Mpox Stocks Have Popped, But Pickings Are Slim For The Discerning Investor

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • WHO has declared a public health emergency due to an upsurge of mpox in Africa, leading to a coordinated international response.
  • Biotech companies working on mpox solutions have seen substantial gains in share prices following the announcement.
  • Companies like Bavarian Nordic and Emergent BioSolutions are leading the way in developing and distributing vaccines for mpox, with potential for value realisation.
  • Multiple other microcap stocks have experienced surges in valuation, but the reality may be that, unlike during the pandemic era, fortunes cannot be won backing mpox stocks. The situation is barely comparable with the pandemic.
Monkey and Mpox virus,Medical Concepts,WHO to rename monkeypox as ‘MPOX’

JUN LI/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Last week, on August 14, the World Health Organisation ("WHO") declared a public health emergency in relation to an "upsurge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and a growing number of countries in Africa".

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
12.09K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EBS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EBS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EBS
--
GOVX
--
APDN
--
TNXP
--
BVNRY
--
CODX
--
VRAX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News