Caterpillar: Q2 Results Reveal A Strong Business With A Premium Valuation

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.68K Followers

Summary

  • Caterpillar's Q2 results showed operational improvements, with increased operating profits and margins despite a decline in revenues.
  • The company's business model continues to revolve around producing high-quality products and providing a leading after-sales service.
  • Caterpillar still faces real risk from a cyclical demand environment and overall macroeconomic softness.
  • My IV calculation suggests shares are trading around a 25% overvaluation which leads to a lack of margin of safety and unsupportive fundamentals.
  • Hold rating maintained.

Excavator at the construction site in the evening.

Avalon_Studio

Investment Thesis

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) produced what, I believe, were solid Q2 results that ultimately echo the operational improvements witnessed in Q1 and FY23.

While headline revenues were down YoY, adjusted operating profits and margins increased thanks to solid pricing power

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.68K Followers
The Value Corner | Brought to you by Mr. Haavisto | Buffett style picks fit for the modern investor.Six years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions. I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and do not solicit any content or security. The opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CAT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAT
--
CATR:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News