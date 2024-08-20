BICO Group AB (publ) (CLLKF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.74K Followers

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCPK:CLLKF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Maria Forss - President & CEO
Jacob Thordenberg - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rickard Anderkrans - Handelsbanken
Ulrik Trattner - Carnegie

Operator

Welcome to BICO Q2 2024 Report Presentation. For the first part of the presentation, participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Maria Forss; and CFO, Jacob Thordenberg. Please go ahead.

Maria Forss

Hello, and a warm welcome to everyone for joining BICO's earnings call for quarter two 2024. My name is Maria Forss, and I'm the President and CEO of BICO, and together with our CFO, Jacob Thordenberg, I will present our report. And let's begin with today's agenda. Our agenda today is divided into five sections before the Q&A. We will give you a summary of the quarter and highlight significant events. We will also comment on the market developments and thereafter present BICO's financial performance for the quarter, as well as deep dives into the business areas' performance.

I will also comment upon the development of our strategic priorities. These sections will be in listening-only mode. After the presentation, we will invite you to our Q&A session, where you are welcome to participate. The financial hearing host will be back with further instructions.

Let's begin with summarizing the quarter. In quarter two, we delivered stable sales levels in line with our peers despite a volatile market environment. We delivered sales of SEK534 million and an organic growth of negative 2%. Jacob will give you more details on the financials later in this presentation.

All business areas were profitable in quarter two, reporting a total adjusted EBITDA for the group of SEK46 million, generating a margin of 9%. And as I mentioned

Recommended For You

About CLLKF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLLKF

Trending Analysis

Trending News