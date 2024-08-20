Erik Isakson

When I last covered Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) for Seeking Alpha in early-June, I made the case for why I felt the company was an underappreciated buyout candidate. Since then, the market has received another quarter of performance to assess in addition to a new HPC customer announcement from Bit Digital. In this update, we'll look at the last quarter and highlight some of the key takeaways from a recent partner announcement.

Q2-24 Revenue Breakout

Q2-24 Highlights (Bit Digital)

Bit Digital reported a topline revenue number of $29 million in Q2-24. This was a 220% increase from the same quarter last year in spite of a 23% reduction in the number of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) that the company has mined. Hash rate has grown by 44% over that same period of time - meaning, the company is clearly feeling the impact of Bitcoin's block reward halving. What has been the company's saving grace is HPC service revenue:

Q2-24 Earnings (Bit Digital)

The HPC segment represented no meaningful revenue in Q2-23 and accounted for about a quarter of the company's revenue in Q1-24. Revenue from that segment is now up to 43% of total revenue as of Q2-24. HPC is clearly the growth driver of the business at this point in time and we've even seen a new client announcement in this category subsequent to the quarter ended June that we'll dig into in a moment.

As we've seen with other Bitcoin miners-turned HPC businesses already, the FASB accounting rules are skewing the quarterly net income numbers due to the revaluation of the company's digital assets every three months. If we take away the $11.5 million unrealized loss on digital assets during the month, Bit Digital's quarterly net income would have been negative by about $400k. For a growth company, this is quite impressive in my opinion.

Boosteroid Deal

In addition to Q2 earnings on August 19th, Bit Digital also announced the signing of a master service agreement with a cloud gaming company called Boosteroid. The initial deal is expected to bring in $2.6 million annually over the course of 5 years. This deal with Boosteroid could potentially scale to $700 million over those same 5 years according to Bit Digital; which represents $140 million in annualized revenue from this single client alone.

Boosteroid Game Sampling (Cloudbase)

In my opinion, Boosteroid is actually a pretty good fit for a company like Bit Digital and cloud gaming is an exciting area. Boosteroid has an agreement with Microsoft (MSFT) for X-box titles on the platform and has plenty of recognizable names according to Cloudbase. However as exciting as the prospect of $700 million over 5 years might be, I don't think it's prudent to assume the max on this agreement.

Boosteroid is competing with companies like NVIDIA (NVDA) and Amazon (AMZN) that have their own cloud gaming services GeForce Now and Luna. Furthermore, Google's (GOOG) offering in the space was discontinued in early 2023. The point is, it's a difficult industry, there are of plenty of significantly larger peers, and we're already seeing weakness in NVIDIA's gaming revenue growth story - which might be a signal that shareholder expectations on this Boosteroid deal should probably be managed.

Balance Sheet

Assets (Bit Digital)

Bit Digital continues to have one of the better balance sheets in the public mining equity space. Against just $20.2 million in total liabilities, the company has $315.5 million in total assets. It should be mentioned that at $130.2 million, a large portion of the company's total assets are cryptocurrencies and could swing wildly with the market from quarter to quarter. Including 'Digital assets held in fund,' the total coin treasury for Bit Digital at the end of June was just under $140 million:

BTBT Coin Treasury (Bit Digital, Author's Chart)

Interestingly, over 70% of this coin treasury was made up of Ethereum (ETH-USD) as Bit Digital converted some of its BTC to ETH. On the call, CEO Sam Tabar mentioned ETH's setup given spot ETF approvals in the US. He also noted the ETFs lack staking. Given the company's ETH-staking strategy, Bit Digital is theoretically an alternative to spot ETH ETFs for investors who want the asset to generate yield.

Regardless of the crypto swaps, Bit Digital has enough cash and digital asset liquidity to pay off liabilities and still have plenty left over to scale HPC solutions should the market demand justify such expense. I need to also note that at 137.4 million shares outstanding as of quarter end, shares have grown by about 28% year to date. Like most miners, the company is clearly opting for share issuance over debt. While this is dilutive to existing shareholders, in my view the HPC revenue growth makes that dilution more palatable than if it were for mining capacity growth due to the diminishing returns from BTC mining over time.

Conference Call Considerations

Rather than providing full quotes from CEO Sam Tabar, I'll instead share my bullet points from the commentary during the company's Q2 earnings call:

Mining at 6.0 EH/s by the end of the year is now unlikely as the company views HPC as the more appropriate path to growth

Full-time HPC employees have been hired and will be announced shortly

Bit Digital's anchor customer has paused H100 expansion plans

This client is assessing its hardware strategy and may opt for the Blackwell B200 chips, which are currently experiencing delays

If the client upgrades the contract to the B200s, recognized revenue will be pushed into 2025 but would be greater than the revenue from the H100 contract

A $30 million non-refundable pre-payment has been received from this client by Bit Digital earlier this month

Management is still forecasting $100 million in annualized HPC revenue by the end of 2024

Investor Takeaways

I still like what Bit Digital is doing quite a bit. It seems very clear from where I sit that the company is gravitating more toward an HPC business than a Bitcoin-mining business. While this certainly has disadvantages as the company now has to find and close customers - which is not something it had to do to mine Bitcoin - the long term revenue growth story is much better in my view. I'm intrigued by the company's somewhat contrarian bet on Ethereum. Many, myself included, no longer believe ETH will flip BTC as the top asset in the cryptocurrency market any time soon. In that regard, the large swap from BTC to ETH in treasury is quite a wager.

If we take a step back though and just look at BTBT stock based purely on its revenue growth projections, we see a stock that really isn't all that expensive for a growth-stage company. If we annualize the revenue from BTC mining and staking in Q2, assume the company hits its $100 million annualized forecast for HPC revenue, we get $165.5 million in annualized sales. So at a share price of $3.60 with $137.4 million shares outstanding, even after the large rally following Q2 earnings, the stock is trading at just 3x forward sales. Which is very much in-line with the info-tech sector median and well below almost everything in the "Magnificent Seven." It's certainly possible growth stalls out or the company misses on forecasts, but I still think BTBT is a buy.