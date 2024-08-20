tupungato

I waited months before I could finally buy LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF). The luxury giant was often trading at too high multiples and analysts' expectations were too optimistic.

After three and a half years, the price per share has remained almost unchanged, but following this stall, I expect a recovery. Its competitive advantage remains unchanged, and its historical brands continue to dominate the luxury market.

A successful story but a difficult present

LVMH has a successful track record, is a well-run company that has managed to generate increasing cash from operations over the long term. Its profitability is high, as is its return on capital, both good signs when I look for a company to invest in.

In any case, it is clear that in recent years something has changed and growth has stalled, as has the price per share. Frankly, I am not very concerned about this, since the underlying motivation is not attributable to the company itself.

As many people know, China has been facing a very complex period for several years now, a period like the U.S. went through in 2008. The bursting of the real estate bubble has wiped out the savings of many families, who have been forced to scale back their consumption. Of course, luxury is the first thing to be cut back, which is why LVMH is suffering greatly in this geographic area.

As you can see from this chart, Asia (excluding Japan) is declining sharply on both a quarterly and semi-annual basis. The United States and Europe are not doing well because of the deteriorating macroeconomic environment, but at least they are showing a positive sign. At the same time, Japan is growing strongly, but more on that later.

What happens in China is not easy to discuss because by and large, I'm talking about Mainland China as such, which is your question. By and large it's negative, so assessing trends when a business is down again, it doesn't mean that the global business we do with mainlanders is down. I explained that before. But as far as Mainland China is concerned, the business is slightly down. And assessing trends when a business is down is awfully difficult. I mean, you can look at it from a global, in a global way, but not from such a specific angle, which is a country where people are still shopping in a meaningful way, but not as much as they used to. Jean-Jacques Guiony – CFO, conference call H1 2024.

In a sense, management is not clear about the situation either, as it concerns a problem of the whole country. China is not growing like it used to, and there is not much LVMH can do about it. We all hope for the country's economic recovery, but defining with certainty when it will happen is impossible: there are too many variables at play.

Some luxury competitors are experiencing a change in strategy, and are lowering the average price of their products to meet China's economic challenges. Could LVMH do the same?

Technically yes, but it will not since management has no intention whatsoever of making its products more affordable. Selling at a lower price means attracting new customers but not taking care of existing ones. So, at the cost of not growing in double digits as in the past, LVMH will keep prices high to safeguard the image of its brands. I, personally, agree with this choice, which is why I was convinced to make an initial buy. Management cares about the long-term growth of the company, and is not willing to devalue its historical brands to get a few more sales in the short term.

The strategy to return to growth in China will simply be to continue to invest in marketing, as it has been noted that the more advertised brands have performed far better than the less-advertised ones.

What has been happening in recent years is changing the geographic origin of revenues. Last year Asia was responsible for 34% of revenues, today only 30%. At the same time, Japan was responsible for 7% of revenues, today 9%: this unusual shift makes perfect sense.

It would seem that the Chinese are going to Japan to buy LVMH's clothing since it is cheaper there, especially after the sharp devaluation of the yen. The geographical proximity is remarkable, so when a Chinese tourist happens to travel to Japan, they take advantage of it to buy their favorite brands. This bizarre behavior implies two things, one positive and one negative:

The first is that the Chinese still love LVMH brands, and in order to be able to afford them, they travel to Japan.

The second is that the behavior of the Chinese is fueling LVMH's crisis in China. Since they postpone their purchases for when they go to Japan, a major deflationary pressure is being created.

Overall, the Chinese are spending less on everything, including luxury, but the most loyal customers are buying LVMH brands in Japan. All this is leading to a gradual shift in the geographic origin of revenues; this trend may continue. Until China fully recovers, LVMH's potential growth will never be fully unlocked.

Valuation

Regarding valuation, an important distinction must be made. LVMH has never traded at low multiples given its huge competitive advantage, which is why if you wait for the P/E to get to 10x-15x, you may never buy it. With due differences, I made a similar argument for Visa (V) a few weeks ago.

The NTM Market Cap/FCF is 21.23x, quite high but very low compared to the 10-year average of 24.94x: the levels touched these days are almost comparable to pandemic levels. This multiple could continue to fall in the coming months, but I already consider LVMH as a buy. Should it fall below 19x, at that point the rating could be a strong buy, depending on what the motivation was for a further collapse.

The multiples tell us that LVMH might be undervalued, but we need the DCF model to understand what its fair value might be. The inputs I considered are as follows:

Free cash flow in 2024 based on analysts' estimates; from 2025 to 2033 I considered a CAGR of 11%, virtually the same as the last 10 years. Perpetual growth rate of 3% due to the competitive advantage of its brands, some of which have a 100-year history.

RRR is equivalent to an excess approximation of cost of equity. I considered a beta of 0.963, risk-free rate of 2.25% (10-year German bond) and an expected market return of 10%. The result is about 9.71%, approximated to 10%.

According to these assumptions, the fair value of LVMH is about €645 per share, slightly below the current ~€670. Technically, the stock is slightly overvalued based on this model, but I think it is fair to pay a premium for such a company. Buying it at fair value with multiples in favor is a good start for a first purchase, or at least that is my view.

Except in rare cases, great companies are often expensive, and you are unlikely to find them at a 30-40% discount. LVMH's all-time high was €904 per share, so the stock has already fallen considerably.

Conclusion

LVMH is one of the best European companies and at times has had the highest market cap. Its brands have dominated the world scene for decades, and the broad diversification of its portfolio does not make it dependent on a single brand, unlike some of its competitors such as Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF).

This luxury giant is facing a complex period because of the Chinese economic slowdown. Brand awareness has not worsened, but the Chinese have been forced to cut back on their consumption and loyal customers are taking advantage of trips to Japan to buy their favorite items. Once China returns to growth, I believe LVMH will return to the greatness of a few years ago, but neither I nor management know the timing of the recovery. China seems to be facing its 2008, and without massive fiscal stimulus, it could take years.

Anyway, I think the China problem is temporary, and I don't think it will threaten LVMH's long-term growth. Moreover, the multiples signal a strong undervaluation, and the DCF shows that the company is not overvalued. For these reasons, I bought a few shares a few weeks ago, with the awareness that the stock may continue to fall in the coming months. At that point, it is likely that I may average down and change the rating to strong buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.