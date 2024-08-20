AWF: Falling Interest Rates Around The World Could Serve As A Tailwind

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund offers high income potential from foreign credit markets, diversification, and potential profit from the declining U.S. dollar.
  • The AWF closed-end fund's 7.16% yield is attractive but lower than peers, which may reduce its appeal to some investors focused on income.
  • The fund invests in both U.S. dollar-denominated and foreign currency bonds, which provides an opportunity lacking in some other global bond funds.
  • The fund is overweight to the United States compared to the country's actual weighting in the bond market, but it appears to be improving in this area.
  • The fund fully covered its distribution during the most recent fiscal year, but the valuation is pricier than normal.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Swarm of banknotes around planet Earth

Hiroshi Watanabe

The AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AWF) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that yield-hungry investors can purchase as a method of earning a very high level of income from the assets in their portfolios while

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
15.15K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AWF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AWF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AWF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News