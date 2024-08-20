Readers Identify 25 Ideal July Dividend Buys Out Of 37 Picks

Summary

  • Before July 31, 2024, my REaders mentioned 38 equities in their comments on my articles. Some bad-news investments (ROgues) mixed with (mostly) FAvorites. Thus, readers commented about the ReFa/Ro.
  • Ten analyst-target-estimated TOP-NET-GAIN ReFa/Ro: FSK, PFE, VZ, PFS, PBR, ET, ESEA, EL, VALE, and NOAH averaged 41.06% net gains from reader data collected 8/14/24.
  • Ten analyst-target-augured July TOP-PRICE-UPSIDE reader faves & rogues (ReFa/Ro) were: XOM, PBR, PFE, VZ, PFS, ET, ESEA, EL, VALE & NOAH, boasting a 33.38% average target price upside estimate.
  • By YIELD, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: VVR; EFC; PDI; FSK; AGNC; VALE; XFLT; OXLC; ECC; NOAH. They averaged 14.24% annual yield. Two stocks made all three lists.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of these top-yield ReFa/Ro dividend dogs showed 22.15% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) ReFa/Ro dogs out-ran this pack by over two and one-eighth lengths in July. Of the 38 mentioned, 25 qualified as “ideal,” as their dividends from $1k invested exceeded their single share prices.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful, dividend issues

