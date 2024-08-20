BioNTech: Clinical Hold Removal Pushes ADC Development Program Forward

  • Partial clinical hold of BioNTech SE's BNT326/YL202 for the treatment of patients with solid tumors in phase 1 study was lifted by the FDA.
  • The primary endpoint of ORR of BNT111 in combination with Libtayo, for the treatment of patients with anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 relapsed/refractory or unresectable stage III or IV melanoma, met with statistical significance.
  • Positive results obtained from an open-label phase 2 study, using BNT311 + Keytruda for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; 12-month overall-survival [OS] rate of 69%.
  • Updated data from the open-label phase 2 study, using BNT311 in combination with Keytruda for patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, to be presented at the 2024 World Conference September 7th — 10th.
Scientist woman holding chemical test glass tube testing science laboratory. Lab technician holding red drop to glass tube diagnosis blood sample. Asian woman scientist working test medical chemistry

howtogoto

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been able to achieve several key milestones regarding its pipeline recently. Most notably, it and its partner MedLink Therapeutics [MedLink] had the lifting of the partial clinical hold by the FDA for the antibody drug conjugate [ADC] being

