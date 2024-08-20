greg801/E+ via Getty Images

In an odd twist, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) reported booming sales, yet the stock was actually sold hard following earnings. Management of the online health and wellness platform even made the case for a sustainable weight loss program that includes access to compounded GLP-1 drugs. My investment thesis is ultra-bullish on the stock following the vastly improved financial outlook corresponding with the stock dip.

Source: Finviz

Big Q2

Investors should've come into the Q2 '24 earnings report for Hims about 2 weeks ago with the stock value attractive based on an investment thesis not including plenty of upsides from the GLP-1 business. Investors should've come out of the quarterly report with a view that the company has a far bigger upside in the weight loss management segment than originally thought.

Hims reported the following Q2 '24 results:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The online health and wellness platform reported Q2 revenues smashed consensus estimates by $13 million for nearly 52% growth. The real key to the story is understanding that Hims went from reporting Q1 revenue of $278 million and guided to Q3 revenue of $375 to $380 million.

The company plans to increase revenues by nearly $100 million over the course of just 2 quarters. Consensus estimates for the year were hiked to $1.37 to $1.40 billion, up from only $1.28 billion.

Hims hiked revenue estimates by over $100 million at the mid-point, yet the stock actually slumped following this report of booming sales. The whole story comes down to confusion over the access to sell compounded GLP-1 drugs for weight loss.

Back in late May, Hims launched patient access to compounded semaglutide at a fraction of the cost of the brand-name version. Following the compounded GLP-1 launch, Hunterbrook Media issued a short report highlighting a common theme that the company would only have access to the semaglutide compound while Norvo Nordisk A/S (NVO) had a shortage of the weight-loss drug.

On the Q2 '24 earnings call, CEO Andrew Dudum pushed back on this common thesis as follows (emphasis added):

Allen Lutz - Bank of America analyst Great. And then one for Andrew. Can you just talk about the broader GLP-1 strategy? I think it's obvious we've gotten a lot of questions around the durability of this opportunity. How should we think about Hims ability to stay in the GLP-1 market in a scenario where these drugs are taken off the shortage list? Thanks. Andrew Dudum - Hims & Hers Health CEO Yeah. Thanks, Allen. [Technical Difficulty] I'd start by saying we're currently still seeing and wouldn't expect this change thousands of patients coming to us every day, struggling to get access to these GLP-1s, including tirzepatide, which has caused a lot of these in the last couple of days. I think given the breadth of the portfolio that we have and this is inclusive of the personalized oral compounds, which as we shared in the remarks has grown in $100 million run rate business, our fastest specialty alone. But in addition to the oral compound, the branded medications, the personalized GLP-1 doses, which augment the commercially available dosages for patients that need it as well as off-patent GLP-1s like liraglutide, I think we believe the combination of that portfolio allows customers and providers a really robust range of offerings that we think is very durable. I think this will exist and expand beyond the shortage dynamics. I think there's really established precedent with regard to the compounding exception, which allows for this level of personalization that we've spoken about for patients that need it. And I would expect that the clinical necessity of that will be really clear with these medications as people know, there are real side effects. There are really no one-size-fits-all dynamic. But we think there's a really robust platform that extends well beyond the shortage across a number of these avenues.

In essence, Hims doesn't see any real impact on the weight loss business being built in Q3, once Wegovy comes off the shortage list. The Q2 revenues of $316 million weren't necessarily built on these weight loss drugs with the late Q2 launch and up to $380 million in forecasted Q3 revenues is far more sustainable than originally thought.

Personalized Solution Focus

A lot of the durability of the weight-loss business and the overall business is the personalized drug solutions provided by Hims. The online health and wellness platform isn't focused on selling cheap generic drugs online.

The company saw subscribers jump to 1.86 million in the quarter. Of these subscribers, the majority are now multi-30 day subscribers. In just Q2 alone, personalized products are up 164% YoY to 785K with 42% of total subscribers on these services with a moat, since other online health platforms are unlikely to provide the same solutions.

Source: Hims & Hers Health Q2'24 shareholder letter

Hims is quickly moving towards multi-condition offerings. In many patient scenarios, one health issue relates to other health problems, and Hims focuses on solving both issues at the same time.

Margin Focus

The only real negative is that Hims saw the gross margins slip to 81% in Q2 from a peak of 83% back in Q4 '23. Considering the ramp-up in the weight-loss segment, the market really shouldn't sweat this minimal decline in an already strong margin.

The adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 12.5% in Q2 to $39 million. Hims even hiked the EBITDA target for the year to $140 to $155 million, up from $120 to $135 million.

The market may not like the forecast for only 10% to 11% EBITDA margins for the year, despite the big hike in revenues. Hims forecasts long-term adjusted EBITDA margins of 20%.

Conservative Bull Case

The stock has seen the market cap fall to only $3.6 billion, despite forecasts for 2025 revenues jumping to $1.9 billion. Hims is forecast to top 60% growth rates in Q3, yet the stock trades below 2x sales targets. At a normalized EBITDA of $380 million, Hims only trades at ~9x normalized EBITDA targets.

The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $227 million while producing $80 million in free cash flow over the TTM. Hims is suddenly very profitable and is now regularly buying shares, including the repurchase of $20 million in the last quarter alone.

The bull case is for Hims to trade at 5x forward sales targets. The stock would have a price target of $41 based solely on trading at 5x sales targets for 2025.

Source: Stone Fox Capital calculations

In reality, a cash flow positive company hitting 60% growth rates could easily trade at a far higher multiple than just 5x forward sales targets. If anything, this target is conservative for Hims.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Hims was cheap heading into earnings, and now the stock is far cheaper. The company blew away our bullish view and has a far more durable weight-loss program than thought.

Investors should use the weakness to continue building up a position on a leading platform stock trading at a non-growth multiple below 2x forward sales targets.