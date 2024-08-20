Nvidia Vs. Intel: The Growth Story Versus The Turnaround Stock

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.41K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation has overtaken Intel as the most profitable data center chip vendor due to the rise of AI. It is delivering strong growth and does not have an excessive valuation.
  • Intel is struggling financially (due to a manufacturing business operating at a 66% operating loss) but is on a comeback path technologically, presenting a turnaround investment opportunity.
  • Both Nvidia and Intel offer investment opportunities, with Nvidia being a reliable growth stock and Intel presenting a potential turnaround play.
  • Its low valuation provides Intel with the strongest potential upside.

Nvidia Corporation, AMD Company and Intel Corporation. Leading brands in semiconductor

Robert Way

Investment Thesis

In our initial coverage of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) vs. Intel (INTC) in 2020, we observed that the two companies, which historically operated in distinct markets, were becoming competitors. Several years later, this has become reality, with Nvidia

This article was written by

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.41K Followers
With an engineering background, looking for companies with expertise to be well-positioned for growth and leadership.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News