Introduction

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) fell approximately 30% yesterday after the FDA granted only tentative approval of Yutrepia (treprostinil) for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease [PH-ILD], with a final decision pinned for May 23, 2025. The delay has serious consequences for the company, which has faced "going concern" doubts for a few quarters. My last look at Liquidia was in December, which followed a key legal victory ahead of a January 2024 PDUFA date for their pulmonary arterial hypertension [PAH] drug, Yutrepia. I recommended a cautious "buy," noting:

The potential for upside exists, especially if Yutrepia successfully captures a significant market share in the PAH treatment space. However, investors must be cognizant of the competitive landscape, ongoing financial pressures, and the possibility of additional legal complexities. Liquidia's journey ahead is likely to be challenging, but with calculated risks, it may offer a rewarding opportunity for speculative investors.

Liquidia Faces Uphill Battle After Yutrepia’s Tentative Approval Delay

Recall that United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) filed lawsuits against Liquidia for patent infringement over PAH treatment, challenging Liquidia's Yutrepia inhalation powder related to Tyvaso (treprostinil). Liquidia has since faced a number of regulatory setbacks, including one in January of this year. The FDA's most recent decision, which affects both the PH-ILD and PAH indications, was made in light of the "expiration of 3-year regulatory exclusivity for Tyvaso DPI on May 23, 2025."

Meanwhile, United Therapeutics is transitioning patients from the Tyvaso nebulizer to a more convenient dry powder inhaler.

One consequence of the Yutrepia delay is that a large number of patients will already be on Tyvaso DPI when Yutrepia becomes available. If Yutrepia had entered the market this year, it would have had a better chance of converting Tyvaso (nebulizer) patients to Yutrepia (a dry powder inhalation similar to Tyvaso DPI). The delay gives Tyvaso DPI more time to establish its brand among patients and prescribers.

The delay also has significant financial consequences. Prior to the most recent delay, Liquidia had "substantial doubt" as a "going concern." The company is burning cash and has financial inflexibility due to a revenue-interest financial agreement (RIFA), and the recent update has significantly diminished Yutrepia's chances of turning Liquidia's dire financial position around.

Liquidia Q2 Earnings

Liquidia reported modest revenues from sales of generic treprostinil injections. Revenue for Q2 was $3.659 million. The cost of revenue was $1.493 million. R&D expenses totaled $9.42 million. This is a substantial decrease from the same period in 2023 when R&D expenses were $17.695 million. However, G&A expenses jumped from $9.245 million to $19.943 million, as the company has been preparing for the commercialization of inhaled treprostinil. Net loss and comprehensive loss totaled $27.942 million, which amounted to -$0.37 per common share.

Financial Health

As of June 30, Liquidia had $133.093 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total current assets were $147.261 million, with total current liabilities of $24.22 million.

The company owes $81.764 million in "revenue interest financing" over the long term. Importantly, the RIFA agreement requires Liquidia to have at least $15 million for the remainder of the payment term beginning in 2025. This is one of the reasons why the company has "substantial doubt" about its ability to remain a "going concern." Liquidia will be required to pay $4.2 million within one year of the balance sheet date. This payment may increase to $5.8 million per quarter beginning in the third quarter of 2025. Liquidia may also be required to pay an "incremental one-time fixed payment of $23.8 million during the third quarter of 2025" if both parties are unable to reach a "mutual agreement."

Because the company is unprofitable, I will calculate its cash runway. In the first six months of the year, the company spent $47.527 million on operating activities, resulting in a monthly cash burn of around $8 million. If we divide their cash and cash equivalents by this figure, we get 16 months of cash runway. However, any of the RIFA requirements mentioned above, particularly now that Yutrepia's commercialization date has been pushed back to May 2025, could have a significant impact on the company's cash runway.

Note: Cash runway and burn estimates are based on historical data and my analysis and should be viewed as estimates only. The term "cash burn" can encompass various factors beyond cash flow, making these estimates somewhat subjective. If companies provide forward-looking estimates in their earnings releases, I will include them to supplement my analysis.

LQDA Stock - Risk/Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

While Liquidia's stock has fallen only 14% since my initial buy recommendation, there have been significant developments that jeopardize both the company's competitive position and financial viability. The Yutrepia delay has several ramifications beyond just a commercialization delay. The consequences, discussed above, span several dimensions. This also makes for an interesting lesson in biotechnology investing. Although some investors and analysts may see the recent 30% stock drop as a "buying opportunity," the market is also making adjustments for the "unintended consequences" of the delay.

Investors should now pay attention to how the company will navigate staying in business over the next year. Due to the RIFA, they are limited in what they can do. As such, a capital raise that will likely be necessary before the May date may not be investor-friendly.

I don't often jump from "buy" to "sell" or vice versa, but these developments require action. It's difficult to see how the company comes out of this in one piece. Considering all these things, I believe this is a prudent time to "sell."

There are some risks associated with my "sell" recommendation. The company may be able to secure capital that benefits its shareholders. They may also reach an agreement to change the terms of the RIFA in a way that is more beneficial to the company. Despite the delay, Yutrepia still has the potential to take a significant market share from Tyvaso DPI. Furthermore, Liquidia may have pipeline developments that warrant a stock reevaluation.