ramihalim

We previously covered Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in May 2024, discussing its robust data center REIT investment thesis, with FY2024 likely to be a transitory year as the management's intensified Joint Ventures already delivered a sustainable growth profile along with a healthier balance sheet and higher AFFO per share growth.

Combined with the increasing investment spreads, we believed that the management was likely to continue executing well during the data center boom, further sustaining its compelling investment thesis.

Since then, DLR has performed well at +3.9% compared to the wider market at +4.4%, with much of the tailwinds attributed to the robust H1'24 performance and promising H2'24 commentary, well balancing the management's prudently reiterated FY2024 core FFO guidance range - one that we believe may be moderately raised in the FQ3'24 earnings call.

At the same time, the data center REIT is likely to raise dividends by 2025 as well, if not H2'24, based on the healthier balance sheet, expanding bottom-lines, and moderating AFFO payout ratio observed thus far, resulting in our reiterated Buy rating.

DLR's Dividend Hike Is Coming Sooner Than Later

DLR YTD Stock Price

Trading View

DLR has performed well on a YTD basis, compared to the Diversified REIT peers, such as W. P. Carey (WPC), Realty Income (O), and Getty Realty Corp. (GTY).

DLR has also outperformed the pure-play Data Center REITs - Equinix (EQIX) and the mixed Data Center/ Telecom REIT - American Tower Corporation (AMT), with the rare exception being the mixed Data Center/ Storage REIT - Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM).

Much of the tailwinds are partly attributed to the data center REIT's ability to capitalize on the ongoing generative AI boom, as observed in the robust FQ2'24 earnings results with higher rental revenues of $912.99M (+2% QoQ/ +5% YoY) and AFFO per share of $1.56 (-7.1% QoQ/ -1.8% YoY).

Much of DLR's top-line expansion is attributed to the higher pricing at a global average of $249 per square foot in FQ2'24 (-5.6% QoQ/ +72.9% YoY) and the expansion in renewal spreads at 8.2% on a YTD basis (+3.2 points YoY).

With Gartner projecting the global spending on public cloud services growth from $561B in 2023 to $823B by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of +21.1%, with "AI-related workloads driving a significant portion of this growth," we believe that the REIT remains well positioned to generate multi-year profitable growth ahead.

The same has been observed with its data center REIT peers, such as EQIX and AMT in their latest earning calls, as they guide intensified capacity build outs "to maximize sellable capacity on the back of ongoing record demand."

This is also why we expect DLR to hit the higher end of its FY2024 net capex guidance range of between $2B and $2.5B (-25% YoY at the midpoint), building upon the $1.2B reported in H1'24 (-4.7% YoY).

At the same time, DLR's lower AFFO per share is partly attributed to the catch-up in rental property operating costs (including taxes/ insurance/ G&A) on a QoQ/ YoY basis, which has resulted in a relatively lower Cash Net Operating Income of $728.08M (+0.7% QoQ/ -48.2% YoY).

This is on top of the higher diluted shares outstanding of 327.94M (+7.15M QoQ/ +21.1M YoY), as part of the REIT's dilutive nature in capital raises.

Even so, we are not overly concerned since these expenses are likely to be one-time only, especially since DLR has highlighted that it is "well positioned for accelerating top line and bottom line growth for the remainder of 2024 and into 2025," attributed to "the record commencements in the second quarter and the healthy backlog of favorably priced leases ready to commence in the second half."

This is builds upon the REIT's robust multi-year backlog worth $527M (-2.2% QoQ/ +20.5% YoY) and moderating Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.3x in FQ2'24, compared to the 6.1x reported in FQ1'24, 6.8x in FQ2'23, peak of 7.1x in FQ1'23, and 5.7x in FQ4'21.

As a result of these promising developments, we believe that DLR's dividend hike is only a matter of when, not if.

For anyone concerned about the flat dividends since Q1'22 must note that the management has time-and-again highlighted the need to "grow the dividend as AFFO and as our cash flow grows," implying their capital prudence while strategically growing their data center assets.

For example, DLR had reported a moderate diluted AFFO Payout Ratio of 74.2% in FY2021 (-2.7 points YoY), which had climbed drastically to 81.4% in FY2022 (+7.2 points YoY) and 83.5% in FY2023 (+2.1 points YoY).

By H1'24, this ratio has finally moderated to 75.4%, with it implying that the dividend hike is likely to occur sooner than later, significantly aided by the data center REIT's robust H1'24 AFFO per share growth at +2.8% YoY and Cash Net Operating Income at +3.5% YoY.

The patient may be rewarded indeed.

So, Is DLR Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

DLR 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, the bullish support observed in DLR's stock prices has been impressive indeed, with it rallying by +62.7% since the May 2023 bottom and consistently charting higher highs/ lows over the past few quarters.

For context, we had offered a fair value estimate of $136.60 in our last article, based on the LTM AFFO per share of $5.97 ending FQ1'24 and the FWD Price/ AFFO per share valuation of 22.89x (nearer to its 1Y mean of 22.4x). This is on top of the long-term price target of $169.30, based on the consensus FY2026 AFFO per share estimates of $7.40.

With a flattish LTM AFFO per share of $5.94 ending FQ2'24 and updated consensus FY2026 AFFO per share estimates of $7.35, we are maintaining our fair value estimates and long-term price targets, with it apparent that DLR remains a decent capital appreciation Buy here.

This is on top of the potential dividend hike by ~3%, based on the bottom-line growth observed in H1'24, if not more, based on the accelerating H2'24 growth hinted by the management.

As a result of the still attractive risk/ reward ratio at current levels, we are reiterating our Buy rating for the DLR stock here.