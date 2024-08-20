Mike

Small caps surged beginning in early July. The absolute and relative rally was short-lived, however, eventually leading to a significant drop into the August 5 Japanese yen carry trade flash crash. But there’s still reason for optimism, in my view. I reiterate a buy rating on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

We are now within a month of what will almost certainly be the first of a series of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. History shows that small caps tend to perform well amid a rate-easing environment.

According to data put together by Bank of America Global Research, small caps often post alpha against large caps in the 12 months following the initial Fed cut. Relative returns can be a bit less strong in the initial few months, but that’s largely dependent on whether the US economy is in a recession or not. Assuming we indeed bypass an economic contraction, then IWM could perform even better.

Let’s take a refreshed look at IWM and why I still see it as a solid performer in the quarters to come. Since my previous analysis, the fund is up 5%, slightly underperforming the S&P 500 Total Return Index, but there has been a lot of drama since April.

First Fed Rate Cut Spells Bullish Trends for Small Caps

BofA Global Research

A fundamental factor that is encouraging today is that small business owners have turned more sanguine on the state of the economy and their prospects.

According to the latest NFIB Small Business Survey, optimism is at the highest since February 2022. This comes as inflation continues to cool and as economic growth persists.

NFIB Survey Points to Better Days Ahead For US Small Firms

Trading Economics

As it stands, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPnow model shows US GDP growth tracking at 2.0%. That is slower than what was seen a year ago, but that also means the battle against inflation is improving, resulting in lower interest rates.

Lower borrowing costs is a great sign for IWM as more than 40% of the index’s components have had negative EPS over the past 12 months.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow Models 2% Q3 Growth

Atlanta Fed GDPNow

Prediction Market Says 1.8% GDP in Q3

Kalshi

Something often overlooked by casual investors is that while more than four in 10 Russell 2000 companies are negative-earners, on a weighted-average market cap basis, just 23% of the index is unprofitable. So, it’s not as dire as some bears like to point out.

Just 23% of the Russell Is Non-Profitable On a Cap-Weighted Basis

Jeremy Schwartz, WisdomTree Funds

I also want to urge investors to take a step back and view the big picture. Since the early 1970s, US small caps have outperformed large caps, though domestic mid-caps have been the best performers.

US Stock Market CAGRs by Cap Size Since January 1972

Portfolio Visualizer

On valuation in the here and now, small caps trade cheap on many metrics. The most drastic valuation view is the price-to-sales ratio. While it’s true that small caps have lower margins compared to the S&P 500, a 43% discount is massive versus history. The Russell 2000 index is also inexpensive on a growth-adjusted basis, as shown in the chart below.

Small Caps Trade Cheap Across Metrics

BofA Global Research

Turning to sentiment, BofA points out that, according to FactSet data, feelings about small firms are the most negative they have been (compared to large companies) in at least 20 years.

This is tremendously bullish if we see economic conditions and fundamentals turn in small caps’ favor. Positioning remains light, and a major recalibration and rotation could take place, akin to what we see over the final three weeks of July.

Small Cap Sentiment Is Very Weak

BofA Global Research

And I like this view from Yardeni Research – it shows forward price-to-earnings ratios among large, mid-, and small caps. While the proxy in this chart is the S&P SmallCap 600, it’s a comparable look to the Russell 2000.

And the two small-cap indices often trade with a very tight correlation and intermediate-term performance. Thus, splitting hairs between the SmallCap 600 and Russell 2000 is not material in my opinion.

Small Caps Trade More than 5 Turns Cheaper Than the SPX

Yardeni Research

IWM and the SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR) Have Similar Total Returns

Stockcharts.com

And it’s not all about the valuation. Forward EPS growth estimates are turning hopeful for the Russell 2000 and S&P 600. For the latter group, per-share profit growth is forecast to rise above EPS increases among large caps by Q4 of 2024 and throughout 2025.

If that verifies, then we could indeed see a reversal from pessimism to optimism in something like IWM.

Small Caps' Profit Growth Seen Rising Big NTM

BofA Global Research

But I must concede that there is a significant near-term bearish risk: seasonality. The August through September stretch is notorious for downside price action.

This piece of evidence suggests that being patient for a favorable entry, perhaps after a pullback, is prudent. But once we get through, say, early October, the balance of the year should have tailwinds.

IWM: Bearish Seasonal Trends Through Early October

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

A quick update on IWM’s technical situation – I generally like what I see, despite the ETF’s relative underperformance to the S&P 500 so far in 2024. Notice in the chart below that IWM remains above its rising 200-day moving average. If you don’t pay much attention to chart analysis or believe highly in it, this is perhaps the most basic indicator you can use to get a sense of the primary trend. In this case, it’s higher.

Also take a look at the last pair of instances in which IWM tagged technical overbought conditions per the RSI momentum gauge at the top of the graph. The ensuing retreat held serve at the 200-dma. Finally, with a high amount of volume by price below IWM’s current share price, there should be a decent amount of cushion on a downside move into the late stage of the third quarter.

Overall, I would not be surprised to see IWM approach its 2021 all-time high through the first quarter of 2025.

IWM: Trending Higher, Pulls Back From the July High

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a buy rating on IWM. I see its valuation as compelling, while the technicals look good amid dismal investor sentiment. That’s a favorable setup, despite weak seasonal trends currently.