koto_feja

In February, I was last picking up the pace in the case of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) after shares doubled since September 2023, aided by strong operating momentum.

After shares tripled in a relatively short period of time, it was an opportune time to take some profits. By now, shares have lost half their value again, increasing the appeal, yet I find it too early to add to a current small speculative position here.

An Epilepsy Play

NeuroPace aims to improve the lives of epilepsy patients, by reducing and even eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. The company addresses DRE, also known as drug-resistant epilepsy, as both a devastating and untreated disease.

Abnormal electrical activity in the brain causes seizures, quite a common neurological disorder in the US. Drug therapy is unable to control seizures in about one in every three patients, representing a patient population exceeding a million people, those being patients intolerant to drug therapies.

The idea of NeuroPace is that with an RNS, which stands for Remote Neuromonitoring Systems, doctors can monitor brain activity on a continued basis, and recognize and secure seizures with electrical pulses, all while keeping track of these for physicians. Such technology looks compelling in relation to alternatives, both surgery and neuromodulation, each coming with serious drawbacks.

The RNS was brought to the market a decade ago, but there is still quite a long runway for growth in the business. This was recognized by the business and investors, as the company went public in the spring of 2021, with shares sold to the public at $16 per share, granting the company a $300 million valuation.

At the time, NeuroPace treated some 3,000 patients and the company has seen solid growth. 2019 revenues rose by 30% to $37 million, with revenues up another 11% to $41 million in 2020, as growth was held back by the pandemic. Nonetheless, the company managed to narrow operating losses from $22 million to $13 million.

Expectations Cool

After shares started trading in the $20s in 2021, shares fell to just a dollar by year-end 2022. This came after the business has seen growth come to a complete standstill, with 2021 revenues reported at $45 million, reported flat at these levels in 2022. Worse, the company saw operating losses increase to $24 million in 2021, and $41 million in 2022.

The company initially guided for 2023 sales to grow to $50-$52 million, but this guidance was hiked to $60 million after second quarter sales rose by a spectacular 62% to $16.5 million. The company kept on hiking the sales guidance throughout the year, as the company has some upbeat tone on the business as well. This includes a strategic collaboration to leverage its unique biomarker monitoring and data analytics capabilities, as well as its Nautilus pivotal study to increase the addressable epilepsy market.

With fourth quarter sales seen up around 39% to $17.5-$18.0 million, shares rose to the $15 mark in February, granting the shares a $400 million valuation based on a share tally of 27 million shares. With some at-the-money equity raises, a net cash position of $65 million implied an operating asset valuation of just over $300 million, as I would not rule out a $100 million revenue number for 2024 at this pace (of advancements).

Having held a speculative position, I cut out a third of my position in order to free-ride on the remainder of the position. This was based on modest sales multiples, as losses remain the issue.

Coming Down Again

Since February, shares have lost about half their value, now trading just shy of $7 per share. In March, the company reported a 44% increase in 2023 sales to $65.4 million, after fourth quarter sales came in at $18.0 million. The company narrowed full year operating losses to $27.2 million, after fourth quarter operating losses the company is at $5.0 million.

The company guided for 2024 sales around $75 million, plus or minus two million. With gross margins seen at around 73% and operating expenses seen at a midpoint of $82 million, continued losses were to be expected.

In May, the company posted a 25% increase in first quarter sales to $18.1 million, essentially flat compared to the fourth quarter, with operating losses increasing on a sequential basis to $7.5 million. While the company maintained the full-year guidance, shares fell from $12 to $8 per share upon the release of the results. Notably, the deleveraging on the bottom line meant that shares fell back, raising concerns about the cash burn and cash position of the business.

In August, the company reported a 17% increase in second quarter sales to $19.3 million, now accompanied by an operating loss of $6.2 million. Note that the loss coincides with the quarterly R&D expense, reported at $6.1 million for the quarter. This suggests that absent of R&D efforts, the company would be breaking even on an operating asset basis. The company subsequently hiked the full year sales guidance to a midpoint of $77 million. The company ended the quarter with $55 million in cash, although it employs some $59 million in debt as well.

Amidst a flattish net debt load, the 29 million shares of the business grant the company a $200 million valuation just shy of $7 per share. This values the business at around 2.5 times sales, a modest multiple given the high gross margins of the product and solid growth reported.

What Now?

Since February, shares have been cut in half, which means that expectations have come down quite a bit. While shares held up in the mid-teens when the company announced its initial sales outlook for the year, the market appears disappointed with the modest increase in the full-year guidance alongside the second quarter earnings report being released.

Moreover, the full-year guidance is a bit disappointing as by now about 15% of sales are generated from the distribution of DIXI epilepsy products after the company signed a distributor agreement in the fall of 2022. This indicates that the true organic RNS growth lags the reported headline numbers quite a bit, as the scale-up of these revenues drove growth and enthusiasm in 2023.

On the bright side, debt has been extended until September 2026, giving the company time and optionality. This is needed as the company focuses on the evaluation of its NAUTILUS trial. This study focuses on the safety and effectiveness endpoint a year post-implant, which once approved could become an FDA-approved indication for generalized epilepsy. Such an indication could be a major driver; however, it could take until 2026 before this study ends.

All in all, I am glad that I got out of the stock earlier this year (to some extent) and for now, I am performing a balancing act, finding it a bit too early to double down again.