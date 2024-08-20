ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP. (ELEMF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.74K Followers

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP. (OTCQX:ELEMF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joanne Jobin - IR, VID Media Inc.
Frederick Bell - CEO & Executive Director
David Baker - CFO

Joanne Jobin

Good morning, everyone. And how are you today? I'm Joanne Jobin. I am your VID host with VID Media. And today we are welcoming Elemental Altus Royalties on their very First Quarterly Investor Town Hall Forum. Before we commence, this is just a reminder that if you do have any questions for the company, please place them in the Q&A tab located at the top of this screen.

After the presentation, I will be delighted to moderate the questions submitted by our audience. With us this morning, I am delighted to introduce CEO, Frederick Bell and CFO, David Baker, who will take you through the highlights of the most recent quarterly results. Fred, the stage is yours.

Frederick Bell

Thank you very much, Joanne, and thank you everyone for joining us today. And this is our First Quarterly Investor Call we've done for a while, so very pleased to put it together and we'll do it going forward to try and give shareholders and potential investors a better guide to the company and really an explanation of some of the results as we go forward.

At any point, if there are questions, we'll hopefully just keep them in mind. And then we can come back to them at the end of the presentation and try and address anything that's there. So in terms of the slides here, if we move on to the first slide here and note we're going to be making forward-looking statements, there's a disclaimer there. And the two presenters from the company today are myself, Frederick Bell, and David Baker, who is our CFO, and we'll really run through

Recommended For You

About ELEMF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ELEMF

Trending Analysis

Trending News