Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

The equity market had been seeing much more volatility recently, though that dip was quickly bought up. However, this could also prompt investors to revisit some safer areas to invest with less volatility. Fortunately, investors have options available in safer investments, and income investors can find municipal bonds quite attractive due to their tax-free nature.

In the closed-end fund space, there is usually some added volatility due to funds often employing leverage and due to the discount/premium mechanic that can often be exploited by investors.

That said, not all funds are leveraged, and one choice available for investors is the Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW). The fund has the ability to go up to 10% effective leverage, but that isn't often utilized. It is essentially a non-leveraged fund with effective leverage at 0.73%.

NUW Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.09.

Discount/Premium: -9.46%.

Distribution Yield: 3.65%.

Expense Ratio: 0.61%.

Leverage: 0.72%.

Managed Assets: $275.07 million.

Structure: Perpetual.

NUW's investment objective is "current income exempt from regular income taxes, and its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return." In an attempt to achieve this, the fund will invest in:

Municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax (AMT). The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in inverse floating rate municipal securities, also known as tender option bonds. The Fund's use of tender option bonds to more efficiently implement its investment strategy may create up to 10% effective leverage.

Discount Continues To Remain Appealing

Since our last update, NUW has provided some modest gains and is in a position to continue to benefit from a potentially lower rate environment if the risk-free 10-Year Treasury Rate continues its downward movement. Further, the fund could benefit from some discount reduction - the fund's discount has remained attractive since our last update as well.

The fund is, for the most part, close enough to being a non-leveraged fund. However, the discount/premium mechanic is something that can still be exploited by investors in the closed-end fund structure.

With that, the fund's current discount is historically wide relative to its long-term average. Over the last several years, as rates were rising and muni bonds and other fixed-income instruments became less appealing, the discount was naturally widening out. There were even several occasions when this fund was trading at a premium as well.

Of course, there can be no guarantee that the fund will start trading at a narrower discount and reach that historical average. However, there are some early signs that as risk-free rates have eased from last October's higher level, NUW's discount has started to slowly but surely narrow.

Tax-Free Income

The main attraction of holding a CEF is often a really high distribution rate relative to what you can get elsewhere. While NUW may not come with a blazing high, eye-popping distribution rate, it does have two main benefits going for it.

First, as they invest in municipal bonds, the overwhelming majority of the distribution has been classified as tax-exempt income. This can always change in the future based on potential capital gains, so that's always something to be aware of. NUW is actually an example of this, as we saw some sizeable long-term capital gain distribution in 2022.

Being that it is tax-free, that means investors in the higher tax brackets are actually achieving a higher taxable equivalent yield. For example, that 3.65% distribution rate for an investor in the 37% tax bracket would see the TEY at 5.79%. With a 24% Federal tax rate, an investor's TEY comes to 4.80%.

A second point to consider for NUW is that the distribution coverage here is strong. Several of its leveraged sister funds being targeted by activists forced or persuaded those management teams to ramp up distribution rates to levels where coverage has plunged to around 50%.

It is true that coverage should improve when rates are cut, but that's a large gap to try to close. This also creates a situation where the whole distribution isn't really tax-free because of the return of capital. It makes it more like a tax-free and tax-deferred distribution, which can admittedly have its own benefits as well.

NUW has not received the same type of activist love to the extent those other funds had. So they haven't felt the pressure to boost their distribution and that put them in a situation where they can cover their current distribution.

However, they do have two notable holders, that is Karpus Management and 1607 Capital Partners. They have filed 13G at this point, which indicates a passive stake. Those can be always switched to 13D filings, though, so that will be something to watch for.

To sum it all up, this means that since NUW can cover its distribution, it isn't likely to erode NAV due to overdistribution, and it means that the payout should genuinely be tax-free.

NUW's Portfolio

The latest semi-annual report showed a portfolio turnover rate that came in at just 1%. That indicates very limited changes in the portfolio, and for the most part, the fund isn't that active, with turnover last year coming in at 14%. With that, we don't see too many dramatic changes between each of our updates on this fund. The credit quality of the underlying portfolio remains high quality. Investment-grade rated holdings come to 91.2% of NUW's portfolio, with the bulk of that being allocated to the AA-rated slot.

In terms of states, we also see the usual suspects - that is, Texas, California, Illinois, and New York as some of the largest allocations and also the states that make up a large portion of the muni bond securities on the market. Florida is also another large issuer of municipal bonds; NUW holds just under 5% of a weighting there.

Investors in the states listed above may also benefit not only from Federally tax-free income but also from state income taxes as well (if the state has income taxes, of course).

In terms of the fund's top ten holdings, we have seen no changes, outside of a couple of positions, seeing very limited percentage allocation changes.

Conclusion

NUW is a more conservative way to play potential rate cuts relative to its leveraged peers. Its leveraged peers can get a boost from potential rate cuts from the Fed, as that will also ease the pressures on those funds' borrowing costs. So there will be other funds that benefit further from rate cuts than NUW will, and I hold several of those other types of leveraged funds as well. I still view NUW as a conservative compliment to my overall higher risk portfolio, and along with the fund's discount still being attractive makes NUW an interesting choice for more conservative investors as well.