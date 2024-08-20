Franklin Convertible Securities Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Performance Review
- Major US indexes reached new record highs during the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24). While the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the period with losses, fervor for artificial intelligence lifted the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and NASDAQ Composite Index to solid quarterly gains. The US Federal Reserve kept the federal funds target rate unchanged at a 23-year high at its May and June meetings, reducing its projected number of rate cuts for 2024 from three to one. Large-capitalization stocks collectively generated gains, while small- and mid-caps generally declined, with growth faring better than value across all three market-cap tiers. Following a broad-based April selloff, convertible bonds (CBs) reclaimed most of those losses in May amid heavy trading volumes, then trended slightly positive through the end of June. For all of 2Q24, convertibles fell 0.1% globally (as measured by the ICE BofA G300 Global Convertible Index in US-dollar terms) and fared even worse on a US-only basis (-2.4%). Performance within the asset class varied as US-based "busted" (credit-/rate-sensitive) convertibles (+1.2%) broke away from both equity-sensitive convertibles (-0.2%) and balanced convertibles (-2.4%). Year-to-date, global CBs (+3.8%) outperformed key measures of global sovereign, investment grade, and high-yield corporate debt while trailing global equities; by region, US CBs spent the first half of 2024 lagging those in Japan and the rest of Asia, Europe and emerging markets. The asset class's recent sluggishness can be attributed to the CB market's small-capitalization issuer tilt and narrow breadth. However, while beta has been a challenge, the CB space has offered numerous opportunities for alpha through new deals and refinancings, and CBs' strong bond support has allowed them to realize their best asymmetry versus their underlying common stocks since 2020. Convertible bond issuance was strong in June as US$12.8 billion of new paper came to market globally, a solid follow-on from May's US$18.4 billion. Year-to-date, global issuance now totals over US$60 billion, up more than 50% compared to the first half of 2023. The United States has offered just shy of US$40.0 billion, Asia about US$12.1 billion, Japan US$5.4 billion and Europe just US$2.6 billion. The CB issuance trend we saw in the year's first half could persist into the second half as borrowing costs are set to remain elevated, encouraging issuers to find less costly alternatives to refinance maturing pandemic-era debt.
Quarterly Key Performance Drivers
Securities
Sectors
HELPED
Insmed (INSM)
Health Care
Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF)
Consumer Staples
Freshpet (FRPT)
Utilities
HURT
Albemarle (ALB)
Consumer Discretionary
RH (Restoration Hardware) (RH)
Industrials
Wayfair (W)
Materials
- The fund's absolute return in 2Q24 was close to zero as the gains associated with five sector allocations were offset by the negative impact of six others, with most of the weakness centered on consumer discretionary and industrials companies. The key consumer-related detractors were RH (upscale home furnishings, hardware and home accessories) and Wayfair (furniture and home goods e-commerce platform using a drop-ship model with thousands of suppliers), which more than offset the positive contribution from Booking Holdings (online and traditional travel and restaurant reservations in the United States and internationally). Changes in consumer behavior linked to high inflation and mixed 1Q24 earnings reports dampened investor enthusiasm in this sector, continuing a trend that began roughly two years ago when US headline inflation reached a four-decade high. The sector is often tied to the broader economic cycle, and it tends to underperform during periods of uncertainty or when consumer confidence is low. Some of these companies have also faced challenges due to rapid technological changes and the need to invest heavily in digital transformation. In particular, Wayfair reported slightly higher-than-expected 1Q24 revenue but missed consensus estimates on earnings per share, and it has been dealing with several consecutive quarters of declining sales. While challenges in international markets and a net loss underscored areas for strategic attention, Wayfair was seeing active customer growth and notable strides in operational efficiencies. We see Wayfair's recent focus on investing in technological advancements and bolstering its international expansion as pivotal for its potential success.
- Mixed but overall positive results in health care (averaging about 20% of the portfolio) were aided foremost by Insmed, Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Insulet (PODD) while being anchored to the downside by sizable declines for key detractors such as DexCom (DXCM) (continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management) and two others. Top contributor Insmed is focused on the discovery and development of drug candidates for metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders with unmet medical needs. Insmed's convertible bond value nearly doubled as it tracked the spike in the stock price following promising results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of its experimental drug to treat symptoms in patients with a rare lung disease. The biopharmaceutical firm said its treatment, dubbed brensocatib, significantly reduced pulmonary exacerbations for those suffering from non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. Insmed plans to apply for US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval in the fourth quarter and hopes to have brensocatib in the US market by mid-2025, followed by launches in Europe and Japan in the first half of 2026. The fund's much smaller allocation to materials sector companies also saw split results as the rally in diversified metals and mining firm Ivanhoe Mines was more than offset by the selloff in lithium miner Albemarle, which fared poorly as lithium prices sought to find a bottom support and showed nascent signs of recovering from multiyear lows. The industrial and precious metals Ivanhoe that extracts and refines enjoyed a broad-based rally, resulting in a 9.3% rise on the London Metal Exchange (LEM) Index covering six primary metals (copper, aluminum, lead, tin, zinc and nickel), all of which appreciated. Politics played a role as aluminum and nickel prices jumped after the United States and United Kingdom jointly banned trading in metals originating from Russia. Copper (one of Ivanhoe's main products) moved up by 8.3%-and to two-year highs-as a historic squeeze in the supply of mined ore risked tilting the market into a major deficit and investors turned more upbeat on the prospects for demand. Long-anticipated production shortfalls are starting to manifest in aluminum and other metals, too. Along with signs of rising Chinese factory demand for metals, excitement surrounding AI and associated data center buildouts also stoked investor interest in copper and other metals along with the attendant narrative around grid reliability and grid expansion to accommodate burgeoning electricity demand. These factors are helping offset weaker demand from residential construction in China and other parts of the world. Aside from the materials sector, the 7.0% average of the portfolio dedicated to electric utility companies added incrementally to the fund's absolute returns as four out of five related holdings posted gains over the April-June span.
- Most of the fund's industrials sector CBs (averaging about 10% of the portfolio) posted overall losses. This allocation was hindered primarily by the declines in ride-hailing and delivery platform providers Lyft and its key US competitor. In general, both companies were facing a potentially significant shift in the regulatory environment, which we are monitoring. In Japan, the government signed off on reforms that allow taxi companies to operate limited ridesharing services using local private cars and drivers who do not have licenses to drive taxis. This regulatory shift could set a precedent that has a negative impact on the business models of international ridesharing companies, as it opened up the market to new competitors and potentially changed the competitive landscape. Lyft's equity value had risen sharply ahead of its spring stock selloff as its business operations continued to perform well. The company's expansion into new markets, its improving financials, new initiatives for drivers, and a growing active rider base have all been factors moving the needle. On the financial front, gross bookings totaled US$3.7 billion in 1Q24, up 21% from the year-ago period. That drove revenue up 28% to US$1.3 billion. While Lyft is still operating at a net loss on a GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis, it generated adjusted earnings of US$59 million, a 157% improvement from a year ago. On another important note, Lyft recently became cash-flow positive. The company reported free cash flow of US$127 million in the first quarter, and it expects to be free-cash-flow positive for the year. We continue to believe ridesharing is a broad marketplace with room for multiple players to potentially succeed.
- The fund posted a slight absolute loss in June as small contributions from seven sector groups were almost evenly offset by comparatively larger declines in materials, consumer discretionary, utilities and consumer staples. Materials sector detractor Ivanhoe Mines gave up some of its stellar 2Q24 gains and joined Albemarle in negative territory. These companies track volatile raw material supply-and-demand fundamentals, and their stocks and CBs fell in response to metals and minerals prices generally receding amid signs of rising supplies and demand concerns linked primarily to economic weakness in China, which is the world's top importer of metal commodities and lithium used in EVs and other battery applications.
- Health care holdings saw their overall advance pared substantially by a handful of detractors, the worst of which included PTC Therapeutics (biopharmaceutical developer of both orally administered small molecule drugs and gene therapies), Repligen (RGEN) (bioprocessing technologies for biological drugs) and Immunocore Holdings (IMCR). UK-based Immunocore reported a 1Q24 net loss that missed consensus earnings estimates based in part on increased operational costs, with research-and-development expenses rising to US$57.5 million from US$36.6 in 1Q23. Additionally, we found the company's Phase 1 update in a cutaneous melanoma clinical trial was underwhelming, especially considering how much Immunocore's management had been talking it up recently. We are monitoring these changes and expect the path forward for the stock to be challenging for the remainder of the year; cutaneous melanoma was supposed to be a low-risk readout, and so we harbor some concerns about the company's upcoming ovarian and lung cancer clinical trial readouts later this year. Separately, we believe the company's equity value could still see some potential upside from another product, Kimmtrak (approved for uveal melanoma), which continues to grow sales, and for which a longer treatment duration could potentially lead to peak sales above the US$400 million consensus estimate for annual sales.
- IT convertibles were a net positive as most related holdings appreciated, including key contributors Guidewire Software (insurance industry operational software) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)(radio, microwave, and millimeter wave semiconductor devices). Guidewire reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of its fiscal-year 2024, with revenue of US$240.7 million, a 16% increase year-over-year- all of which elicited analyst upgrades on its common stock. The company's use of AI to drive business operations and improve profit margins was a significant factor. Guidewire's focus on its cloud strategy has been paying off, with increasing sales and numerous recent client wins; it reported eight cloud deals in the third quarter, contributing to a 33% increase in InsuranceSuite cloud wins year-to-date. MACOM also delivered strong quarterly financial results and provided upgraded near-term revenue guidance. MACOM secured two large future programs in the defense industry and received a significant contract worth approximately US$55 million from a major satellite manufacturer. These new contracts highlighted the company's competitive strength and potential for future revenue growth. The introduction of next-generation semiconductor applications, in our view, has positioned the company well for future data center market demands. Elsewhere in the portfolio, Shift4 Payments (business payment processing solutions) was the best of three net contributors in the financials sector, Snapchat photo-sharing social media app developer Snap aided results in communication services, and ride-hailing and delivery platform provider Uber Technologies recovered some of its 2Q24 losses with a partial recovery in June.
Outlook & Strategy
- We continued to see an uptrend in convertible bond issuance through the first half of 2024 and are hopeful that the convertible market can further normalize as the year progresses. For reference, 2023 issuance totaled US$79.4 billion as it essentially doubled year-over-year from 2022's 28-year low and returned to a more normal pre-pandemic level. The convertible market relies on a constant resupply of convertibles to replace those that have matured, been called, or otherwise left the market, and the supply of new issues has fluctuated dramatically over the past few years. In our analysis, most convertible bond issuers are still well-capitalized companies with strong liquidity and no near-term maturity walls. Roughly half of the issuers of convertible securities (in the United States and globally) have no other outstanding debt on their books.
- We anticipate that the ongoing trend of elevated interest rates may lead to companies seeking to refinance straight debt with lower-coupon convertible debt. Additionally, companies that issued convertibles during the wave of issuance that began in 2020 will soon see their debt becoming a current liability on their balance sheets. As such, convertibles are more likely to be "out of the money" than they were in recent years, those issuers will need to refinance-rather than convert-these bonds, likely leading to another factor increasing new issuance. Additionally, there is a wall of maturities coming in the high-yield market and many of those issuers, when faced with significantly higher coupons than the maturing debt, may choose to tap the convertible market, where their cash coupon cost will be lower. The potential for these scenarios to unfold contributes to our general optimism about the convertible securities market's future level of new issuance.
- Along with signs of decelerating global economic growth, the key risks we are monitoring include those associated with inflation and interest rates, as well as their impact on both equity and convertible bond valuations. While strong employment figures-combined with a slow deceleration in inflation-drove a market rally over the past 18 months, we believe the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is still a long way off from bringing inflation down to its target level. While the Fed has stopped raising rates, we believe the rate cuts being priced into equities and CBs may take longer to appear than many market participants anticipate, and we wouldn't be surprised if rate cuts fail to materialize in the latter half of 2024.
- Often called "balanced" convertibles, those with deltas (a measure of their equity sensitivity) near the middle of the range from 0.0 to 1.0 can participate more with an issuer's equity upside than they do with the downside. These are the types of convertibles we continue to prefer, as we feel this is the most appealing aspect of the asset class. If a convertible becomes too equity sensitive or too bond-like, we typically sell it and buy a more balanced convertible.
- In all environments, but especially in periods of high volatility, we believe convertibles continue to offer a way to invest in equities while keeping risk at manageable levels. We continue to believe the ability to adapt to myriad market conditions makes convertibles an attractive vehicle for potentially increasing a portfolio's level of diversification.
Fund Details
Inception Date
04/15/1987
Benchmark
ICE BofA Convertibles Total Return Alternatives Index
Fund Description
The fund seeks to maximize total return, consistent with reasonable risk, by investing at least 80% of its net assets in convertible securities (and common stock received upon conversion of convertible securities). Convertible securities are debt securities or preferred stocks that may be converted into common stocks.
Performance Data
Average Annual Total Returns1 (%) at NAV
1 Mth
3 Mths
1 Year
3 Year
5 Year
10 Year
Since Inception
Inception Date
Advisor Class - With Sales Charges
-0.10
0.04
9.17
-0.69
9.51
9.54
9.63
04/15/1987
Advisor Class - Without Sales Charges
-0.10
0.04
9.17
-0.69
9.51
9.54
9.63
04/15/1987
Class A - With Sales Charges
-5.60
-5.51
2.92
-2.78
8.01
8.65
9.34
04/15/1987
Class A - Without Sales Charges
-0.11
-0.02
8.90
-0.93
9.24
9.26
9.51
04/15/1987
ICE BofA Convertibles Total Return Alternatives Index
0.68
-2.44
1.73
-6.05
5.90
6.62
-
-
Performance data quoted represents past performance, which does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the figures shown. Principal value and investment returns will fluctuate, and investors' shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Performance would have been lower if fees had not been waived in various periods. Total returns assume the reinvestment of all distributions and the deduction of all fund expenses. Returns for periods of less than one year are not annualized. All classes of shares may not be available to all investors or through all distribution channels. For current month-end performance, please call Franklin Templeton at (800) DIAL BEN/(800) 342-5236 or visit www.franklintempleton.com.
An investor cannot invest directly in an index, and unmanaged index returns do not reflect any fees, expenses or sales charges.
The ICE BofA Convertibles Total Return Alternatives Index comprises domestic securities of all quality grades that are convertible into U.S. dollar-denominated common stock, ADRs or cash equivalents and have a delta (measure of equity sensitivity) that indicates the security likely has a balance between the debt and equity characteristics of the security. Source: The index data referenced herein is the property of Intercontinental Exchange ("ICE") and/or its licensors and has been licensed for use by Franklin Templeton. ICE and its licensors accept no liability in connection with this use.
Portfolio Diversification
Top Holdings (% of Total)
Top Holdings
%
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
2.56
INSMED INC
2.43
DEXCOM INC
2.37
AXON ENTERPRISE INC
2.34
CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC
2.28
CLOUDFLARE INC
2.28
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP
2.27
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT INC
2.25
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC
2.24
BURLINGTON STORES INC
2.23
Investment Team
Alan Muschott, CFA & Eric Webster, CFA
Footnote
[1] Periods shorter than one year are shown as cumulative total returns.
What Are The Risks?
All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Convertible securities are subject to the risks of stocks when the underlying stock price is high relative to the conversion price and debt securities when the underlying stock price is low relative to the conversion price. Low-rated, high-yield bonds are subject to greater price volatility, illiquidity and possibility of default. Fixed income securities involve interest rate, credit, inflation and reinvestment risks, and possible loss of principal. As interest rates rise, the value of fixed income securities falls. International investments are subject to special risks, including currency fluctuations and social, economic and political uncertainties, which could increase volatility. These risks are magnified in emerging markets. The manager may consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in the research or investment process; however, ESG considerations may not be a determinative factor in security selection. In addition, the manager may not assess every investment for ESG criteria, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated. These and other risks are discussed in the fund's prospectus.
Important Information
The information provided is not a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, market, industry, security or fund. Because market and economic conditions are subject to change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of this material and may change without notice. A portfolio manager's assessment of a particular security, investment or strategy is not intended as individual investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any security or to adopt any investment strategy; it is intended only to provide insight into the fund's portfolio selection process. Holdings are subject to change.
