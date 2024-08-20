PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Markets appear to have shaken off the fears stemming from U.S. recession talk and the unwinding of the Japan carry trade, but a number of stocks still remain well off their recent highs. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS), the maker and distributor of generic medicines, is one of the most notable names in this bucket. The stock has been rocked after reporting Q2 results, primarily on concerns that its revenue projections for its GLP-1 weight loss compounds are overblown in the wake of a potential recovery in supply for the top name brands, Wegovy and Ozempic, both manufactured by Novo Nordisk.

Year to date, Hims has surged more than 70% on hopes for GLP-1, but the stock has given back ~35% of these gains relative to recent highs near $25. In my view, it's a great time for investors to re-assess the bull case in this company.

Data by YCharts

GLP-1 concerns are overblown, focus on the long-term bull case drivers here

I last wrote a bullish article on Hims & Hers in June, when the stock was still trading in the low $20s. Since then, the stock has tanked roughly 25%, while at the same time, the company has released Q2 results that were accompanied by a substantial increase to the full-year outlook for FY24. As a result of this sharp discrepancy, I'm boosting my rating on Hims & Hers to a strong buy.

Hims & Hers FY24 outlook (Hims & Hers Q2 shareholder letter)

The company boosted its full-year revenue outlook to $1.37-$1.40 billion in revenue, or 57-61% y/y growth, versus a prior outlook of $1.20-$1.23 billion or just 38-41% y/y growth. It also raised its adjusted EBITDA to $140-$155 million, a 16% increase at the midpoint to a prior view of $120-$135 million.

Needless to say, this is all good news. But amid raised expectations, the market has been building up concern over the sustainability of the company's weight loss (GLP-1) business and its expected contribution to overall results. A short-sellers report in June outlined that Hims' weight-loss solutions are a "compound drug" - which uses similar active ingredients to brand names like Wegovy and Ozempic, but are not themselves FDA-approved and are sold primarily in times of supply shortage. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk has been hard at work this year to increase the production capacity of its drugs, which could cut into alternatives like Hims once they become more broadly available (and potentially for a lower price).

To me, these concerns are overblown for three core reasons:

Hims & Hers specializes in personalized products. Despite being a compound drug that may intimidate conservative buyers who want name-brand drugs, Hims & Hers can still win with customers who want personalized medications that offer all-in-one solutions in a single pill (or gummy, as the company is expanding its form factors to suit consumer preferences).

Despite being a compound drug that may intimidate conservative buyers who want name-brand drugs, Hims & Hers can still win with customers who want personalized medications that offer all-in-one solutions in a single pill (or gummy, as the company is expanding its form factors to suit consumer preferences). Hims & Hers still wins on price. According to the company's Q2 shareholder letter, Hims & Hers is offering compounded GLP-1 for as low as $199 per month. Meanwhile, without insurance, Wegovy costs more than $1,300 per month. In my view, this means demand for compounds won't simply fade when name brands see supply balance as long as Hims can continue to maintain an advantage on price (which it has room to do with its huge gross margins).

According to the company's Q2 shareholder letter, Hims & Hers is offering compounded GLP-1 for as low as $199 per month. Meanwhile, without insurance, Wegovy costs more than $1,300 per month. In my view, this means demand for compounds won't simply fade when name brands see supply balance as long as Hims can continue to maintain an advantage on price (which it has room to do with its huge gross margins). Weight loss drugs are only driving a small portion of the company's top line. Despite the fact that weight loss is what has moved headlines for Hims & Hers this year, weight loss isn't a huge mover in current results. The company reported $316 million in revenue in Q2, but "north of $300 million" of this excluded contributions from the recently launched weight loss drugs.

To me, Hims & Hers is a vast portfolio of generics covering a wide variety of disciplines, among which is weight loss - success in this space is more of a "bonus" rather than an absolute must for Hims & Hers.

Stay long here and use the dip as a buying opportunity.

Q2 download

Let's now go through Hims & Hers' latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Hims & Hers Q2 results (Hims & Hers Q2 shareholder letter)

Revenue surged 52% y/y to $315.6 million, crushing Wall Street's expectations of $304.1 million (+46% y/y) while also accelerating six points versus Q1's 46% y/y growth rate.

The chart below shows that the company added 155k net-new subscribers in the quarter, up 43% y/y to 1.86 million subscribers. Average online revenue per subscriber also hit a record average of $57.

Hims & Hers top line trends (Hims & Hers Q2 shareholder letter)

Again we will emphasize here that while the company doesn't break out its revenue by specialty (its four core specialties are Sexual Health, Mental Health, Men's and Women's Dermatology, and Weight Loss, and it simply says rather vaguely that each of these will hit "at least $100 million" in revenue this year), it noted that growth ex-GLP 1 was "north of $300 million." Per the company's color commentary in its shareholder letter:

The strength of our existing offerings was also on full display, with revenue north of $300 million in the quarter excluding contributions from the GLP-1 launch, growing more than 46% year-over-year."

Even the 46% growth that the company would have achieved without weight-loss contribution would have been tremendous. The company noted as well that it counted 785k total customers using a personalized product, up 183k sequentially since Q1 and representing 160% y/y growth. I continue to believe that while Hims & Hers isn't pushing radical innovation and is simply a distributor of generics, the company's commitment to personalized, easy medications in a wide variety of form factors is its key differentiator.

On the profitability front, we also note that Hims' adjusted EBITDA leaped nearly 4x y/y to $39.3 million, representing a record 12.5% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Hims & Hers adjusted EBITDA (Hims & Hers Q2 shareholder letter)

We note that the company's adjusted EBITDA outlook for the year, which implies margins in a range of 10-11%, maybe conservative when we consider the fact that Q1 and Q2 margins came in closer to 12%.

Valuation, risks, and key takeaways

At current share prices near $16, Hims & Hers trades at a market cap of $3.60 billion. After we net off the $138.0 million of cash on the company's latest balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $3.46 billion.

Against the $147.5 million midpoint of the company's adjusted EBITDA outlook this year (which again I believe to be conservative, given it sits at a 10.6% adjusted EBITDA margin versus 12.5% in actual margins in Q2), the stock trades at 23.4x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA.

Looking ahead to FY25, Wall Street analysts are expecting Hims & Hers to generate $1.89 billion in revenue, or 36% y/y growth. Assuming a 12% margin on this revenue profile (in line with Hims & Hers' actual first-half FY24 results, and assuming no further margin expansion) would get us $227 million in adjusted EBITDA (+54% y/y), and a 15.2x EV/FY25 adjusted EBITDA multiple.

Hims & Hers certainly isn't a value stock, but when we consider the fact that revenue is growing in the neighborhood of 40-50% y/y and that the company is dramatically boosting its adjusted EBITDA on the back of an 80%+ gross margin profile, I find plenty of opportunity for this stock to climb higher.

Risks are present here, of course. Concerns over Wegovy/Ozempic supply recovery could play out, and Novo Nordisk could drop its currently sky-high prices: competing more fiercely against Hims' cheaper generics. A potential U.S. recession may also push consumers to deprioritize wellness, especially for more "discretionary" issues and create a backlog of undiagnosed conditions (similar to what happened during the pandemic when doctor visits slowed).

Still, I continue to view tremendous advantages for Hims & Hers as the company continues to develop various diverse health specialties and locks in its subscribers' loyalty through easy-to-manage personalized products. Stay long here and buy the dip.