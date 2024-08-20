Franklin Global Allocation Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Footnotes [1]Effective May 1, 2024, the fund changed the fixed income component of its Blended Benchmark to the Bloomberg Multiverse (100% hedged to USD) Index. [2]Periods shorter than one year are shown as cumulative total returns. What Are The Risks? All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Equity securities are subject to price fluctuation and possible loss of principal. Fixed income securities involve interest rate, credit, inflation and reinvestment risks, and possible loss of principal. As interest rates rise, the value of fixed income securities falls. Low-rated, high-yield bonds are subject to greater price volatility, illiquidity and possibility of default. The investment style may become out of favor, which may have a negative impact on performance. International investments are subject to special risks, including currency fluctuations and social, economic and political uncertainties, which could increase volatility. These risks are magnified in emerging markets. To the extent the portfolio invests in a concentration of certain securities, regions or industries, it is subject to increased volatility. To the extent the fund invests in alternative strategies, it may be exposed to potentially significant fluctuations in value. The manager may consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in the research or investment process; however, ESG considerations may not be a determinative factor in security selection. In addition, the manager may not assess every investment for ESG criteria, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated. These and other risks are discussed in the fund’s prospectus. Important Information The information provided is not a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, market, industry, security or fund. Because market and economic conditions are subject to change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of this material and may change without notice. A portfolio manager’s assessment of a particular security, investment or strategy is not intended as individual investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any security or to adopt any investment strategy; it is intended only to provide insight into the fund’s portfolio selection process. Holdings are subject to change. Before investing, carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. You can find this and other information in each prospectus, or summary prospectus, if available, at www.franklintempleton.com. Please read it carefully. Franklin Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Effective February 1, 2021, the fund modified its principal investment goal and strategies. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute. Source: FactSet. Important data provider notices and terms available at www.franklintempletondatasources.com. a. Gross expenses are the fund’s total annual operating expenses as of the fund’s prospectus available at the time of publication. Actual expenses may be higher and may impact portfolio returns. Net expenses reflect contractual fee waivers, expense caps and/or reimbursements, which cannot be terminated prior to 04/30/2025 without Board consent. Additional amounts may be voluntarily waived and/or reimbursed and may be modified or discontinued at any time without notice.