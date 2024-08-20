The Carry Trade's Big Moment Is Coming

Vladimir Sukhachev/iStock via Getty Images

The Yen carry trade may return to focus soon as interest rate spreads reach a critical inflection point. These spreads between US and Japanese interests appear to be driving the USDJPY trade, and if they continue to contract, they will further strengthen the yen versus the dollar.

This yen strengthening isn't just happening in the USDJPY, but across multiple currency pairs. These pairs have reached levels representing points where the yen's strengthening could accelerate.

USDJPY

The spread between the US 10-year Treasury rate and the Japan 10-year JGB rate has narrowed to around 2.93%. That is a meaningful level because the technical chart shows that the 2.9% has been where the spread has historically stopped going lower, found technical support, and bounced back, becoming technical support.

This time is different from past times because the Fed is ending its higher-for-long monetary policy stance as inflation rates fall and the labor market softens. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan has been raising rates as inflation has accelerated. With monetary policy heading in opposite directions, it is more likely than not that, over time, the spreads will continue to contract.

Bloomberg

Because the USDJPY has been tied to changes in interest rate spreads, a break of support at the 2.9% region could result in the USDJPY going lower, leading to a stronger yen and undercutting the lows seen on August 5.

Bloomberg

A break of these support levels could trigger the USDJPY to break below the August 5 lows and decline to about 140. This appears to be the next significant level of technical support. After 140, the next major level of technical support could be around 137. How much the yen strengthens depends on how much rate spreads contract and the overall impacts of a deleveraging process.

TradingView

CADJPY & AUDJPY

This relationship is also present between the Canadian 10-year rate and the Japanese 10-year rate. However, the spread has already moved below technical support at 2.35%. What may be worse is that support has become resistance, and a recent retest of technical resistance failed, with the spread already moving lower.

Bloomberg

The same relationship is also very close in the Australian 10-year and Japanese rates. This shows that the currency pair has traded closely with the interest rate spreads and, more importantly, that the interest rate spread is closing in on key technical support.

Bloomberg

The Carry Trade Is Near An Inflection Point

This suggests that the yen carry is approaching the next leg of strengthening across multiple currency pairs, which means that the impacts have likely been wholly felt. Comparing multiple currency pairs against movements in the US stock market shows that US markets are still vulnerable to another drawdown due to the unwind of the carry trade.

Part of the reason the S&P 500 has been able to rally is that the USDJPY has stabilized over the past two weeks. But if the yen starts strengthening again, then the S&P 500 is likely to follow the USDJPY lower once more.

TradingView

With spreads at crucial support levels, the carry trade is on the cusp of taking its second leg lower and is very close to being triggered. Of course, the yen may find support and weaken for some time longer. Still, it seems inevitable that if the BOJ remains on a path of tightening while central banks worldwide are on a path of easing, it will only be a matter of time before the second leg of the unwind starts.