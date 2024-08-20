Monthly Commodities Tracker

Global X ETFs profile picture
Global X ETFs
3.23K Followers

Summary

  • The catch-up between uranium’s long-term price and spot price continues, with the long-term price increasing month-on-month to $80.50/pound at the end of July.
  • In addition to China, European and U.S. economic data appear to be stalling, with manufacturing PMIs still in the contraction area.
  • Midway through July, gold achieved a new all-time high amidst a declining U.S. dollar and bond yields, while silver edged lower amid industrial slowdown concerns.

A graph moving up

Richard Drury

Nuclear Energy and Uranium

While supply threats ease, uranium demand remains strong. Uranium’s long-term price is catching up to the spot level as nuclear energy opinion shifts.1 Italy’s recent efforts to revive nuclear power were

This article was written by

Global X ETFs profile picture
Global X ETFs
3.23K Followers
Founded in 2008, Global X is a sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We are distinguished by our Thematic Growth, Income, and International ETFs. Explore our insights on the trends and themes shaping global markets – from technology to commodities to emerging economies – at globalxfunds.com/research. Global X ETFs is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group. Important disclosures: globalxfunds.com/privacy

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NLR--
VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF
URA--
Global X Uranium ETF
URNM--
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF
SRUUF--
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust - Unit
DBB--
Invesco DB Base Metals Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News