Investment Thesis

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) delivered strong top-line growth for Q2 2024. However, in the quarter, its underlying profitability was not quite as alluring.

This is a business that investors have been incredibly fearful of, with short report after short report hitting the stock. And yet, I continue to be amazed at how this business continues to execute, with no debt and making so much cash, all the while more than doubling its revenues y/y.

Irrespective of what the market says about GCT, I believe beyond doubt that GCT will not stay priced at 5x next year's EBITDA for much longer.

Price target: $60 per share by summer 2025.

Why GigaCloud? Why Now?

GigaCloud Technology runs an online marketplace designed for businesses that deal with large, non-standard, and bulky products. Unlike typical e-commerce platforms, GigaCloud offers a range of services that help businesses find products, process payments, and handle shipping logistics. This makes it easier for companies to buy and sell products on a global scale, streamlining the entire transaction process.

As an inflection investor, I strive to simplify my investment thesis down to 2 crucial variables. The customer adoption curve, and the future profitability of the business.

With this in mind, consider the strength in the increase in active buyers over the trailing twelve-month period:

Q1 2023: 13%

Q2 2023: 7%

Q3 2023: 10%

Q4 2023: 21%

Q1 2024: 29%

Q2 2024: 67%.

Does this strike you as a business that is dying? Or a business that is seeing tremendous customer demand? Think about that for a moment.

Given this background, let's now discuss GCT's fundamentals.

GigaCloud's Revenue Growth Rates Likely to Grow at 25% CAGR in 2025

GCT revenue growth rates

Recall that GCT made a large acquisition at the back end of Q3 2023. Consequently, its revenue growth rates were supposed to start moderating in Q3 2024 as GCT started to come up against these more challenging comparable figures.

Now, what matters here is what will 2025 look like, once the acquisition has been fully digested.

Previously, I suspected that GCT would grow by 20% CAGR in 2025. But now I'm starting to believe that 25% CAGR could be on the cards given the business' momentum. And if that seems like a possibility, this means that stock won't stay on sale for too much longer.

GCT Stock Valuation -- 5x Next Year's EBITDA

As an inflection investor, you must think about a company's financial footing. On this front, GCT is in a stellar position, with more than 18% of its current market value made up of cash. Again, GCT operates completely debt-free, growing its revenues at more than 100% y/y, and is profitable.

More specifically, GCT's EBITDA margin stood at 13.7% consistent with Q1 2024, but a 254 basis point compression from 16.2% reported in the same period a year ago.

So what's hanging over the stock?

Naturally, investors wouldn't have liked that all that much, that as GCT's revenues increase, the business isn't becoming more profitable. And I suspect that this will continue to weigh on the stock in the coming weeks.

Similarly, if we expect GigaCloud's EBITDA margins to compress further into Q3 2024, with an EBITDA margin of around 12%, this would see Q3 2024 delivering around $34 million, which would mean that its EBITDA figures would only be up 14% y/y.

Nonetheless, I believe that in 2024, GCT will deliver around $160 million. Consequently, this means that this debt-free business is being priced at 6x this year's EBITDA.

Now, if we make some assumptions about 2025, and presume that next year, GCT irons out some cost efficiencies in its operations, this could see GCT delivering around $210 million of EBITDA in 2025. Putting this stock at 5x EBITDA.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, paying 5x next year's EBITDA for a debt-free business like GigaCloud Technologies, which boasts more than 18% of its market cap in cash, is undeniably a complete steal.

Despite the incessant negativity from short reports, GCT has consistently demonstrated robust execution, doubling its revenues y/y while maintaining a strong cash position.

What's weighing on the stock is that GigaCloud Technologies saw a strong increase in revenues, but didn't see a strong increase in profitability. I believe this will get smoothed out in the coming months.

With an anticipated 25% CAGR in 2025 and potential operational cost efficiencies on the horizon, the current undervaluation is striking.

GCT's impressive growth trajectory and financial health strongly suggest that the stock won't remain this cheap for long. As for the short sellers, they’re clearly “short” on insight when it comes to GigaCloud's potential.