Readers Identify 25 Ideal July Dividend Buys Out Of 37 Picks

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful, dividend issues may appear.

Frequently readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however, praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Furthermore, dog catching is, by method, a contrarian investing strategy which is known to rub some investors the wrong way. It is most useful for new buyers; intended to guide readers to new purchases of dogs on the dips. These lists are suggestions, or warnings, not recommendations.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are reader comments that truly catch errors in calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who missed my “safer” dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios. The “safer” lists are available for members of my Dividend Dogcatcher investing group in the SA group spot.

In June 2022, high yields were alleged, by one reader, to be sure signs of “Roguishness.” Not true, high yields are sure signs of high yield, how long the elevated yield lasts, depends on share price and corporate directors. High Beta is the most accurate measure of Roguishness.

Reader suggestions of buy and hold dividend stocks are most welcome and sure to be reported on my ReFaRo posts. That’s my ultimate goal, of course, to find ten or twenty sure-fire long-term dividend payers purchased when their single share prices are lower than the dividend paid from $1K invested. Suggestions, please! We’re trying to predict the future here, Kings and Aristocrats might hold up but may be too old and feeble to last.

In February 2022 one reader suggested an option strategy for monthly paying dividend stocks:

“You should identify where options are available on the Monthly dividend stocks. What I do is find mo-pay stocks with options, I buy and write covered calls about 6–12 months out. I look for a scenario where I collect the dividend and get my stock bought back at a much lower price than I pay, but pocket a premium that makes up the loss. This gives me a dividend boost, since my cost is lower. It's like a guaranteed CD with little risk.”

Another reader suggested I dial-back my blatant opinion that high-yield equates to high-risk:

“The article says, 'high dividends are a sure sign of high risk.'”

It should be “high dividends might be a sign of high risk.”

“If a good stock/ETF/CEF with a 5% dividend drops simply because the whole market dropped, the dividend could get to 8 or 9%. I think that's a great time to buy because the high dividend and low price makes it a low risk investment.”

More than one writer has decried my favoritism for low-priced stocks. They especially dislike my “ideal” stocks whose dividend returns from a $1k investment equal or exceed share price. A prime example is Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI), the satellite radio and Pandora music catalog owner, priced recently at $2.98 easily passes my test (of dividends from $1k invested exceeding share price) with a forward dividend yield of 3.55%! A little over $1k investment now buys 336 shares. And they'll throw the owner a return (from that $1k invested) nearly 12 times the share price. Assuming all things remain equal, SIRI dividends alone will pay back their purchase price in 28.2 years (and that assumes the satellite radio and subscription music services can survive that long)!

Last year, in December 2023, a reader suggested my share price equal or less than the income from a $1k investment was too low. I agree with him that opportunities are lost and that many strong stocks exist at higher prices. For example, even the dividend from $10k invested in Apple Inc. could not buy one share of that stock. Plainly, nobody buys Apple for the dividend, just growth.

However, I was reminded by a comment in May that some readers take “dividends from one $1K invested” to mean the annual return from just one share. If the single share price of a stock is $20 and the annual yield is 3.00% the dividend paid from $1k invested is $30.00 or 1.5 times the single share price.

In January 2023, the following exchange occurred:

Sorry, but I'm confused. Why does it matter if a stock is $1000 per share and pays a $50 dividend, or $20 per share and pays a $1 dividend. Isn't that the same 5% yield?

But if I'm following your logic, you would like the latter because the total dividend from $1,000 invested is more than the individual share price, but you wouldn't like the former because it isn't.

Am I missing something?

You’re right. Both the $1000 stock paying a $50 dividend and the $20 stock paying a $1.00 dividend cost $20 per dollar of dividend. Thus, neither is preferable because you've still spent $1000 to get $50 in dividends. The difference is entirely in the share count. One share versus 50. Which would you prefer to own?

Should the return from $1k invested exceed single share price? The debate rages, meanwhile dividend investors crave an easy to locate starting point for their initial dividend investment. What price are you paying for your dividend? It’s a simple rule of retailing, and the lowest cost per dividend dollar wins (or goes out of business).

The dogcatcher ideal balance point is a sweet spot to use for reference. A rule of thumb, so to speak.

Last year, a reader made a prediction that PACW would be the next bank to collapse. You heard it here first!

Late summer, 2023, a pause in Fed interest rate hikes left PACW close to surrender, but could it hang in when the hikes returned? Its assets, as of December 16, 2023, were acquired by Banc of California. The new entity is now traded under the ticker BANC. PACW is no longer an entity to trade. PAC is gone. Long-live BANC!

Every month, readers grumbled that they can’t find my nine Dog of the week portfolios in my Dividend Dogcatcher service on the SA Group site (now called Investing Groups) site.

This year, SA has listed all the postings on my Dogcatcher investing group by date. So to find the summary and reference guide to each dog of the week portfolio, look at:

August 22, 2015, for I

October 13, 2016, for II

September 12, 2017, for III

September 13, 2018, for IV (Ivy)

September 8, 2019, for V (Volio)

September 12, 2020, for VI (Vista)

October 10, 2021, for VII (Viital)

October 8, 2022, for VIII (Viking)

October 7, 2023, for IX (Ignition).

Incidentally, the VIII (Viking) portfolio of Dividend Dogs for each week launched on October 3, 2022. The Viking SA Investing Groups ‘safer’ stock reports have been gathering since November 4, 2022, and will post its last return on October 4, 2024.

My Ignition (DOTW IX) portfolio launched October 6, 2023, will have all its selections in place by October 4, 2024, and post its last return on October 3, 2025.

Last winter, a reader asked what the XN rating in the Market Cap column of my Yield and Target Price charts means. Here is my summary of those codes:

Dogcatcher Market Cap Codes

L= $10B+

M= $2B-$10B

S= $200M-$2B

XN=<$200M.

An observation from April 2023:

“Mr. Arnold, I enjoy reading your many articles and get some great ideas from them. However I find the number of charts are a bit of overkill, many duplicating the info. I'm sure you have your set format and reasons why, but I'd be happy with only two charts; your sort by target gains and your sort by div yield. It would make it a much easier read. Thank You —pmbrandt 15Apr2023”

I’d gladly just submit those two charts and ditch all the verbiage. However, fourteen years ago, when I started submitting articles, the SA editorial team said they needed text to go with the graphics and topsy was born.

Still, there are complaints of too many words for little information.

This week's prize comment was:

anybody able to plough through this cruff and figuire which two stocks are buys in accordance with his title? these articles are borderline autistic. additionally i do not think INTC is not overbought. it's 14-day RSI of 48.11 indicates that the company is trading in a technically neutral state. The RSI is a stock indicator that ranges from 0 to 100, with overbought stocks being above 70 and oversold stocks being below 30. —weitermachen 8/15/24.

I replied:

“@weitermachen Thanks for your comments! Just to clarify and crystallize the two suggested ideal dogs noted my July Dogs of the Dow article, they are the two Dow Index stocks showing dividends (from $1k invested) exceeding single share price: Verizon Communications, and Dow Inc. As for the “overbought” three, I'm using a not so sophisticated measure as RSI to back up my assertion. “Unbuyable” stocks is perhaps a better term for Goldman, JPMorgan, & Intel, whose dividend yields exceed their free-cash-flow yields. Regards, FA

No doubt, less is more! I’ll be sure to make my Dividend Kings, Dow Dogs, and all the other articles less obfuscating.

Foreword

Note that in July 2024, readers mentioned 25 stocks whose dividends from a $1K investment exceeded their single share prices. These are listed below by yield:

The ReFaRo July Ideal Dividend Dogs

source: YCharts.com

Above are the 25 ideal candidates derived from the 37 tangible results from reader favorite & rogue equities received before July 31, 2024. YCharts data for this article was collected as of 8/14/24.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated 19.08% To 136.95% Net Gains From 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To July 2025

Three reader-favored top-yield July stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target-prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was deemed 30% accurate.

Estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks, plus the median one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2024-25 data points which identified probable profit-generating trades. (Note: one-year target prices from lone analysts were not counted.) Thus, ten probable top July profit-generating trades projected as-of August 14, 2025, were:

source: YCharts.com

Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) netted $1,369.49 based on the median of target price estimates from 7 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 34% under the market as a whole. A fave.

Vale SA (VALE) was projected to net $633.42 based on the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 95% over the market as a whole. A Fave.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) was projected to net $427.25 based on the median of target price estimates from 26 analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% under the market as a whole. A 1% Fave.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) was projected to net $327.05, based on the median of target price estimates from 2 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 19% greater than the market as a whole. ESEA is a Fave.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) netted $283.31 based on the median of target price estimates from 17 analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 67% over the market as a whole. It is a Rogue.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Petrobras (PBR) netted $228.90 based on the median of target price estimates from 14 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% over the market as a whole. It’s a Rogue.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) was projected to net $227.41, based on the median of target price estimates from 5 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% over the market as a whole. A Rogue.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) was projected to net $213.78, based on the median of target price estimates from 26 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 60% under the market as a whole. It's a fave.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) was projected to net $204.91, based on the median of target price estimates from 22 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% under the market as a whole. A Fave.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) was projected to net $190.82, based on the median of target price estimates from 9 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% over the market as a whole. It's a Rogue.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 41.06% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 11% over the market as a whole. July 2024, the top-ten gainers counted four rogues, and six favorites.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The “dog” moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as “dogs.” More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, “underdogs.”

37 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 8/14/24 for 37 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term “dogs” for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book “Beating The Dow” (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

27 ReFa/Ro By Target Gains & Losses

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Fave Dog, Noah, Led 37 By Yield Through July

Source: YCharts.com

The 37 ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 9 of 11 Morningstar sectors, 7 closed end investment companies, and 3 ETFs.

Ten top reader-mentions by yield in July, were led by four financials in the first, sixth, seventh, and ninth positions: Noah Holdings Ltd. [1], AGNC Investment (AGNC) [6], TFS KKR Capital [7], Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) [9].

Then second place went to the first of six CEICs, Eagle Point Credit Co. Inc. (ECC) [2]. The other CEICs placed third, fourth, eighth, and tenth: Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) [3], XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (XFLT) [4]; PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) [8]; Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) [10].

Finally, a lone Materials sector member placed fifth, Vale SA [5], to fill-out the top 10 July ReFa/Ro by yield per August 14, 2024, data.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 11.93% To 117.95% Increases To July 2025.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price-target estimates provided a “market sentiment” gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price-target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Revealed A 22.15% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Re/Fa/Ro Stocks Through July 2025

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts made the ranking.

source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 8/14/24, showing the highest dividend yields in July represented four financials, six closed end investment companies, and one materials sector representative.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of 10 Top -Yield Reader Favorites & Rogues To (31) Deliver 39.55% Vs. (32) 32.38% Net Gains by All 10 Through July 2025

source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 22.15% more net gain than $5k invested as $.5K in all 10. The fourth lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top-yield equity, NOAH Holdings Inc was projected to deliver the best net gain of 136.95%.

source: YCharts

Five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top-yield dogs for July, as of August 14 data, were: Invesco Senior Income Trust; Oxford Lane Capital Corp.; XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust; Noah Holdings Ltd.; Eagle Point Credit Co. Inc., with prices ranging from $4.41 to $9.71 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro as of August 14 data were: AGNC Investment Corp; Vale SA; Ellington Financial Inc; PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund; FS KKR Capital, whose prices ranged from $10.04 to $19.57.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' “basic method” for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains, based on analysts' targets, added a unique element of “market sentiment” gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 15% to 85% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.

The 38 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members noted below.

Afterword

Here is the full pack of 38 July ReFa/Ro

(Listed alphabetically by ticker symbol, the pack includes the nicknames of recommending readers.)

source: SeekingAlpha/YCharts

Note that this month readers mentioned twenty-five Dogcatcher Ideal stocks that offer annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices.

25 Dogcatcher Ideal ReFa/Ro Dogs from July

source: YCharts

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of “dividends” from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your ReFa/Ro dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.