miljko/E+ via Getty Images

EL.En.: Laser Technologies For Medical And Industrial Applications

Many of you have may have been to Florence or plan on going there at least once in your lifetime. Well, while spending your time between the Uffizi, climbing up the cathedral's dome built by Brunelleschi, or simply walking around and crossing the Arno at Ponte Vecchio, you probably won't think about investing. But, just a few miles away from one of the most famous UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the inventive Florentine genius keeps living and crafting new masteries, giving shape to a company able to merge humanities and technology with - literally - laser precision. I am talking about EL.En. (OTCPK:ELEAF), which stands for Electronic Engineering.

EL.En. was founded over 40 years ago by a professor at the University of Florence, together with his wife and one of his best students. It is a high-tech industrial group providing laser solutions with proprietary technologies that have been developed and enhanced during the whole lifetime of the company.

The company is structured in three divisions: Medical, Cutting, and the smaller Conservation (involved in the conservation of artistic masterpieces) with a predominant ratio on sales of 56.7% for the Medical division and a lower ratio for Cutting with 43.3% of total sales.

The company has experienced a solid growth in sales and EBIT in the last 13 Years (from 2011 to 2023 its sales CAGR have been +14% with an ever better annual +25% looking at its EBIT) and plans to be in 2024 (even in a less favorable business environment) to be slightly better than 2023 (1Q24 was below 1Q23 in terms of sales -7.3%; but above in terms of Gross Margin + 2.1%).

The picture below, extracted from the company's presentation at the Northern MidCap Event on May 16th, 2024, shows the technical know-how that supports the different areas of its business.

EL.En. 2024 Northern MidCapEven Presentation

EL.En.'s Business Model and Structure

Let's look a bit more in detail at the company, to understand how it works and what its advantages could be. El.EN is a global leader across its entire portfolio with 20+ subsidiaries, eight countries with a direct presence, and 14 different production plants.

EL.En. sells worldwide, with Italy counting for 21.9% of the total sales, the rest of Europe for another 22.7%, and the rest of the world for 55.4%. The U.S., China, and Germany are big end markets. Italy is very important for cutting applications (the largest part of EL.En.'s industrial division), where 38.1% of total sales are made, but it is very marginal for the Medical division (9.6% of total sales).

Generally speaking, EL.En.'s dominant business is medical, and probably some strategic decisions will be needed (such as selling the cutting division or finding a strategic partner to share future investments to increase the geographical diversification as well as compete in a very challenging business). In 2022 EL.En. announced the decision to go for IPO of the Chinese subsidiary, but unfavorable development of the business has jeopardized the project. EL.En. is in discussion with some Private Equity Companies to maintain the investment in the Chinese subsidiary, but the situation is not very clear and creates very low visibility on future developments in this area.

Let's take a look at the Medical Division. Here the revenue mix sees two main businesses: Aesthetic with 57.5% of sales in 2023 and Surgery with 19.7% of Total Sales. The former offers lasers for permanent hair removal applications, and that has recorded the weakest trend in the last year (-5.37% vs. 2022 sales), only partially balanced by the better performance of other applications (mainly Surgery, +24.7%). However, this had a positive impact on EL.En.'s profitability as permanent hair removal has lower margins vs. surgery.

Strategically, the Medical division is expected to be a constantly growing market worldwide with a forecasted CAGR of 13-14% up to 2030, while the general industrial laser trend sees slower growth of around 9.1% per year to 2030.

EL.En. 2024 Northern MidCapEven Presentation

Recent Financials

EL.En. will report its H1 sales in September. So, based on its most recent available financials we see that in 2023, the company achieved a sales increase of 2.8% to €673.6M, with a nice balance between Medical (€382M) and Industrial (€291.6M). But in 1Q24 sales were down 7.3% YoY to €161.3M, with Industrial reporting a 10.4% drop to €64.5M and Medical being down by 5.3% to €96.8M.

Thanks to a better mix, gross margins increased in 2023, improving from 37.1% in 2022 to 37.8% in 2023. Unfortunately, increases in Operating Expenses and Staff Expenses (23.0% of Revenues in 2022 but 24.7% of revenues in 2023) have eaten away all the gross margin improvement, putting pressure on the EBITDA, which decreased from 14.1% in 2022 to 13.1% in 2023. This has been a very negative surprise, as usually, growing revenues leave space to reduce the percentage of fixed costs on revenues.

Notably, in 1Q24, EL.En.'s opex and SG&A expenses have skyrocketed to 28.8% (vs. 24.9% in 1Q23), leaving some doubts on why management didn't drive costs down in a softening market. Moreover, in 2023, these costs were inflated by several one-offs: a flooding in one factory (€1.6M), a legal case in China (€3.2M accrued), and a €2.3M SBC increase. So, the percentage of fixed costs on revenue reported in 1Q24 can be troubling. This is coupled with the negative trend of EBITDA (12.9%) that has been confirmed in 1Q24.

Let's now look at EL.En.'s Free Operating Cash Flow. In the second half of 2023 the group returned to generating cash from its operating activities, recording an improvement in the net financial position of approximately €45M, after the first half of the year had highlighted a cash absorption of almost €65M (mainly due to reduction of payment terms with suppliers to earn priority on receiving materials after the company experienced shortages in 2022 and an increase of unfinished products in its stocks.

EL.En. anyway maintains a positive cash availability of €55M at the end of 2023.

FY 2024 Outlook

EL.En.'s 2024 results will be in line with or slightly better than 2023 in terms of sales and this would lead to ATH results. The current outlook was given by EL.En. forecasts an EBIT slightly improved in 2024 vs. 2023 (but below 2022), but with 1Q24 EBIT below 1Q23 by €2.3M, this forecast seems a bit optimistic.

EL.En.'s net financial position at the end of March 2024 is €8M worse vs. FY2023, but it is still positive by €46M.

The Medical business' steady growth is supporting the positive view of the company. Laser applications have in any case been widely accepted by many end-markets and are proving to be highly effective solutions, suggesting the market can keep growing at the rates we showed above.

Structured cost management and the Chinese branch with low visibility on that specific business are the question marks that reduce the appeal of the company.

The company currently capitalizes €768M in the Italian Stock Exchange (which is part of Euronext). This means the company trades at a capitalization of 8.5 times its EBITDA, which seems correct and leaves space for future growth and capital appreciation if the company can manage the two issues mentioned above. The company's P/E is around 15.9 and its dividend yield is over 2% (the dividend is paid annually, usually in May), although the company has not yet committed to being a dividend grower. This makes sense since the company is still in growth mode and needs to prioritize M&A activity to reach a larger scale.

The favorable macro trends are positive, and the company's long-term growth history also bodes well.

EL.En. 2024 Northern MidCapEven Presentation

If investors are looking for a quick gain, this company is not a target, but in one to two years I see space for a 30% upside, or even more if EL.En. can close the Chinese subsidiary and sell it, thanks to its know-how in the Medical and Industrial divisions, supported by a stable and growing market worldwide.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.