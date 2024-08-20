Image of the Paramount Theatre in downtown Boston. Alexandre Tziripouloff/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Above: A National Amusements, Inc. (“NAI”) theater business fix would be job one, and job two would be Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA). But under the Bronfman deal, there would be time and money for both.

Sometimes the oldest, most time-worn adages about deal making endure because they expose hard truths. That's Bronfman's new offer.

Mr. Market has had nearly 4 months to examine, X-ray, scan the Skydance deal for Paramount. And it's so convoluted, it is time to stop and look at one thing: How to arrive at a fair conclusion for all, including Shari Redstone's interests.

Ridding the deal of all what ifs, and maybes, and fast switch between entities, with holders still confused, remaining confused.

Premise: It is time to throw up our hands, trying to plumb the depths of the jigsaw puzzle that is the Skydance deal. It is like the facets of a zircon when you insert the loupe into your eye. The more you look for real value to holders outside of Shari, the less you can be convinced that the deal is really the best that can be wrought by Skydance and its partners. It is not so much a matter of money. It's easy to dip a hand into the Ellison Oracle billions and pullout whatever is needed. It is all about intent. Since day one, the Erector set construction appears to be presented to elude paying anything near real value for the worrisome mess that is Para at the moment. And of course, preserving and filling Shari's honey pot.

So now we have the last-minute deal erupting from the Bronfman interests that may or may not have been expected. At this point, we know too little of the details attached to the offer to go anywhere near the Tower of Babel deal for Skydance. That's because the Bronfman deal finally gets to the point. What we now have is a deal without board gatekeepers along the way, with virtually no threat of Class B holders legal action hanging like a Sword of Damocles in the year before the deal actually closes for openers.

Above: The knife has fallen far enough that the Bronfman deal may spike a bit, but downstream it holds greater promise than Skydance.

What we do have in the Bronfman deal is only the KISS principle

For those investors married to forests of metrics and data, analysis of analysis, the KISS principle may well have second thoughts about as a primary raison d'être for considering a buy sell or hold on a stock. Some need the drench of percentages and numbers to see assurance. But ultimately, it would appear that the simplest approach more than any is the engine that provides the fuel that makes a deal work.

If you look at the Skydance deal, which does have a feature or two that may satisfy holders of its two classes, it also has questionable claims.

What really, apart from poppa Ellison's bankroll, does Skydance offer to Paramount? A valued film library? No. A unique, 100 year record of creating and producing hit films? No, they've partnered for sure on a few biggies--but honestly, who made the calls? A veteran management skilled in creating and marketing big time movies? That's another no. David Ellison may have certain talents, but he's never run a huge, complex studio. So he'll need lots of help and, bet on it, most of that help will need to come out of the labor pool now available to Paramount. There are no unemployed magicians in the business as far as we know. A physical studio and land to develop that can turn out a product? No.

So what we now know is that beyond a fiscal lifeline and a piggy bank deposit for Shari, we fundamentally have a legal highway robbery going on, which nobody has cared to play police in.

Except Mr. Bronfman.

A bit of irony here. It should be noticed at the outset that Messrs. Ellison and Bronfman share a distinction: Both emanate from multimillionaire families that controlled massive enterprises. Bronfman was the scion of the Seagram's booze empire, Ellison the scion of the Oracle (ORCL) Ellisons. Both clearly have the psychological force in them to measure up to the family successes. And yes, kudos for them both. They could have well sat on trust funds for life.

Edgar Bronfman, Jr. will be 70 next spring. His track record in the music and other related businesses, is mixed. His family money played a role in it, although nowhere near as much as with Larry Ellison.

The key here is that he, and his advisors, and bank rollers have stuck the right chord in their opening gambit. Here's what I and several of my hedgie friends see as the thought process:

The Skydance deal at heart brings nothing to the party to excite anticipation among either the A or B holders. There is this Bronfman plus. The A holders get their money ASAP. And we presume, at a higher price than the Skydance deal. The B holders will have the change of sticking with their stock, contemplating a rise in value above the Skydance endgame's $15 or newco shares. That would substantially eliminate the threat of multiple lawsuits. The Bronfman deal is quickly understandable for anyone. You buy the hand at the control of everything. You put $1.5b cash into the pot and reduce long-term debt at once, just as Skydance does. You wave bye bye to Shari and those of her minions who have not done a clear-cut job of extricating Para from its current mess. After you win control of NAI, you then move to replace, reduce so-so management with one tightly focused on fixing what is fixable at NAI including perhaps a REIT concept. You bring on a new board and a new management group to address the Paramount business without immediate pressure to sell. (Part of the deal is that the buyer agrees not to sell off divisions--per Shari.) But you can freely consider, for example, spinning off say 40% of the equity of streaming and linear with Para retaining the majority. Bronfman's deal includes absorbing the $400m break up fee. This is a particularly smart strategic element. It automatically rules out legal trouble making from the get-go. But bet on this: Bronfman legal eyes will be fixed on all the legal possibilities of mitigating the amount. However, even at $400, the thinking clearly has a reasoning that the competitive deal is so overpriced that the breakup deal costs fade into the overall price.

Conclusion

The fact that Bronfman lay in the woods before making its run is also telling. Competing against Skydance would be easy because they already know the parameters of the deal they'd have to work against. Had they shown their hand early, the concern would be many more possible deep pocked bidders to compete against. They've made it easy to keep the door open on “Go shop.” That clause, designed to keep Class B litigants away, could well blow up in the Skydance faces.

However, the pure simplicity of the deal will find much discontent that may well extend this now eternal madness. Or, it will face an already exhausted cadre of holders who have surrendered their anger long enough and just want their fifteen bucks.

But bear in mind, there is one simple consideration. No long waiting, no tough decisions whether to take the fine diluted newco stock and await a magic conversion that keeps earnings moving north, solving problems creatively that adds real revenue gains.

Tomorrow, the NAI board is pledged to huff and puff their way to a decision whether the Bronfman deal qualifies as superior to Skydance's. That means they will need to show (which few to date have) a demonstrable superiority for all holders over Bronfman's.

On that basis, it is fair to question whether at this point the board is already in the tank for Skydance. But--the legal gremlins now would appear: Could irate shareholders claim this bias as a reason to challenge its Skydance decision.

The Bronfman deal moots it all by blowing a targeted KISS at the holders.