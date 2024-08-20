Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 20, 2024 2:25 PM ETAmer Sports, Inc. (AS) Stock
Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2024 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Omar Saad - Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
James Zheng - Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Page - Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Haselden - Chief Executive Officer, Arc'teryx

Conference Call Participants

Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs
Matthew Boss - JPMorgan
Paul Lejuez - Citigroup
Jay Sole - UBS
Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo
Laurent Vasilescu - BNP Paribas
Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Amer Sports' Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I'd now like to turn the call over to Omar Saad, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. You may begin.

Omar Saad

Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining Amer Sports earnings call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Earlier this morning, we announced our financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and the release can be found on our IR website, investors.amersports.com.

A quick reminder to everyone that today's call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and beliefs only and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please see the Safe Harbor statement in our earnings release and SEC filings.

We will also discuss certain non-IFRS financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release for important information regarding such non-IFRS financial measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS financial measures.

We'll begin with prepared remarks from CEO, James Zheng; and CFO, Andrew Page, followed by a Q&A session, until approximately 9:00 A.M. Eastern. James will

