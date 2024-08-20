Buying EL.En.: Laser Artistry From Florence To The World

Aug. 20, 2024 1:25 PM ETEL.En. S.p.A. (ELEAF) Stock
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.81K Followers

Summary

  • EL.En. is a high-tech industrial group providing laser solutions with a focus on medical applications. It experienced sales and EBIT growth over the past 13 years.
  • The company's dominant business is in the medical sector, with plans for future growth despite challenges in the Chinese subsidiary and cost management.
  • EL.En.'s 2024 outlook is optimistic, with expectations for improved EBIT and sales, although challenges remain in managing costs and the Chinese branch.
  • In this article, I explain why this small-cap stock could offer interesting upside in a few years.
Giovane donna in trattamento laser per la depilazione

miljko/E+ via Getty Images

EL.En.: Laser Technologies For Medical And Industrial Applications

Many of you have may have been to Florence or plan on going there at least once in your lifetime. Well, while spending your time between the Uffizi, climbing up the cathedral's dome built by

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.81K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest.Over time, I have come to realize profitability is a much safer driver of gains than low valuation. As a result, I give utmost importance to margins, free cash flow stability and growth, and returns on invested capital. I research stocks within my areas of competence and whenever I find a high-quality company, I usually never get bored in researching it more and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ELEAF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ELEAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ELEAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ELEAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News