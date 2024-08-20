Yangzijiang Shipbuilding: Riding The Upcycle Of The Shipbuilding Industry

Theme Catcher Invest profile picture
Theme Catcher Invest
26 Followers

Summary

  • The shipbuilding industry is currently experiencing a robust multi-year upcycle, fueled by COVID-19, tightening environmental regulations, and geopolitical crises.
  • With a full order book extending to mid-2028 and near record high new order prices, Yangzijiang is poised for a continued earnings recovery trend over the next three years.
  • Yangzijiang enjoys higher margins than its peers and has a single-digit P/E ratio, providing significant potential for re-rating.
Bow view of loaded cargo ship sailing out of port.

Stewart Sutton

Company Background

Yangzijiang (OTCPK:YSHLF) is China’s largest private shipbuilding company. The company has three giant dry docks and three large and medium-sized slipways, with an annual shipbuilding production capacity of 6 million DWT. Yangzijiang is an industry

This article was written by

Theme Catcher Invest profile picture
Theme Catcher Invest
26 Followers
With 20 years of experience in stock analysis, I have established myself as a seasoned professional in the field. Throughout my career, I have worked in leading investment banks and mutual funds, honing my expertise in identifying lucrative investment opportunities and spotting emerging trends. My extensive background in stock analysis has equipped me with a deep understanding of market dynamics, fundamental analysis, and valuation techniques. Through my diligent research and analysis, I strive to provide valuable insights and recommendations to investors, and help them unearth some simple and obvious investment opportunties.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About YSHLF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YSHLF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YSHLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News