Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.74K Followers

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 20, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vasilis Gregoriou - Chairman, CEO, and Acting CFO

Operator

Good morning, everyone. I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Advent Technologies' Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] On the call today, we are joined by Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent's Chairman, CEO, and Acting CFO.

Before we begin the prepared remarks, we would like to remind you that Advent issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2023 financial results shortly before the market opened today. You may access the materials on the investor relations section of the company's website at www.advent.energy.

I would also like to remind everyone that during the course of this conference call, Advent's management will discuss forecasts, targets, and other forward-looking statements regarding the company's future, customer orders, and the company's business outlook that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. While these statements represent management's current expectations and projections about future results and performances as of today, Advent's actual results are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations. In addition to any risks highlighted during this call, important factors that may affect Advent's future results are described in its reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including today's earnings press release. Except as required by applicable law, the company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this call.

Lastly, Information discussed on this call concerning the company's industry competitive position

Recommended For You

About ADN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADN

Trending Analysis

Trending News