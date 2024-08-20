Brent Crude - Oil Slides Into Key Support As Geopolitical Risk Takes A Backseat

Jeremy Poland

By Zain Vawda

Oil prices are continuing to fall in early European trading, approaching the August 5 low near the $75.00 mark. Brent crude experienced a drop of approximately 2.5% on Monday, fueled by rumors that a Middle East deal might be imminent.

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had accepted a “bridging proposal” from Washington. This proposal aims to resolve disputes hindering a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, with Blinken urging Hamas to also come on board.

Last week’s analysis suggested that the potential for civil war in Libya could support oil prices. However, a recent Reuters report citing two engineers at the Sharara oilfield revealed that production has increased to about 85,000 barrels per day. This boost in production could alleviate concerns about supply disruptions and could be another factor contributing to the current decline in oil prices.

Last week’s trade and output numbers from China also appear to be on the minds of market participants. The print continued a growing trend of disappointing data from the world’s second largest economy.

Inventory Data and Jackson Hole

Oil inventory numbers will once again be in the spotlight, with a preliminary Reuters poll indicating that US crude stockpiles are expected to have decreased by 2.9 million barrels last week. However, given the significant discrepancy in last week’s data, the actual figures could differ substantially.

Later this week, the Jackson Hole symposium will capture the attention of global markets as Central Bank Governors from around the world convene. The most anticipated speech will be from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Any insights on potential rate cuts from Powell could be viewed as a positive catalyst for oil prices.

Technical Analysis

From a technical perspective, oil is currently trading within a crucial support zone, extending down to the August 5 low around 75.83. This significant support area on the daily chart could present a formidable challenge to break.

Should oil prices bounce from this support zone, they may encounter resistance around 79.00 before targeting the psychological level of 80.00. At this juncture, the newly drawn trendline is likely to come into play, followed by the resistance area at 81.58.

Conversely, a decline from the current price may find support at 76.50 before testing last week’s lows at 75.83.

Brent Oil Chart, August 20, 2024

Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)

Support

76.50

75.83

75.00

Resistance

78.97

80.00

81.58

