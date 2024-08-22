Digital Realty Trust: Frozen Dividends Are Unlikely To Last - A Hike Is Coming

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.71K Followers

Summary

  • DLR continues to report higher pricing and robust renewal spreads in H1'24, resulting in the robust AFFO per share and Cash Net Operating Income growth.
  • Combined with the much healthier balance sheet and lower AFFO payout ratios, we believe that a dividend hike is likely by 2025, if not H2'24.
  • Therefore, while the management may prudently reiterate their FY2024 core FFO guidance range, we believe that a moderate beat and raise performance in the FQ3'24 earnings call is likely.
  • The patient may be rewarded indeed.

We previously covered Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in May 2024, discussing its robust data center REIT investment thesis, with FY2024 likely to be a transitory year as the management's intensified Joint Ventures already delivered a sustainable growth

