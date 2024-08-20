ryasick

Junk bonds. Everyone loves them. Until they trade like, well, junk. These bonds tend to offer solid high yield in strong economic environments, but trade with the volatility of equities in a contraction. Why? Because these high-yield bonds have default risk. Personally, I’m not a fan of the space at this point in the economic cycle, as I suspect default risk is mispriced, which leaves junk bonds vulnerable. If I’m right, then there will be a better time to buy into the space after a bond market dislocation. And one way to get quick access when the time comes to high-yield bonds is through the SPDR® Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY).

SPHY is a low-cost passively managed ETF offering exposure to high-yield bonds. Its underlying index is the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. This is a market capitalization-weighted index designed to represent the US dollar denominated, high-yield, fixed-rate corporate debt market. What SPHY does is basic: it aims to give you exposure to a diversified portfolio of high-yield bonds denominated in US dollars with at least 18 months until the next call date and “at least $250 million outstanding at issuance.” The bonds must also come with an investment-grade credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings, and/or S&P Global Ratings. And it does this at a 0.05% gross expense ratio.

A Look At The Holdings

At the core of SPHY’s structure are a basket of investment-grade corporate bonds with a broad range of maturities and yields, each contributing to SPHY’s overall risk/return mix. No position makes up more than 0.41% of the fund, making this highly diversified.

What do these companies do? Medline Borrower LP is a major supplier and manufacturer of healthcare supplies. DISH Network Corp. is a pay-TV services provider. DIRECTV Finance LLC/COINC is a subsidiary of DIRECTV, one of the country’s largest providers of digital entertainment. And Venture Global LNG Inc. is one of the largest developers of liquefied natural gas export facilities.

Sector Composition and Weightings

As is typically the case with high-yield bonds, Consumer Cyclicals make up the largest allocation at 20%, followed by Communications and Energy.

The consumer exposure is important here, as any kind of recession would hurt this segment of junk debt disproportionately, and drag the price down (which of course means the yield would rise). All this gets us to a 30-Day SEC Yield of 7.57%. Pretty high.

Peer Comparison

There are several ETFs that play in the same space. One ETF worth comparing this against is the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY). This fund tracks a different index, but is still trying to capture the same junk part of the bond market. When we look at the price ratio of SPHY to USHY, we find that the two products have been in a tight range to each other. No clear advantage in one over the other from a performance standpoint.

Pros and Cons

Timing is everything when deciding on any investment, and SPHY investment is no exception. I wouldn’t consider a long-term allocation here. But I could be wrong, and at least the fund is highly diversified, which would mitigate big declines even if I am right about credit risk. It’s a cheap, liquid fund, and has a high yield. Nothing not to like from that standpoint.

The risks are real, though. High-yield bonds are at greater risk of not being repaid or of being assigned a lower credit rating than investment-grade bonds, which can result in severe financial losses. Also consider that in times of market stress, liquidity for high-yield bonds could be impaired, and positions may not be able to be bought or sold at attractive prices. This becomes a real concern in higher volatility regimes like the one I suspect we are close to.

Conclusion

Overall? Solid fund. Well diversified, and the fund has a nice yield. Would I consider allocating here? Probably not. But after a big dislocation in bonds, I would. I think this is a good way to get access to the high-yield part of the bond market, and would keep it on a watch list for a longer-term investment.