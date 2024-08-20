Mader Group Limited (MADGF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mader Group Limited (OTCPK:MADGF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call August 19, 2024 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Nuich - CEO
Paul Hegarty - CFO

Justin Nuich

Thanks very much, Harmony, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Mader Group's Full Year Results Presentation for the 2024 financial year. With me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Paul Hegarty. It's been another impressive year for the group and one that I'm very proud of. Through hard work and determination, we have continued our evolution into a global diversified services business.

This year, we expanded our footprint and capabilities across new markets and industries, resulting in record revenue of $774.5 million, 27% increase compared to at FY '23. Now before we dive in, I just want to take a moment to extend my sincere thanks to our entire team. They have been instrumental in achieving these results that we're presenting today, and I couldn't be more appreciative of their hard work. With that said, let's get into it. On the first slide.

For those here unfamiliar with our story, Mader started back in 2005 with Luke Mader, our Executive Chairman, Founder and first-ever tradesmen on the tools. What started out as a one man providing mechanical support in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, has since evolved into a global business with technical services being provided across multiple industries. 19 years on, we proudly have a team over 3,200 skilled technicians who this year have operated in 7 countries and supported over 430 customers in more than 570 locations. As you can see here, we've evolved into a truly global diversified business with our business model replicated across multiple industries worldwide.

By launching fully organic start-ups in new markets, expanding geographically and broadening our suite of trades, we have been able to achieve an

