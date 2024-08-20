AWF: Falling Interest Rates Around The World Could Serve As A Tailwind

Hiroshi Watanabe

The AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AWF) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that yield-hungry investors can purchase as a method of earning a very high level of income from the assets in their portfolios while having some exposure to foreign credit markets. This second item could be fairly important from a diversification perspective due to the simple fact that foreign markets tend to have different interest rates than the United States. As such, it might be possible to earn a higher level of income by parking money in a foreign country than the same principal can earn at home.

In addition, many foreign countries, particularly emerging market ones, have substantially lower levels of debt relative to their economies. In theory, that improves investors’ safety as it makes it easier for the foreign nation to carry the debt. While a government can theoretically print money, a private company cannot, so lower debt levels can be desirable. The AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund does not invest solely in government debt, and companies in less-indebted countries tend to have lower levels of debt than companies in more highly indebted countries.

Finally, this fund includes bonds that pay coupons in currencies apart from the U.S. dollar, so there is the potential to profit from a declining U.S. dollar. This is undoubtedly an intriguing proposal for anyone who is worried about the huge fiscal deficits that the United States Federal government is expected to run over the coming years, as these deficits will pressure the value of the U.S. dollar relative to other currencies.

Investors in this fund might also appreciate its attractive 7.16% current yield. This is a very reasonable yield, but it is a good idea to keep in mind that it is not as high as some of the fund’s peers. We can see this here:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 7.16% Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 8.99% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 8.90% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 13.47% Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 11.76% PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 10.08% Click to enlarge

This is quite disappointing for income-focused investors. After all, we ordinarily would like to earn the highest amount of income that we possibly can from our portfolios, and having a fund with a much lower yield than its peers makes that difficult. The fact that this one has a significantly lower yield than either the Western Asset Global High Income Fund or the PGIM Global High Yield Fund is even more disappointing. However, the lower yield of this fund might be a sign that the market believes that this fund has a more sustainable distribution than either of those, so that is a positive sign.

As regular readers might remember, we previously discussed the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in late September 2023. As such, nearly a year has passed since our last discussion. The equity market has generally been strong since my previous article was published, although it did decline through the end of October 2023. However, the domestic bond market was fairly weak until very recently as much of this year saw the market realize that the Federal Reserve was not likely to cut interest rates by 150 to 200 basis points in 2024, as was predicted at the start of this year. However, global bond markets have been mixed, as some countries have already started to reduce their benchmark interest rates and thus provided a tailwind for bond prices in those countries. As such, we might expect that the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has delivered a somewhat mixed performance over the intervening period since our last discussion.

This assumption is not exactly correct, however. In fact, shares of the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund have risen by 11.71% since our previous discussion:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see here, the fund significantly underperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the period. That is to be expected, however, due to the simple fact that bonds seldom outperform common stocks outside a recession or crisis-driven flight-to-safety. However, this fund did manage to outperform the Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW), which purports to track an index consisting primarily of developed market bonds. This is fairly nice to see. It is also not unusual, as closed-end funds usually deliver larger price appreciation than bonds during periods of falling interest rates due to their leverage.

In fact, though, the chart above is misleading as it understates the returns that investors in this fund actually received. As I explained in a recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund’s share price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we include the distributions paid out by the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, as well as the indices, over the period in question, we get this alternative chart:

Seeking Alpha

This did little to change the general place order in terms of returns. The S&P 500 Index still outperformed this fund, as well as the world bond index. It did provide a bit of an extra boost for both fixed-income funds, though, which makes sense since they both have substantially higher yields than common stocks. This is particularly true for the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, which saw its investment return increase from 11.71% to 19.87% once we consider the distributions that it pays out. This is clear evidence that investors should not simply overlook a fund just because its share price movement is not as high as something else in the market.

As fully eleven months have passed since we last discussed this fund, a great many things have changed. Many of the things that changed could have a direct impact on this fund or its investments, so it is worth revisiting and reviewing today. This article will focus specifically on this task and provide an updated analysis of the fund’s finances.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. This makes a lot of sense for a bond fund, as I explained in a previous article:

Bonds by their very nature are income securities, as they do not deliver any net capital gains over their lifetimes. This makes sense, as an investor will purchase a bond at face value and receive the face value back when the bond matures. The only investment return for a bond held over its entire lifetime is the coupon payments made to the bond’s owner. Thus, bonds do not deliver capital appreciation over their lifetimes.

As bonds are income vehicles, just about any bond fund will have current income as its primary objective. As we have seen from our discussions about multiple bond funds over the years, most of them do. Thus, there is nothing really novel or unique here.

As we saw in the previous article, the fund’s investment strategy is nothing really novel or unique either, but there are one or two things that set the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund apart from other global bond funds. This is most noticeable when we look at the fund’s strategy description from its most recent annual report:

The Fund’s Investment Management Team seeks to generate high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. The Fund is a globally diversified portfolio that takes full advantage of the Team’s best research ideas by pursuing high income opportunities across all fixed-income sectors. The Fund invests primarily (and without limit) in corporate debt securities from US and non-US issuers, as well as government bonds from both developing and developed countries, including the US. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests substantially in lower-rated bonds, but may also invest in investment-grade and unrated debt securities.

The fact that this fund invests primarily in corporate bonds rather than government bonds is attractive to yield-seeking investors. As we have seen from our discussions of some other global or international bond funds, government bonds tend to be the normal investments in the portfolios. This can have certain advantages, as government bonds are nominally safer than corporate bonds. After all, a government can tax its citizens to whatever extent is necessary to cover its bond payments, at least in theory. In practice, there is a limit to how much money a government can raise through taxation before its citizenry starts making efforts to avoid taxation. However, government bonds are still generally considered to be “safe” investments, particularly when the government issuing them is a developed market and the bonds are denominated in a currency that the government controls the supply of.

In contrast, corporate bonds tend to have higher yields than government bonds from the same country. This is partly because of the perceived risks of these bonds. A corporation cannot usually force people to pay it as a government can, after all. The fact that this fund invests primarily in corporate bonds thus should result in it earning more income than a government-bond fund investing in the same regions of the world. Any income investor should appreciate this.

The fund’s portfolio holdings largely match what we would expect from a fund claiming to invest primarily in corporate bonds. The annual report provides the following asset allocation as of March 31, 2024:

Asset Type % of Net Assets Corporates – Non-Investment Grade 56.7% Corporates – Investment-Grade 19.1% Emerging Markets – Corporate Bonds 5.4% Collateralized Loan Obligations 4.2% Bank Loans 3.2% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations 3.2% Emerging Markets – Sovereigns 2.5% Governments – Treasuries 1.9% Quasi-Sovereigns 1.1% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities 0.4% Local Governments – U.S. Municipal Bonds 0.4% Inflation-Linked Securities 0.3% Governments – Sovereign Bonds 0.2% Common Stocks 0.2% Preferred Stocks 0.1% Asset-Backed Securities 0.1% Money Market Fund 1.2% Click to enlarge

There appears to be some overlap between certain categories here. For example, the “Governments – Treasuries” category consists of both U.S. Treasury securities (as expected) as well as Colombian government bonds:

Fund Annual Report

Yet, there are also some Colombian government bonds listed under the “Governments – Sovereign Bonds” category:

Fund Annual Report

It is difficult to tell what determines the category that the fund’s management places a given government bond in (it does not have this issue with corporates). However, one thing that we notice from the screenshots above is that the bonds listed under the “Governments – Treasuries” category are denominated in the currency of the issuing country. However, the bonds listed under the “Governments – Sovereign Bonds” category are all international bonds. Generally speaking, when we see something specifically called an “international bond,” it is a Eurobond. Investopedia has a good definition of Eurobonds:

Eurobonds are issued in a currency other than the native currency of the corporation or other issuer.

In the case of the bonds listed as “Governments – Sovereign Bonds” in the fund’s portfolio that are screenshotted above, we are talking about Eurodollar bonds, which are bonds issued by a non-U.S. entity that are denominated in and pay their coupons with U.S. dollars. Thus, the foreign government has to obtain U.S. dollars somehow (usually through trade) and then use those to pay instead of paying the bonds with their currency. This is done because foreign investors usually prefer to receive payments in a currency that they trust, such as U.S. dollars, Japanese yen, Swiss francs, British pounds, or euros. U.S. dollars are the most common, but this fund does have some bonds in its portfolio that are paying coupons in euro, British pounds, South African rand, Colombian pesos, and a few other currencies. However, it appears that anything paying in a currency besides U.S. dollars, euro, or British pounds was issued by a corporation or government that is located in the country that issues the same currency. The only bonds in the fund that are intended specifically for investors in another country were issued in one of those hard currencies.

The annual report does not specifically break down the currency exposure here, which is unfortunate. Investors who are specifically looking to get exposure to foreign currency movements would have appreciated that information. I count myself among that group, as regular readers are likely aware. In a previous article, I outlined the core tenets of my thesis, detailing why investors should have exposure to foreign currencies, stocks, and other assets. A review of the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund’s latest Schedule of Investments, which is provided in the annual report, leaves one with the impression that most of the assets held in this fund are denominated in and pay their coupons with U.S. dollars, regardless of the actual country that the bond’s issuer is located in.

There are many bonds denominated in euros as well, but they do not appear as numerous. All the other currencies represented in the portfolio look to be such a small percentage that their movements relative to the U.S. dollar probably will not have a noticeable impact on the fund’s performance. Thus, this fund may not provide as much protection against the likely long-term decline in the value of the U.S. dollar. However, other than perhaps the PGIM Global High Yield Fund, I cannot think of another global bond fund that has any significant exposure to foreign currency bonds.

The fund’s annual report provides the following country allocation as of March 31, 2024:

Fund Annual Report

It is important to note that this chart only shows the countries in which the issuers of the securities in the portfolio are listed. It does not have any relation to the currencies that the fund’s assets are denominated in or make payments in.

According to the World Economic Forum, the global bond market has a total market value of $133 trillion as of 2022. That is, admittedly, two-year-old data, but it is the best that we have at the present. Of that, the United States accounted for $51.3 trillion, which is 38.57%. Thus, we can see that this fund is substantially overweighted to the United States relative to its actual representation in the global bond market. However, this is hardly a surprise because most global funds are overweight to this country. One possible reason is that they are trying to avoid having substantial exposure to China, which is the second-largest bond market in the world. The Chinese bond market is $20.9 trillion in size based on the latest data.

If we exclude China from the figures, then we have a $112.1 trillion global bond market ex-China. Of that total, the United States accounts for 45.76%. Thus, the fund is still substantially overweight to the United States relative to its actual representation in the global bond market. However, it does appear that the fund’s exposure to this country is declining. The last time that we discussed this fund, it had a 71.06% weight to the United States. The decline here is good for anyone who is looking to improve their overall portfolio diversification, as it clearly shows that this fund is better at this task than it was last September. However, I would still like to see it reduce its American exposure further, as there are very few good bond funds available for American investors who want exposure to the foreign credit markets and the opportunities that exist outside the United States. For example, we have already seen rate cuts by the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada that will serve as tailwinds for the prices of bonds from their countries. Investors who only have exposure to the bond market of the United States would have no way to take advantage of that, but a fund such as the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund can.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it earns from the bonds in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase bonds and other fixed-income assets. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will usually be the case. With that said, the benefits of leverage today are much less than they were a year ago because borrowing costs are much higher. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that a fund is not using too much leverage because that would expose us to too much risk. I do not like to see a fund’s leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 16.76% of its overall portfolio. This is substantially less than the 23.97% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it, which makes sense. After all, as we saw in the introduction, the fund’s share price increased over the eleven-month period and normally an increase in the share price correlates to an increase in the size of the fund’s portfolio. As we have discussed in various previous articles, an increase in the size of the fund’s portfolio reduces the leverage ratio, all else being equal.

As this chart shows, the fund’s portfolio did indeed increase in size since our last discussion. Its net asset value has increased by 6.53% over the period:

Barchart

This increase in net asset value meant that the fund’s leverage should go down as long as the fund did not increase its borrowings during the period. This appears to be precisely what happened.

The fund’s leverage is fairly reasonable when compared to its peers, as we can see here:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund 16.76% Allspring Income Opportunities Fund 30.80% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund 26.33% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund 27.50% Western Asset Global High Income Fund 35.08% PGIM Global High Yield Fund 21.45% Click to enlarge

(All figures from CEF Data.)

As we can clearly see, the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has the lowest level of leverage out of its peer group. The fact that this fund is less leveraged than either the Western Asset Global High Income Fund or the PGIM Global High Yield Fund is particularly nice to see since both of those funds employ similar strategies. This is a clear indication that this fund is not excessively leveraged, and as such we should not need to worry about its use of leverage. Risk-averse investors should be reasonably satisfied here.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. To that end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0655 per share ($0.786 per share annually). This gives the fund a 7.16% yield at the current share price, which is unfortunately lower than its peers.

Unfortunately, this fund has not been especially consistent regarding its distribution over the years:

CEF Connect

As I stated in the previous article:

As we can see, the fund has both increased and decreased its distribution numerous times since it was first conceived back in 1993. This could prove to be a turn-off for those investors who are seeking a safe and secure source of income to use to pay their bills or finance their lifestyles. However, it is not unusual for a fund to vary its distribution over time as the amount that it can afford to pay out depends a lot on how accommodating the market is during a given time period. In the case of this fund, interest rates play a large role in how much the fund can earn, and interest rates are entirely out of its control.

The fund’s distribution is at the same level as the last time that we discussed it, which makes it one of the few bond funds that has not altered its distribution over the past twelve months. In fact, this fund has not changed its distribution since the middle of 2019, which is even rarer for a bond fund. After all, most of these funds were taken for a wild ride during the pandemic era, which was then followed by a rapid series of interest rate hikes by central banks all over the world. As such, we should take a close look at the fund’s finances to make sure that it is handling the situation as well as it appears to be on the surface.

As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report that is available for the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is the annual report for the full-year period that ended on March 31, 2024. A link to this document was provided earlier in this article. This is obviously a much newer financial report than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, so it should work pretty well to provide us with an update.

For the full-year period that ended on March 31, 2024, the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund received $73,263,309 in interest and $870,133 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. This gave the fund a total investment income of $74,133,442 for the full-year period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $64,460,613 available for shareholders. This was not sufficient to cover the $69,578,726 that the fund paid out in distributions during the period.

Fortunately, the fund was able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the full-year period that ended on March 31, 2024, the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund reported net realized losses of $6,534,555, but these were more than offset by $67,125,028 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund’s net assets increased by $55,472,360 after accounting for all inflows and outflows. Thus, this fund was able to fully cover its distributions, but it had to rely on its unrealized capital gains to do it.

The problem with relying on unrealized capital gains to cover a distribution is that the market can easily erase those gains before they are realized. However, in this case, that seems unlikely. The gains that the fund made on bonds are largely because investors all over the world are expecting that the central banks in most countries will begin lowering interest rates. We have already seen a few do so, and the Federal Reserve is widely expected to reduce its benchmark rate next month. The only real thing that would erase these gains would be if the Federal Reserve stated that it is going to hike rates at the Jackson Hole conference later this month. That seems extremely unlikely to occur, so it seems unlikely that the market will erase the fund’s unrealized gains to any significant degree. As such, the distribution looks pretty safe.

Valuation

Shares of the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund are currently trading at a 1.51% discount to net asset value. This is expensive when we consider that the shares have had a 5.60% discount on average over the past month. As such, it is probably best to wait until a better price becomes available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a global bond fund that has a portfolio to match its global nature. The fund’s portfolio includes both U.S. dollar-denominated and non-U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, which is nice for investors who are seeking some foreign currency exposure. This fund does hedge its foreign currency exposure, but that does not mean that investors will not derive any benefit from the U.S. dollar declining against a foreign currency. This fund is overweight to the United States though, which is disappointing, but it appears to have improved over the past year. Finally, the fact that most central banks around the world have either already cut their benchmark interest rates or are expected to do so quickly should serve as a tailwind for this fund.

The only real problem right now is that the current valuation is rather steep. While AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Inc. is trading discounted, it is not a massive one historically, so it might be best to wait a bit until it gets larger. Otherwise, this fund looks good.