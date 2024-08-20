Landscape and nature photographer based in Upstate, New York

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) took a dive that triggered our Stocks In Demand or SID Sell Signal. At the top of the weekly chart shown below, you will see the rise of CMG to a SID Buy Signal and now the fall to a SID Sell Signal. We will not bottom fish CMG until our SID score starts its next move up, going from a Sell to a Hold signal. Then it must continue its upward trajectory to a Buy Signal above the green line, as it did last time. Our proprietary SID signal uses both fundamentals and technicals. The rest of the signals on the chart below are purely technical.

When will CMG bounce back to its old high? The signals on the chart below will tell us when all the sellers are done and the Supply showing on the chart below switches to Demand. Compare this price drop to the last pullback that tested the 200-day moving average uptrend. Notice the differences this time. Now price has broken well below the 200-day and is sharply underperforming the Index. This time there is also high-volume selling, that may be looking for an “exhaustion selling” bottom when investors switch from overweight to underweight. Exhaustion selling will tell us when price has hit bottom.

Just below the price chart, is the Chaikin Money Flow indicator. So far, it is the only positive indicator on this chart. It has changed direction and is moving up. That is an important change in direction that we like to see in this indicator. This probably reflects the nice bounce that price had at $47.50 jumping to $56.34 before falling back again to retest support.

Next is the MACD Sell signal that occurs when the black line drops below the red line. The bar chart outlines the continuing Sell cycle, which is an indication of Supply leaning on price.

Below the MACD, is the key indicator for mutual fund portfolio managers who are trying to beat the Index. They have to sell stocks that are underperforming the Index. Price breaking below, and staying below the 200-day, is the kiss of death for that stock. It indicates long-term underperformance.

The next signal tells portfolio managers whether the stock is outperforming the Index or not. You can see the line diving, indicating that CMG is underperforming the Index. Considering the sharp decline in price, this comes as no surprise. It is an indication of Supply taking price down.

The Full Stochastic signal triggers the red, vertical line, Sell Signal that we have drawn up and down the chart. You can see the timing of the other signals compared to this signal that we prefer to use. You can see where Demand turns to Supply taking price down.

At the bottom of the chart is the ADX signal that tells us what Supply and Demand are doing. You can see that Demand, the green line, is doing nothing to help price. Demand needs to move up and cross above the red line that indicates Supply to us.

Naturally, we do our due diligence using SA analysts and Quant ratings. The analysts spell out the fundamental details for the drop. The Quant scores are good for Growth and Profitability but weak for Revisions and a failing grade for Valuation. Several SA analysts focus on the Valuation problem as the reason for any pullback. CMG is a great company, but the price is just too high. It is priced for perfection and will fall on the slightest bad news.

Here is our weekly chart showing all of the above signals. This chart is live and available throughout the day.