Microchip Technology Incorporated. (MCHP) 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.74K Followers

Microchip Technology Incorporated. (NASDAQ:MCHP) 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting August 20, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Sanghi - Executive Chair
Rich Simoncic - Chief Operating Officer
Eric Bjornholt - Senior Corporate Vice President, CFO
Ganesh Moorthy - President & CEO
Lauren Carr - SVP, Global Human Resources
Mathew Bunker - Senior Corporate Vice President of Operations
Katie Carter - Director of Faith-Based Investing and Shareholder Engagement, Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)
Rob Suffoletta - Managing Partner of Austin Office, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Microchip Technology Fiscal 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Steve Sanghi, Chair of the Board. Please go ahead.

Steve Sanghi

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. It's 9:00 a.m. and the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Microchip Technology Incorporated will please come to order. I'm Steve Sanghi, Chair of the Board of Microchip Technology.

I would also like to introduce additional members of the audience. First, I will introduce the other members of the Board of Directors. When I say your name, please stand up and be recognized. Ganesh Moorthy, President and CEO of Microchip Technology; Ellen Barker, retired Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Texas Instruments; Matt Chapman, retired CEO of software assessment company, Northwest Evaluation Association; Karlton Johnson, CEO of National Space Society and CEO of DeLaine Strategy Group LLC; Karen Rapp, retired CFO of National Instruments; Robert Rango, retired President and CEO of Enevate.

Next, I will introduce the company's executive staff that are in attendance today, starting with Rich Simoncic, Chief Operating Officer; Eric Bjornholt, Senior Corporate

Recommended For You

About MCHP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCHP

Trending Analysis

Trending News