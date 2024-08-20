Are Utilities The New Must-Own Equity Sector?

Summary

  • XLU is now outperforming the US stock market broadly defined by a comfortable margin.
  • Lower Treasury yields offer stronger comparisons for payout rates in utility stocks.
  • The top performer in 2024: Communication Services ETF, which is up 20.7%, moderately ahead of the 18.5% rise for US shares overall via SPDR S&P 500.

Recent stock market turbulence has left two equity sectors outperforming this year: communications services and utilities, based on a set of ETFs through Monday’s close (Aug. 19). The remaining sectors are trailing the broad market, albeit with positive results.

