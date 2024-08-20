Tippapatt

Investment Outlook

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) recently reported its Q2 2024 financial results, recording increasing revenue per thousand metrics but unimpressive net revenue retention from publishers.

I previously wrote about OB in December 2023 with a Sell outlook due to advertiser spending pullback.

I remain negative (Sell) on Outbrain in the near term due to concerns about fundamentals and uncertainties from its proposed acquisition of Teads, which won’t occur until 2025.

Outbrain’s Market And Approach

Per a 2021 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global market for digital advertising spending is forecast to exceed $1.4 trillion by 2031.

If this growth is achieved, it would represent a CAGR of around 14% from 2021 to 2031.

The main driver for this expected growth is a continued transition of consumption preferences toward social media and digital video, resulting in increased demand for online display advertising.

Furthermore, post-pandemic, the hospitality, travel and automotive industries have produced strong demand growth opportunities, but these industries are trending back to their pre-pandemic levels of activities.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Smartfeed

Engage

Native Advertising.

Outbrain seeks clients among media agencies and brand advertisers.

Significant industry participants and competitors include:

Taboola

Meta

LinkedIn

Amazon

Google

X

Magnite

Criteo

PubMatic

Xandr.

The company generated 27% of its revenue in the most recent quarter from beyond its traditional feed, up from 24% in Q2 2023, as the pie chart breakdown shows here.

Seeking Alpha Data

With the recent merger announcement with Teads, OB will be able to combine Teads’ global omnichannel video platform to provide advertisers with a larger platform and one that will expand to offer

“more tangible outcomes such as attention, deep engagement, and e-commerce conversions — across the multitude of previously fragmented premium environments on the open internet, including connected TV.”

Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has continued to drop sequentially and year-over-year due to falling brand advertising budgets. Operating income by quarter (red line) has remained negative with only slight improvement sequentially.

Seeking Alpha Data

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has trended slightly higher as a result of growth from its Zemanta demand side platform. Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have risen due to increased professional fees from the proposed Teads deal. R&D expenses as a function of revenue (purple line) have remained stable.

Seeking Alpha Data

Earnings per share (Diluted) have generally remained negative, with only one exception in the last nine quarters, as revenue has trended lower.

Seeking Alpha Data

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

For balance sheet results, OB ended the quarter with $162.7 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $118 million in total debt, all of which was long-term.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was a strong $37.4 million and capital expenditures were $7.2 million. The company paid $13.5 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

The net dollar decrease in stock outstanding for the most recent quarter was valued at $17.2 million, with no stock issuance at all during the quarter.

In the past year, OB’s stock price has fallen by 7.2% vs. that of the benchmark iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) gain of 26.6%, as the chart shows here.

TradingView

Below is a major financial and operating metrics table for handy reference.

Metric Amount EV/Sales (“FWD”) 0.2 EV/EBITDA (“FWD”) 4.2 Price/Sales (“TTM”) 0.3 Revenue Growth (“YoY”) -3.7% Net Income Margin -0.3% EBITDA Margin 0.9% Market Capitalization $239,170,000 Enterprise Value $145,130,000 Operating Cash Flow $44,630,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.05 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $0.02 Rev. Growth Estimate (“FWD”) 0.3% Free Cash Flow/Share (“TTM”) $0.56 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Buy - 3.73 Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha.)

The table below shows various metrics in comparison with competitor Taboola (TBLA) and suggests the market is valuing Taboola at significantly higher multiples due to a positive organic revenue growth trajectory:

Metric Taboola Outbrain Variance EV/Sales (“FWD”) 0.7 0.2 -75.4% EV/EBITDA (“FWD”) 5.7 4.2 -27.3% Rev. Growth Estimate (“FWD”) 14.5% 0.3% -97.6% Net Income Margin -3.1% -0.3% -90.6% Free Cash Flow/Share $0.25 $0.56 124.0% Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha.)

Why I’m Neutral On Outbrain

Outbrain continues to experience organic revenue decline, although the company expects to stabilize revenue in the current year.

Furthermore, it has announced a transformational, $1 billion M&A deal with Teads, which certainly shakes up its financials and puts the combined firm’s focus on Connected TV.

eMarketer expects the Connected TV advertising market to reach $30 billion by the end of 2024, growing by 22% over 2023 and making it “the fastest-growing major ad channel in the US” that eMarketer tracks.

But, the deal will require taking on $750 million in new debt and issuing lots of convertible preferred shares to Teads’ owner Altice, earning a hefty 10% annual dividend rate in either cash or in-kind.

In response to the deal’s announcement on August 1, OB’s stock has traded within a narrow range but otherwise moved little, net-net.

The Board has decided to stop any share repurchases, and the transaction is not expected to close until 2025.

However, tracking sentiment from the firm’s recent conference call on their existing business indicates significant stress on an organic basis, as the graphic shows below.

Seeking Alpha Data

The graphic highlights the headwinds the company has been facing, both on net revenue retention for publishers of only 89% and reduction in cost-per-click spending.

Outbrain is also continuing to experience volatility in RPM rates.

While the merger/acquisition deal is a “shiny new object” with all kinds of happy talk about “transformation” and becoming a bigger company chasing after new markets, the underlying fundamentals of the open internet advertising market are in a challenging period.

With the size of this deal and related risks associated with execution, integration and underlying market dynamics, I’m still bearish (Sell) on Outbrain’s prospects in the near term.