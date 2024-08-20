Nalidsa Sukprasert/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Overview

Wise (OTCPK:WPLCF) (OTCPK:WIZEY) has taken a unique approach in an industry known for high fees and slow transactions. By focusing on passing economies of scale to customers and consistently executing this strategy, Wise is building a robust low-cost provider moat. This positions the company for long-term profitable growth in the competitive cross-border payment industry, where cost, speed, and reliability are critical. Unlike competitors who focus on extracting value, Wise lowers prices only when it can sustainably maintain margins. This approach creates a cycle of growth, as Nick Sleep described: "increased revenues begets scale savings begets lower costs begets lower prices begets increased revenues." This cycle strengthens Wise's market position, leading to significant market share gains and raising entry barriers for competitors.

At 19.9x normalized EBIT and a levered free cash flow yield of 4.3%, adjusted to exclude excess interest income and include share-based compensation, Wise appears undervalued for a highly profitable business that consistently grows its revenue, profits, and customer base at a rate exceeding 20% per year, with no signs of slowing down.

Understanding the Recent Market Reaction

On the road to building a dominant market position, Wise's investments in lowering prices may be misinterpreted by the market as pricing weakness. I believe this misperception has recently led to drawdowns in the stock price, which creates opportunities for long-term investors to take advantage of the market's tendency to shoot first and ask questions later.

For example, in its April Q4 trading results, Wise reported a 29% increase in active customers, a 24% rise in revenue, and a 36% growth in income. Despite these strong results amidst a challenging inflationary and interest rate environment, the market had an immediate negative reaction, leading to a 20% drawdown. Then just before the June FY24 update, Wise announced a change in its financial reporting, shifting focus from Adjusted EBITDA to "underlying operating income," excluding interest income beyond the first 1% from earnings.

Those closely following Wise since the Federal Reserve's post-ZIRP interest rate increases know that management has prepared investors for a lower net interest yield. Wise plans to return 80% of the yield above the first percentage point to customers. However, as a non-bank institution, regulatory constraints have limited its ability to achieve this goal.

In the June FY24 trading update, Wise reported results using the new "underlying operating earnings" metric, which conservatively excludes the 20% portion of the yield it retains, totaling £262.3 million compared to the reported EBIT of £501.9 million. This change likely confused traders unfamiliar with the new format. Additionally, management announced a ~5% reduction in average prices to 0.64% and provided an FY25 growth forecast of 15-20% (20-25% excluding the price decrease). This guidance did not meet market expectations, triggering a 20-point decline and disrupting a multi-year upward trend in the stock. However, the stock quickly rebounded after a robust Q1 FY25 report, which reported a 25% increase in active customers and a reacceleration in cross-border volumes, showing 17.7% YoY growth compared to 14.6% in the previous quarter.

Operating Progress Update

Let's review the key figures updated since my last report, focusing on the metrics that resonate most with customers. We'll then explore how customers, recognizing Wise's unique value proposition, have reciprocated by not only recommending the platform to others but also by increasing their engagement and cross-border flows on the platform.

Drivers of Customer Value

Take Rates

Wise Cross-Border Take-Rate (Company Filings & Author)

Since 2017, Wise's global take rate has decreased by 12.3%, starting from an already ultra-low level of 0.73%. This trend follows a cyclical pattern: prices drop to a new low, then slowly rise over two years before reaching another low. We are currently seeing a downward inflection after a two-year upward trend, so the recent price drops are not unexpected. This pattern aligns with Wise's ongoing efforts to expand available corridors and then work to optimize the network. Notably, the company reached a significant milestone by achieving its fifth direct connection with the launch of the direct integration into Australia's New Payments Platform (NPP) at the end of 2023. Wise is also preparing to launch a direct connection to Pix, Brazil's regional payment system. These integrations are significant as they drastically reduce transaction costs. For instance, establishing a direct connection to the UK's FPS resulted in a 10x cost reduction.

Wise vs Global Take Rates (remittanceprices.worldbank.org & Author)

Wise's take rate is impressive in its own right, but the true extent of its achievement becomes even more striking when compared to the broader cross-border market. The platform’s take rate is merely one-tenth of the global average for Money Transfer Operators (MTOs), which comprises banks and other large money transfer institutions. Compared to the Digital-Only MTO index, which includes Wise and four other digital-native competitors, Wise's rates are 83% lower and well below the G20 remittance target. This comparison may actually understate the disparity, given Wise's inclusion within that index.

Transfer Speeds

Global Average Cross-Border Transfer Speeds (2023 FSB Annual Cross-Border Progress Report)

The second major factor customers care about is transfer speed. In a world where sending money domestically via Venmo takes seconds and ordering a coffee in advance is just a click away, people are accustomed to immediate digital transactions. However, in the cross-border payments industry, major delays are common. For instance, it takes more than a day for ~46% of B2B and ~33% of B2P global transactions to process. Only about 1% of these transactions are completed in under an hour. The situation is slightly better for P2P transactions, yet still suboptimal, with ~21% taking longer than a day.

Wise Instant Transfers (Company Filings & Author)

In contrast, Wise has positioned itself as a clear leader in the industry through technological and infrastructure innovations. At the end of the last fiscal year, Wise processed 62% of transfers in under 20 seconds, a significant increase from just 13% in FY 2019. Additionally, 83% of transfers are completed in under 1 hour, and 95% in under 24 hours, making multi-day processing times much less frequent compared to the industry baseline.

Reliability

Customer Contact Rate (Company Filings & Author)

Wise is investing heavily in improving the reliability and dependability of its product. Through large investments aimed at reducing friction for users—such as enhancing straight-through processing rates and leveraging automation for rapid issue resolution—the company has achieved a ~38% decline in contact rates since Q2 2023.

"So, earlier at the start of the financial year 2024, for doing checks that needed humans to review folks when we were onboarding customers, it would take on average about 13 hours. With the automated work that we've done and the investments we've made in the tooling, by the end of 2024, now for these manual checks, an average time of 2 hours is needed for these agents." CTO Harsh Sinha | H2 2024 Conference Call

Minimizing friction is crucial because it leads to happier, more engaged customers. Additionally, fewer customer contacts allow Wise to operate more efficiently with a leaner team of customer support agents.

Customer Reciprocation of Value

Before investing, my top priority is evaluating whether a company has a legitimate and expanding moat that supports growing sales and returns on capital. This can be challenging, and I've made mistakes by overestimating a company's competitive advantage. While consistent growth and high ROICs are crucial, intense competition from direct competitors or substitutes can erode these benefits. Red flags of a 'moat trap' include high churn rates, an excessive marketing budget compared to sales, and aggressive discounting, which often signal a lack of customer loyalty and lead to tough competition.

In contrast, data for Wise shows that customers are enthusiastic about the product and frequently share their positive experiences, organically growing the customer base. Though there's room to improve user engagement, Wise has become increasingly 'sticky' and appealing over time, reinforcing its position as the top global option for cross-border transfers. While cryptocurrency is an evolving trend worth monitoring, it doesn't yet rival fiat currencies in daily trade volume or global merchant acceptance.

Active Customers

Wise Active Customers (Company Filings & Author)

Active customer growth is critical for several reasons. Firstly, it is a primary driver of revenue growth. Secondly, it reflects the product's growing appeal across diverse customer segments and markets. Wise is excelling in this area, with active customers expanding at a 31% CAGR since 2019 and 29.4% YoY, indicating robust growth even in a challenging economic environment. Wise's model thrives not only in prosperous times but also during economic downturns, as people seek cheaper options amid rising living costs​​​​​.

Cross-Border Volume and VPC

Wise Cross-Border Volume (Company Filings & Author)

From FY 2019 to FY 2023, Wise's Volume Per Customer (VPC) grew from £8.2k to £10.5k, contributing to a 40% CAGR in overall volumes, outpacing customer growth. This increase was driven by higher transaction values and greater wallet share, especially during the pandemic when easy money policies fueled spending. Wise's investments in the Wise Account, which doubled transaction volumes for account users, further boosted VPC. However, recent policy shifts and rising interest rates have slowed VPC growth, particularly for high-value transactions.

Card-Only Customer Growth & VPC (Wise FY24 Presentation)

A mix-shift towards lower-volume card-only users, now 17% of total customers, also impacted VPC. Excluding these users, VPC would have been 15% higher in Q4 2024. Converting these customers into multi-feature users is crucial for increasing wallet share and loyalty.

Despite high user growth, volume growth was only 13.3% YoY due to VPC weakness. However, as prices decrease across a wider range of corridors and the economy improves, VPC should rise, driving volume growth. Wise also has significant potential in its Business and Platform segments, which currently capture less than 1% of SMB cross-border flows. With business users generating 7.1x the volume of individual customers, Wise has a major opportunity to increase VPC.

The integration of Swift Correspondent Services, launched in Q2 2024, could attract larger financial institutions to switch flows to Wise by eliminating legacy integration hurdles. This catalyst may drive more institutions to Wise, compelled by competitive pressures and customer churn, even at the cost of lucrative cross-border revenue streams.

Comprehensive Take Rates

Wise Total Take Rate (Company Filings & Author)

While Wise actively works to reduce cross-border take rates, it has also expanded its card business, increasing the overall take rate through 'Other income.' This category includes fees from card spending, cash withdrawals, and ATM usage. As previously noted, there has been a surge in customer card usage in recent years. This is an excellent indicator, showing that the success and appeal of the core business may facilitate the introduction of additional value-added services, potentially offsetting the decline in cross-border take rates.

Customer Assets and Net Interest Income

Wise Customer Assets & Net Interest (Company Filings & Author)

Meanwhile, interest-bearing deposits have risen to £14.1 billion, growing faster than active customers. This suggests that, despite a recent decline in VPC, customers increasingly store a greater portion of their assets in their Wise Accounts. This trend highlights the attractiveness of Wise's multi-currency account interest rates (4.95% USD, 3.32% GBP, and 2.12% EUR) compared to traditional banks, which typically offer much lower savings deposit rates, around 0.45% to 0.66%, and money market funds.

Wise Customer Assets & Net Interest Yield (Company Filings & Author)

As Wise increases the percentage of net yield passed on to customers, deposit growth is expected to continue unless interest rates drop significantly. This approach has been profitable, with quarterly net interest income at £107.2 million, or £429 million annually. However, future growth in net interest yield may slow or decline as the Federal Reserve signals future rate cuts, and the ECB has already started reducing rates.

Wise plans to reduce interest yield take rates, redistributing more cash to depositors. Management aims to retain the first percentage point plus 20% of the remaining yield, passing the rest to customers. This strategy has led management to shift focus to underlying income metrics, offering a more accurate view of operating earnings unaffected by excess interest income.

For example, if the gross interest rate stabilizes at 3.5% after rate cuts, Wise's retained net interest yield would decrease to 1.5% from the current 3.13%. To maintain current net interest income levels, customer assets would need to more than double. As a result, it may take time for interest income to grow again, making it crucial to focus on normalized earnings for a clear view of potential earnings. Given the global regulatory environment, distributing the entire 80% to customers could take years. However, if customer growth remains strong, deposit growth could offset the decline in net yield over the next five years.

Not Dependent on Sales & Marketing

Marketing Expenses as a % of Sales (Ex-Interest) (Company Filings & Author)

Consistent 30% YoY growth is impressive, but it's less meaningful if a company spends heavily to retain and acquire customers. How are new customers discovering Wise? Is it through expensive global marketing campaigns? Surprisingly, no. Wise allocates just 3.47% of its sales to marketing, down from 7.59% in 2019. Remarkably, two-thirds of new customers come from word of mouth. While this claim might typically be met with skepticism, the abundance of positive online reviews and consistent growth despite a modest marketing budget support its validity. This organic growth strategy not only builds a loyal customer base but also enables Wise to reinvest capital into strengthening and expanding its durable competitive advantages.

Churn: Do Customers Need the Product?

Quarterly Volume by Cohort ( FY24 Wise Presentation)

In the FY 2024 results presentation, management shared the quarterly volume by cohort. The graph illustrates that each cohort’s volume peaks after about a year, then slightly decreases before stabilizing. This stability, achieved with minimal marketing to remind customers to stay engaged, underscores the inherent value of the platform to customers. Ideally, future cohort trends would show consistent growth in volume over time. However, some of the observed fluctuations might be attributable to volume churn noise, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID era.

Active Customer Churn ( Company Filings & Author)

As shown by the graph above, although it is declining rapidly, Wise does experience a material level of customer churn each year. Management attributes most of the churn primarily to customers no longer needing to send money across borders.

“I think you asked the question of why people leave Wise. The primary reason someone would stop using Wise is that the use case goes away. So it would really be because maybe you're funding one of your kids overseas at university, they're going to come back at some point. Now they might take out a loan and continue to be the customer themselves.” Former CFO Matthew Briers | Q4 2023 Trading Call

Given that most active customers are retail users, it's understandable that many don't consistently need to transfer money internationally. For example, I used the Wise app to send money to my sister in the UK several months ago, but since I don't often need to send money across borders, I haven't needed to use it since. Many people, like myself, seek the best and cheapest product but don't have a recurring need for it.

This explanation is supported by the high customer satisfaction, as evidenced by the strong word-of-mouth virality. However, I remain cautious, as customers of these platforms do shop around for the cheapest options when looking to send money. While Wise is generally lower-cost than other providers, it isn't always the cheapest for every corridor, especially where it lacks a direct connection to local payment networks.

On a positive note, the churn rate has decreased by 26.4% in a few short years, which is a meaningful improvement. While I would like to see it reduced to below 5-10%, achieving this will take time. However, I believe Wise can reach this goal over the next decade.

Starting to Show Operating Leverage

Operating Expenses as a % of Product Sales (Ex-Interest) (Company Filings & Author)

There has been uncertainty about whether Wise can achieve operating leverage in its model. From FY 2019 through FY 2022, the outlook seemed positive. However, in FY 2023, operating expenses rebounded, and operating margins on sales (ex-interest) shrunk. In FY 2024, the situation improved significantly, with the company achieving its highest cross-border product operating margin in history. Interestingly, this was accomplished without a reduction in employee benefits as a % of sales, which leaves plenty of room for further operating leverage gains.

COGS Expense Components as a % Product Sales (Ex-Interest) (Company Filings & Author)

The persistence of high employee benefits has been largely due to growth in operating expenditures aimed at capturing more market share and seizing incremental revenue opportunities. As cross-border volumes approach a critical mass, Wise should be able to handle increased volume without a corresponding increase in payroll. While there were minor improvements of around 1% each in Sales & Marketing (S&M) and Depreciation & Amortization (D&A), the majority of the operating leverage came from a reduction in COGS, which decreased by 8 percentage points to 30.41%. The key question now is whether this improvement in COGS is sustainable. I believe the recent improvement in COGS is largely sustainable, though it will likely stabilize higher than current levels. While it won't remain as low as it is today, it should settle between 33% and 37% of sales, still better than previous levels.

Wise is Undervalued

Despite recent market concerns over Wise's declining take rate and strategic investments that temporarily impact profitability, the business continues to expand its earnings power and strengthen its competitive position. This is evidenced by increasing returns on capital, consistent customer growth, stable cohort volumes over time, growing transaction volumes, and improving operating leverage. In my experience, when a company has a deepening moat while short-term challenges cause its share price to stall, the stock often behaves like a coiled spring. Eventually, the market recognizes the company's inherent value, leading to a sharp appreciation in the stock price, often to unexpectedly high multiples.

Normalizing Operating Earnings

Let’s examine the earnings power of Wise. Currently, the business is overearning, reporting £495 million in operating income for FY 2024, of which £360 million is interest income. This represents a net yield of 3% on a 4.04% gross yield, with last quarter's rate being 4.34%. Adjusting the forward-looking gross yield to a more conservative 3%, the net yield translates to 1.4% or £168 million, based on the Wise interest framework.

In addition to interest income, there are growth-oriented operating expenditures aimed at increasing market share, which are not essential for maintaining current profit levels. It’s crucial to exercise caution when adding back operating expenses since, for many businesses, increased expenditures are necessary just to maintain competitive positioning. Understanding the specifics of growth spend, or capital expenditures, can be challenging without explicit figures from management. However, based on my understanding of the business, Wise is investing significantly to expand its market share. For instance, if the company were to cease investing in future growth initiatives, its operating leverage and profits would substantially increase over the next few years, though this would likely negatively impact mid to long-term growth. I estimate that the company has spent at least £60 million on growth, approximately 50% of the incremental op-ex from FY23, or under 10% of total operating expenses in FY 2024.

These adjustments result in a normalized EBITDA of £363 million after subtracting £132 million (£192 million - £60 million). The business also spent £20 million in cap-ex, which I consider entirely maintenance, leading to a total normalized EBIT of £343 million, which means the enterprise is selling for just over 19x EBIT. Levered cash flow, after similar adjustments including subtracting share-based compensation (SBC), amounts to approximately £316.50 million, resulting in a cash flow yield of 4.4%. I consider this an outstanding yield for a highly profitable business that continues to grow quality revenue streams by 20%-30% annually, even in economically challenging times.

Looking at the Future

Next, let's consider the future valuation for Wise. I want to caution readers that, as Warren Buffett famously advised, it’s better to be roughly right than precisely wrong when appraising a business. Experience has shown me that even the most meticulously crafted long-term projections are rarely precise. Nevertheless, engaging in this exercise is essential to conceptually model a conservatively plausible growth trajectory. The encouraging part is that pinpoint accuracy isn't necessary for significant success; what truly matters is the accuracy of my analysis in recognizing Wise as a resilient compounder.

10-Year Projections for Wise’s Economic Drivers (Author)

Given my thesis that a significant portion of cross-border flows will shift to Wise as it lowers its take rate across more corridors, I expect Wise to capture at least 10% of the personal market and 3% of the business market within a decade. This is plausible, as Wise already holds 5% of the personal market and just under 1% of the SMB and enterprise market.

Forecasting future take rates is challenging, but Wise has reduced cross-border transaction rates by 12% over the past seven years. However, further reductions will become harder as take rates near zero, though there are opportunities to increase revenue through ancillary streams. While a 0.75% take rate might be overly conservative, it's better to err on the side of caution.

Wise currently has product-level gross margins of ~70% and 11% operating margins. Over time, it should benefit from significant operating leverage, as employee costs decrease relative to revenue, allowing incremental gross profits to boost operating income. Western Union (WU), despite lower gross margins and less efficiency, maintains a 20% operating margin, making this a reasonable target for Wise, potentially leading to around £1 billion in EBIT on £4.7 billion in total income.

For net interest, I expect customer balances to constitute a higher percentage of total volumes within 10 years, though I'll conservatively estimate this at 12%. Predicting future interest rates is difficult, but I assume a normalized range of 3.5% to 4%, given historical averages and current economic conditions. With a 3% gross yield under the Wise Net Interest Framework, the business could generate a net interest margin of 1.4%, translating to approximately £950 million annually. Wise's net interest is somewhat insulated from fluctuations, as it retains the first percentage point, which will stick unless gross rates drop below 1%.

I applied a 20x multiple to cross-border related cash flows, modest for a capital-light business growing cash flow at double-digit rates. For the more cyclical interest income, I used a 10x multiple, considering potential growth in customer balances. This results in an enterprise value of nearly £30 billion, with a blended multiple of approximately 15x, compared to the current value of £6.8 billion with a net cash position.

Risks

Wise faces significant competitive threats from both traditional banks and large tech companies, which are modernizing payment systems and entering the cross-border payments market. Traditional banks are exploring real-time, multilateral cross-border payment systems, potentially undermining Wise's edge, while tech giants like Meta and Google, with their deep pockets and resources, are known for copying profitable business models to capture a share of the market for themselves. Additionally, these companies already operate payment services, which, while not necessarily focused on cross-border transactions, give them a foundation to expand into this space. Additionally, the rise of global payment initiatives like Project Nexus or IXB and a major shift in the adoption of digital currencies, including Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), could erode Wise's market position by offering faster, more cost-efficient alternatives. Combined with low customer switching costs, these factors create a challenging environment that demands continuous innovation from Wise to maintain its competitive advantage. Metrics such as active customers, VPC, churn rates, and customer deposits should be closely monitored for any major downturns, as they could signal a shift in Wise’s growth story and competitive positioning.

Conclusion

Wise's unique approach of prioritizing customer value over short-term profits sets it apart in the competitive cross-border payments industry. The company's relentless focus on lowering costs, increasing speed, and enhancing reliability has fostered a loyal customer base and organic growth. While the recent market reaction might have been largely driven by misconceptions about Wise's strategic investments, the company's strong underlying performance, evident in its customer growth, consistent volume increases in a weak global economy, and improving margins, indicates a robust future. With ongoing infrastructure enhancements, expansion into new markets, and a focus on operational efficiency, Wise is well-positioned to grow its free cash flow for years to come. The company's commitment to passing on savings to customers and maintaining a high-quality service level not only strengthens its competitive moat but also sets a new benchmark for the industry. Shareholders who recognize the long-term potential of Wise's customer-centric and economies of scale-shared strategy are likely to be rewarded handsomely.

