Love Employee/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we put Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the spotlight for the first time here in 2024. We promised in our last article on DNLI in late 2023 around this clinical-stage biotech concern focused on developing treatments for neurodegenerative and lysosomal storage diseases that we would circle back on this name sometime in the second half of 2024. That time has come, and an updated analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Seeking Alpha

Denali Therapeutics is headquartered in northern California. The company has developed a broad portfolio of product candidates that are engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier. They are targeting neurodegenerative diseases as well as lysosomal storage diseases. The stock currently trades at around $24.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $3.2 billion.

August 2024 Corporate Presentation

Recent Developments:

August 2024 Corporate Presentation

Denali Therapeutics has myriad candidates it is developing within its pipeline and Denali also has collaboration deals with larger drugmakers such as Biogen Inc. (BIIB), Sanofi (SNY), and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK). Denali gets a considerable amount of funding via its collaboration deals with these large drug concerns. However, it does tend to be "lumpy." In some quarters, Denali gets little to no collaboration revenues. In some quarters, it has garnered north of $200 million. For the purposes of this article, we will primarily focus on updating the progress around the company's three main efforts around development within Denali's pipeline.

August 2024 Company Presentation

Denali's lead product candidate is wholly owned DNL310 (an enzyme replacement therapy program), which is targeting MPS II (AKA, Hunter Syndrome). A pivotal Phase 2/3 study called COMPASS should be completely enrolled by the of this year. Data from a Phase 1/2 trial was quite encouraging. Of note, REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) recently initiated a rolling BLA submission using the accelerated approval pathway. This potentially could the candidate RGX-121 the first approved gene therapy and one-time treatment for MPS II.

August 2024 Company Presentation

Hunter Syndrome is a rare affliction in which large sugar molecules called glycosaminoglycans build up in body tissues. This can cause abnormalities in many organs. These include the skeleton, heart, and respiratory system.

August 2024 Company Presentation

Denali is also advancing wholly-owned candidate DNL343. This is an eIF2B activator that is being evaluated for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). A key cohort for a Phase 2/3 study, "HEALEY," completed enrollment in April of this year. There are several products already on the market for ALS, a market that is expected to surge to approximately $1.3 billion by 2029.

August 2024 Company Presentation

Then there is DNL151. This is a LRRK2 inhibitor in development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease or PD. Partner Biogen is currently conducting an ongoing global Phase 2b study "LUMA" evaluating DNL151 which is known as BIIB122 at Biogen to treat early-stage Parkinson's disease. Out of Denali's clinical-stage programs, DNL151 is deemed to have the largest peak sales potential it should be noted.

August 2024 Company Presentation

Denali also just regained the rights to our TfR-based ATV:Abeta that was originally partnered with Biogen. Management believes this will expand Denali's opportunities for addressing Alzheimer's disease with a potential best-in-class approach.

August 2024 Company Presentation

In addition, partner Sanofi is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial around Denali's compound DNL788. This is a CNS-penetrant RIPK1 inhibitor in development for the treatment of multiple sclerosis or MS. Currently, the Phase 2 trial is now enrolled. Sanofi is also running a Phase 2 study involving DNL758, which is being evaluated to treat ulcerative colitis or UC. DNL758 is a peripheral RIPK1 inhibitor.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community remains universally positive about the prospects for Denali Therapeutics. Since Q2 numbers came out on August 1st, eight analyst firms, including Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Although two of these had minor downward price target revisions. Price targets proffered range from $29 to $90 a share, with the median price target in the mid $30s.

Back in mid-May, Denali made Cantor Fitzgerald's list of 14 undervalued biotech stocks, with the analyst firm stating it "believes Denali has 'one of the most valuable biotech platforms around,' particularly its blood-brain barrier drug delivery technology."

Denali ended the first half of 2024 with approximately $1.35 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, after posting a net loss of $99 million for the second quarter.

Conclusion:

August 2024 Company Presentation

Denali continues to have numerous "shots on goal" and its blood-brain barrier technology platform is intriguing. Having major collaboration deals in place with several larger drug concerns is encouraging and helps validate Denali's development approach. The company is advancing three late-stage programs, two of them wholly owned. Denali's balance sheet is in good shape, with over $1.3 billion in net cash on the books currently. Enough for three years of funding at current burn rates.

August 2024 Company Presentation

That said, REGENXBIO's RGX-121 getting approval for Hunter Syndrome could significantly denude the value of Denali's own efforts in the area. DNL343 has promise, but full late-stage trial data is probably not out for at least a year. And while the ALS market is growing rapidly, it has some competitors, and even five years out is not expected to be a considerable market.

That leaves DNL151, which is partnered with Biogen and being evaluated to treat early-stage Parkinson's disease. This is a big potential market, but Biogen controls the trial pace, and the compound is still in mid-stage development. Therefore, Denali remains an interesting story to keep an eye on. However, until the company gets much closer to commercialization, I will likely remain on the sidelines as far as an investment recommendation.

For a more bullish take on DNLI along with a deeper dive into Denali's blood-brain barrier technology platform, an article hit yesterday here on Seeking Alpha.