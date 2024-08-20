IvelinRadkov

WPC stock: Main Street and Wall Street diverge

I last wrote on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) about 4 months ago (on April 15, 2024, to be exact). That article was titled "W. P. Carey: Office Market Exit Creates Growth Potential". As the title suggests, that article focused on the aspect of the divestiture of its office properties. More specifically, I argued for a BUY thesis based on the following considerations:

WPC has disappointed investors with a negative total return over the past 5 years. The company's exit plan from the office market is expected to rekindle growth and strengthen its balance sheet. The dispositions of its office properties are expected to increase WPC's focus on strategic warehouse and industrial properties. I also expect a good part of the proceeds from the dispositions to be used to pay down debt, paving the groundwork for future growth.

Since then, there have been some new developments surrounding the stock as detailed in its recent quarterly earnings report. These developments have received different interpretations from the market, as reflected in the divergence of opinion between Wall Street opinion and Seeking Alpha. As you can see from the chart below, Wall Street analysts have a neutral outlook on WPC stock, with a Hold rating and an average score of 3.00. To wit, out of 14 analysts who have provided ratings in the last 90 days, only 2 analysts recommend a Buy rating and no one recommended a strong buy. In contrast, Seeking Alpha authors have a more bullish outlook on WPC stock, with a Buy rating and an average score of 4.07. Out of the 13 authors who wrote on the stock in the last 30 days, 4 recommend a Strong Buy rating and 6 more analysts recommended a Buy rating.

Whenever I see differences like this, I immediately go back to the basics. Thus, the goal of this article is to provide my independent analysis and see what the results show. My earlier article chose to focus on one aspect in more depth. In this article, I will switch the perspective to a more holistic assessment, covering multiple aspects with broader strokes. More specifically, I will apply the timeless wisdom of Benjamin Graham on the selection of defensive stock - very fitting and timely given the nature of WPC business operations (commercial properties). In the remainder of the article, you will see that my results support a BUY rating. In particular, the stock is currently discounted by about 20% from the so-called Graham number, as detailed next.

WPC stock: let's ask Graham

For readers new to the concept, the so-called Graham Number is defined/calculated by the steps shown below:

In general, Graham cautions against paying a price of more than 15x times earnings or more than 1.5x times the book value ("BV"). However, a P/E multiple above 15x could be justified if the P/BV ratio is lower than 1.5x. And vice versa. And as a result, the Graham number considers both the 15x PE limit and the 1.5x P/BV limit. More specifically, the Graham number is the square root of A) 22.5 (which equals 15 times 1.5), B) the EPS, and C) the book value.

It is a very powerful framework in my experience, especially for REIT stocks like WPC because a large portion of their business value is tangible properties. The table below shows my calculation of the Graham number for WPC based on my FWD estimates of its BV and AFFO (here I am using AFFO to replace EPS in the calculation). As seen, WPC's Graham number is about $70.8 according to my estimate, translating into a large discount of about 20% from the market price (of around $57 as of this writing).

WPC stock: growth and Graham P/E

Despite the large discount and relatively cheap P/AFFO ratio (currently around 12x only), the stock has a healthy growth outlook in my view. For example, the chart below shows the consensus FFO estimates for WPC stock in the next 4 years. The chart shows that analysts expect WPC's FFO to decline by 3.80% in 2024 (largely due to divestitures in my view, more on this later). Then, its FFO is projected to resume growth after that. All told, the average growth rate is projected to be 2.4% CAGR through 2027.

I think the above estimates are a bit too conservative given the recent progress WPC has made on divestitures and monetizing its assets. Notably, the company recently generated about $478.6 million by the sales of the U-Haul portfolio through the completion of a purchase option. Before that, WPC also divested its operating hotel holdings in 2023. These sales have generated a considerable amount of capital for WPC to allocate. Once these dispositions have wound down (and reflected in the 2024 FFO decline), I expect W. P. Carey to have a new baseline against which to grow and enjoy several growth catalysts. As the top catalyst in my mind, I expect WPC to begin reaping the benefits of the rent bumps embedded in the majority of its remaining leases. I also expect the proceeds to give management allocation flexibility to maintain a generous dividend payout, pay down debt, and possibly also repurchase shares (which would boost FFO growth on a per share basis).

However, even with a 2.4% growth rate, the stock still offers an attractive return/risk profile. Since I am following the Graham framework here, I will invoke another metric described in his classic, Intelligent Investor, the so-called Graham P/E.

Graham recommended a series of methods for investors to gauge the price they should pay. Here we will examine the so-called Graham P/E. He recommended that the P/E for a defensive stock should be around 8.5 plus twice the expected annual growth rate. Hence, in his mind, a business that completely stagnates should be worth about 8.5x P/E.

With a 2.4% growth rate, WPC's Graham P/FFO (here I am using P/FFO instead of P/E since we are analyzing a REIT stock) would be 13.3x (8.5 + 2*2.4) as you can see from my earlier estimated. Compared to a multiple of 12x at the market price as of this writing, this still represents a noticeable discount and leaves a sizable margin of safety.

Other risks and final thoughts

Besides the valuation discounts and growth catalysts, the stock also offers an above-average yield, providing further downside protection. More specifically, the chart below shows WPC's dividend yield grades. As seen, WPC's 4-year average dividend yield of 5.93% is also higher than the sector median of 4.37% by a wide margin.

WPC, like other REITs, faces common risks such as interest rate fluctuations and economic downturns, which can impact property values and rental income. In particular, interest rates could be a profit headwind for WPC. The weighted average borrowing rate for WPC was only about 3.1% based on the financials it reported in its Q2 2024 earnings report. As some of its debt matures, I won't be surprised to see significantly higher refinancing rates.

All told, my verdict is that the upside risks should far outweigh the downside risks. As a result, I see a skewed return/risk profile and rate the stock as BUY. To recap, the key return catalysts in my mind are twofold. First, the stock is currently discounted from its fair value, by about 20% from the Graham number. Second, I think the market is also underestimating its FFO (on a per share basis, that is) growth potential in the next few years.