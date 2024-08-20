Medtronic plc (MDT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 20, 2024 11:36 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.74K Followers

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Weispfenning - VP and Head, IR
Geoff Martha - Chairman and CEO
Gary Corona - Interim Chief Financial Officer
Brad Welnick - VP, IR
Que Dallara - EVP and President, Diabetes Operating Unit
Sean Salmon - EVP and President, Cardiovascular Portfolio
Mike Marinaro - EVP and President, Medical Surgical Portfolio and Surgical Operating Unit

Conference Call Participants

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI
Robert Marcus - JPMorgan
Travis Steed - Bank of America Securities
Danielle Antalffy - UBS Securities
Lawrence Biegelsen - Wells Fargo
David Rescott - Baird Equity Research
Matt Taylor - Jefferies
David Roman - Goldman Sachs
Jayson Bedford - Raymond James
Joanne Wuensch - Citi
Matt Miksic - Barclays
Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley

Ryan Weispfenning

Good morning and welcome to another Medtronic Earnings Day. I'm Ryan Weispfenning, Vice President and Head of Medtronic Investor Relations, and I appreciate that you're joining us this morning for our Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Video Earnings Webcast.

Before we go inside to hear our prepared remarks, I'll share a few details about today's webcast. Joining me are Geoff Martha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Gary Corona, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Geoff and Gary will provide comments on the results of our first quarter, which ended on July 26, 2024, and our outlook for the remainder of fiscal year 2025.

After our prepared remarks, the Executive VPs from each of our four segments will join us and we'll take questions from the sell-side analysts that cover the company. Today's program should last about an hour. Earlier this morning we issued a press release containing our financial statements, divisional and geographic revenue summaries, and non-GAAP reconciliations. We also posted an earnings presentation that provides additional details on our performance. The presentation can

Recommended For You

About MDT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MDT

Trending Analysis

Trending News