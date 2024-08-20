lncreativemedia

Brief History:

I've been long shares of Arq, Inc. and its predecessor company, Advanced Emissions Solutions, since February 2021. Back then, with nearly $5 per share in cash, and a once lucrative tax credit business sunsetting, the company announced a Strategic Review, during the first half of 2021. At that time, almost all market participants, myself included, thought the business would be sold, for perhaps between $8 and $10 per share. Nearly eighteen months later, instead of a clean cash sale, Advanced Emissions Solutions announced a stock merger with Arq, Inc.

Post this announcement, all hell broke loose, as Mr. Market was (incorrectly) positioned for a clean cash sale. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares cascaded lower, from the mid-low $6s, and eventually, finally bottoming out in the low $1s. Perhaps, the market felt both betrayed and duped by the Strategic Review outcome as well as upset that the goalposts seemingly got completely moved, by management's Arq, Inc. merger. Although the Arq, Inc. merger made longer-term sense, and they owned strong patents and a 30-year supply of bituminous coal, the vast majority of market participants bolted for the barn door. Essentially, no one wanted to wait a few more years nor did they want to take on different and a new host of risks (project risk, balance sheet, execution risk, financing risk, etc.).

Fast-forward to today, and its relatively new CEO, Bob Rasmus, has helped transform the business, during his tenure. In fact, Arq, Inc. is now scheduled to commission the first phase of its 25 million pound granular activated carbon plant (GAC), at Red River, with commercial production and deliveries set to take place, in Q1 FY 2025. No question, the big EPA win and a new mandate to remove PFAS from municipal drinking water (currently slated on a 2028 to 2029 timeline/deadline), the GAC market is currently undersupplied, just as Arq, Inc. nears the finish line of a monumental strategic/ business turnaround.

Moreover, this was accomplished by vastly improving the EBITDA profile of its existing powder-activated carbon business (PAC), from a money-losing segment to an EBITDA break-even (or slightly better). In addition, Bob and the team used cash on hand and a $15 million PIPE, priced at $7 per share, to finance Phase 1, the 25 million annual pounds of GAC, without really diluting the current equity holders. Not exactly an easy feat, especially given the rampant labor and equipment inflation experienced over the past three or so years, as well as the high cost of capital (both debt and equity capital during this time period for sub $500 million small caps equities).

Today's Piece

As you can see above, I haven't written a free site update on my largest holding, Arq, Inc. (ARQ), since the day after St. Patrick's Day 2024. Earlier last week, August 12, 2024, ARQ reported its Q2 FY 2024 results followed by a fantastic conference call (the next morning), it's time for me to share another SA free site update. As the title clearly spells out, I would argue that regardless of whether or not Donald Trump wins in November 2024, Arq, Inc. is, most likely, worth at least $10 per share, especially if you have a twelve-month time horizon.

According to Seeking Alpha's charting, over the past year, shares of ARQ are up 232% (see below). However, since making a new 52-week-high, struck on April 25, 2024, at $8.26 per share, the stock has had a 22.8% drawdown, measured through August 14, 2024. In fact, remarkably, measured from its 52-week high to its recent August 5, 2024, low ($5.15), ARQ shares have experienced a 37.7% drawdown.

This is simply astonishing given ARQ's incredibly strong fundamentals and reasonable valuation applied to its FY 2025 EBITDA, never mind its FY 2026 - FY 2030 EBITDA power. The only plausible /logical explanation I can work out is this is driven by two forces:

1) Fear that Donald Trump will win in November 2024, and therefore he will use the Supreme Court's recent overturning of the Chevron doctrine, upending over 40 years of precedent, to dramatically weaken the EPA. If you get lost down this first-level thinking and down this rabbit hole, this fearful train of thought continues that the EPA's new mandate, on PFAS, which for the first time ever, actually enforces and mandates PFAS testing, monitoring, and adherence, states that all Municipal Water entities need to get their PFAS level from a formerly suggested 70 ppt to a now mandated 4 ppt, within a three to four-year time horizon, depending on the size of the water municipality, gets threatened.

For context, as ARQ has discussed on prior calls, in FY 2023, the baseline annual demand for granular activated carbon demand, to purify municipal water, was roughly 170 million pounds. Very conservatively, given where the PFAS levels are in the U.S.'s water supply, at 4 ppt, the new mandate, would lead to incremental demand of at least 330 million pounds per year, and quite possibly more.

We believe the current water sector demand is roughly 170 million pounds. At the conservative end of our estimates, this equates to a total water sector demand of an excess of 500 million pounds of annual demand versus the current 170 million pounds. Clearly, this increase in demand is well in excess of current and anticipated supply. (Source: Arq, Inc. Q1 FY 2024 Conference Call (May 9, 2024))

As ARQ competes in an oligopoly market, where Calgon (owned by Japanese chemical company - Kuraray Co Ltd.) is the largest player, and then there's Arq and some other smaller / fragmented players, this is a huge catalyst.

Again, perhaps first-level thinking and somewhat concerning fears surrounding a Trump November 2024 win are most likely the best explanations for the recent drawdown in ARQ shares.

2) As the vast majority of my portfolio and bandwidth is spent researching and investing in small-cap value stocks, I'm very well versed in the crazy, oftentimes, unexplainable amounts of volatility inherent in the sub $1 billion market capitalization world of small-cap equities. It is just par for the course, and I'm used to it after doing this for so long. Let's face it, for companies with sub $1 billion market caps, often, but certainly not always, the lack of liquidity measured in average daily volume prevents large pools of capital from being able to easily buy or sell a large enough sized positions, such that it is meaningful enough to justify their bandwidth and capital. Said differently, many of the larger allocators of capital, need to buy at least $25 million of a stock, although ownership of at least $50 million worth of stock, would be better, such that if their thesis plays out, and they could potentially make their investors serious money.

For many larger and more sophisticated market players, the prospect of turning $1 million into $2 million simply isn't worth their time and bandwidth. To them, that's fine for a PA (personal account). As a result, even in a high-quality small-cap name, like an ARQ, there is a large retail ownership. And I know first hand, as a small but highly vocal number of members, within my 530-member Investing Group, Second Wind Capital, certainly seem to, dare I say, misallocate a lot of bandwidth/ spending upwards of six, eight, or even ten hours, per weekday, watching screens. This type of screen watching can't be healthy for lucid thought and can lead to dramatically overtrading and missing the forest for the trees.

Alternatively, perhaps a lot of folks made some great profit on ARQ and elected to print some (or all) of those bumper profits when ARQ shares were trading in the mid to upper $7s, and maybe a few folks got lucky and high-ticked it, in the low $8s. Either way, there are perhaps two million to four million shares out of thirty-six million shares, simply bouncing around, like gummy bears (from the cartoon show) after they drank that magic juice, as these marginal shares are held by 'hot money' players, folk who are sensitive to a $0.50 move in ARQ's stock price, hence the silly and completely unnecessary volatility, even though ARQ's fundamentals have only continuously gotten better.

My Direct Ownership In ARQ Shares

Fidelity Account Snapshot

Fidelity Account Snapshot

Fidelity Account Snapshot

I did trim about one-third of my position, in the mid to upper $7s, in both of the managed family accounts, but as you can see above, this has remained a core long-term holding.

Q2 FY 2024 Conference Call Highlights

Although ARQ's Q2 FY 2024 results were fine, what really jumped out and what should get investors should get excited about was CEO, Bob Rasmus, and his Q2 FY 2024 conference call commentary. This is a must-read or must-listen-to Q2 FY 2024 conference call.

(All quoted material is from Arq, Inc.'s Q2 FY 2024 Conference Call (August 13, 2024))

Enclosed below are four key takeaways:

1) Check out Bob's fantastic overview of the rising demand for RNG. Because of Arq's high-quality bituminous coal feedstocks and its patented Arq conversion process, in a lab setting, its GAC product is performing at 150% to industry standards.

Another sector that I want to briefly touch on is the GAC demand relating to renewable or biogas production. Renewable natural gas or RNG is essentially biogas derived from the thermogasification or biodecomposition and digestion of organic matter. The organic matter can come from livestock waste, landfills, water, sludge, food waste, and other organic waste operations. The RNG in turn has to be processed to purity standards before being introduced to the pipeline grid, and this processing includes the removal of sulfur-containing components such as hydrogen sulfide or H2S and silicone-containing impurities. Specific to sulfur and silicone impurities, granular activated carbon is the leading technology used by biogas producers globally for their removal. Lab-scale testing has continually confirmed the efficacy and tunability of our specialty Arq GACs, achieving up to 150% of the removal performance of currently applied GACs and alternative metal oxide-based sorbents. Early testing and collaboration with a large market-leading biocast producer have been very positive. In a growing market like renewable biogas purification, being able to reliably grow with the market, provide a consistent supply, and ability to support products commercially, supply chain-wise, and through technology collaborations can be a key differentiator, all things we are poised and capable of doing. I reference this market for two reasons. One, because it demonstrates that our growth business is not just tied to the fortunes of PFAS-related regulations, and two, because not only is the RNG market another rapidly growing industry, but it is also one which is dominated by producers who have massive engineering expertise and capital budgets to facilitate this expansion. To give you some idea of the scale, in the EU today, there are some 1,300 biogas sites already in production, and this figure is estimated to be growing at roughly 20% per year. In terms of energy production, and to give you an idea of scale, this equates to more than 120 million barrels of oil equivalent per annum. In the US, where the industry was slower to start, the figure is closer to 12 million barrels of oil equivalent per annum, but growing quickly and rapidly catching up. We are focused on multiple industries and end users across a wide swath of the market. This diversity of customers can help eliminate reliance on any one segment or sector. In turn, our customers' focus is on being able to secure products from a fully integrated supplier of granular activated carbon, which also offers best-in-class performance. Our ability to provide incremental environmental benefits as well makes this a very compelling offering. We remain extremely excited about this space, continue to see strong demand across the board, and anticipate updating the market as we win more contracts over the coming months.

2) The GAC market is undersupplied and rapidly growing, well beyond that would be incremental PFAS/ Municipal Water demand

ARQ's Q2 FY 2024 Conference Call ARQ's Q2 FY 2024 Conference Call

3) A Three-Year Payback Period, on Phase 1, the 25 million pounds of annual GAC production, means FY 2025 Adj. EBITDA run rate should be about to approach $25 million to $30 million.

Per Bob, they are saying Phase 1 of the GAC conversion, the initial 25 million pounds per year, should yield a less than three-year payback.

ARQ's FY 2023 Capex was $27 million and FY 2024 Capex is $60 million to $70 million. Therefore, let's call it $90 million. Using simple math, this implies upwards of $30 million of FY 2025 Adj. EBITDA power (albeit with perhaps a four to six-week lag to reach full production, in Q1 FY 2025) as its PAC business should be modestly EBITDA positive, in FY 2025, driven by higher ASP and better product mix.

ARQ's Q2 FY 2024 Conference Call

4) Red River can increase its GAC production, in phases, from the initial 25 million pounds per year, up to 125 million pounds, again in a measured and phrased Capex program approach. This could drive a major upside and isn't being reflected in Arq's current share price.

As Bob is a good operator, I would argue, he is smart enough to secure future firm / binding contracts, such that he can justify the Capex required for the next phase (or phases) of GAC expansion. The better comparison, albeit at a much larger scale, was how Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) has increased its Sabine Pass capacity by securing a longer-term commitment to justify the Capex of building new LNG trains.

See below:

ARQ's Q2 FY 2024 Conference Call ARQ's Q2 FY 2024 Conference Call

Risks

The largest current risk is that Arq has to successfully commission its 25 million annual GAC production capacity, in Q4 FY 2024. This is the last and key proof of concept aspect required to get into Q1 FY 2025 production and start generating some serious FY 2025 Adj. EBITDA.

Secondly, on balance, a Trump win in November 2024 is probably a net negative, for Arq, Inc. measured by both perception and risk of President Trump, in a second term, as some market participants are assuming he might go after clean drinking water and might try to weaken the EPA.

Valuation

Arq has 36 million shares outstanding and has ample cash on hand to fund its Phase 1 project, the initial 25 million pound Red River GAC expansion, which should get commissioned in Q4 FY 2024 and should be in production, in Q1 FY 2025. The company is vertically integrated, with a 30-year supply of bituminous coal, and benefits from all of Arq's patents (the company they merged with) and its Corbin, KY plant.

As Bob correctly states:

Further, we believe that the cost to build greenfield sites today is between $5 to $7 per pound of production, dramatically impacting the economics others can realize through their investment dollars. Brownfield sites may be less expensive at between $3 to $5 per pound of production, but this is still indicative of major capital outlay in a market that has been typically slow to react in terms of capacity. Based on these round numbers, we believe it is reasonable to conclude that our plant assets are worth multiples of our market cap.

Per management's public statements, as currently, only they know what kind of pricing they are getting on their recently signed and announced three GAC orders, I would argue ARQ's FY 2025 annualized EBITDA power should be approaching $25 million to $30 million.

I'm assuming ARQ can sell 25 million pounds, of GAC, at an average selling price of $2 per pound. Assuming 45% gross margins, this translates to a contribution margin of roughly $22.5 million. In addition, I'm assuming the PAC business generates $5 million of FY 2025 Adj. EBITDA, as much better pricing and product mix, leads to profitability. To be clear, these are back-of-the-envelope projections, but they should be pretty close, at least directionally.

Putting It All Together

At stock price changing hands, in the mid $6s, I would argue Mr. Market isn't coming anywhere close to pricing in the EPA mandate and PFAS adoption, to meet the 4 ppt level, in 2028 and 2029. Outside the EPA/ PFAS, currently, the GAC market is undersupplied, and it has an oligopoly type of market structure. Moreover, selling GAC in other markets, outside of Municipal, actually commands better pricing. Therefore, one of these days, perhaps Mr. Market will break on through to the other side of first-level/pedestrian thinking.

Additionally, the perception and fear associated with the Supreme Court overturning forty years of precedent, in the Chevron case, as well as fear surrounding a Trump win, in November 2024, means that new and expensive GAC capacity will be slow to slower to come online. Paradoxically, as you need to do some second-level thinking, this gives ARQ a big first movers advantage, and the optionality to increase its capacity from the initial 25 million pounds per year to upwards of 125 million pounds, albeit in stages, and done smartly with firm orders in hand to justify the Capex.

In closing, this is one of the most compelling investing stories, in all of small cap, and it still only has a tiny market capitalization, measured at only $230 million (at $6.38 per share). There is a clear path here, to a $10+ stock price. Stock prices are about the future, and there is much more to this story than its FY 2025 Adj. EBITDA power. It is about its FY 2028 Adj. EBITDA, if/ when they expand to 50 million to 75 million pounds of GAC, in a phrase and smart manner. You just need to be patient and simply stop watching ARQ's daily stock prices. This is an investment where you just put it in a drawer and look at it once a quarter.