However, these developments are already priced in, with the shares trading close to their NAV. Considering the drag refinancing is likely to have on cash flows in the next few years, the company is likely to show muted dividend growth.

Taking into account the company's leverage of about 40% (depending on the exact LTV measure used), I think investors may outperform a buy-and-hold strategy by selling covered calls against their Klepierre long stock position. This will likely enhance their returns and provide downside protection should the stock pare back some recent gains.

